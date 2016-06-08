Leverages UI Bootstrap and UI Router to give you full-strength route-driven tabs in Angular.js.
Install the plugin into your Angular.js project, manually or via
bower install angular-ui-router-tabs
Add
ui.router.tabs as a new module dependency in your angular app.
Define your routes in a hierarchy that makes sense for a tabbed layout, Eg:
$stateProvider.state('user', {
url: '',
controller: 'UserCtrl',
templateUrl: 'example.html'
}).state('user.settings', {
url: '/user/settings',
templateUrl: 'user/settings.html'
}).state('user.accounts', {
url: '/user/accounts',
templateUrl: 'user/accounts.html'
});
Define your
tabData (or similiar variable) in the root view controller of your tabs (ie.
UserCtrl in the case above) Eg:
$scope.tabData = [
{
heading: 'Settings',
route: 'user.settings'
},
{
heading: 'Accounts',
route: 'user.accounts',
disable: true
}
];
NOTE: You can also specify
params and
options to pass special parameters or options for the target route to UI Router, Eg:
{
heading: 'Accounts',
route: 'user.accounts',
params: {
accountId: account.id
},
options: {}
}
Declare the following in your the parent HTML view template
<tabs data="tabData" type="tabs"></tabs>.
Optional attributes for the
<tabs> (which are passed on to the UI Bootstrap component) are:
type: [ 'tabs' | 'pills' ]
vertical: boolean
justified: boolean
class: string
templateUrl: <template url name>
NOTE: If you use a custom template, you may need to define a
ui-view placeholder for the child content panes in the same HTML view template eg.
<ui-view></ui-view>.
ui-view containing the tabs with the default (first) element as the sub-route
example/#/user/settings in the example.)
template-url="my_template.html" on the
<tabs> element.
disable: true in the
tabData (can be dynamically set).
<tab-heading> in a custom directive template to add any HTML into the tab title (eg. icons)
tabData variable dynamically, if you want to.
<tabs> tag around to wherever you want the tab listing to appear. (left-positioned is the best spot to enable responsive design.).
tab, an active tab will have the
active class.
git clone git@github.com:rpocklin/ui-router-tabs.git
npm install
bower install
grunt serve
http://localhost:9000/example/ in your browser to see the example.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Added some feature') - please consider adding tests!
git push origin my-new-feature)
grunt and ensure there are no errors.
<ui-view> placement in default template.
<div>).
class and
template-url attributes on
uib-tab and began using
<uib-tab-heading> tag.
uib prefix for UI Bootstrap elements (as per v0.14.0). See #47.
disabled attribute to
disable in line with UI Bootstrap
<tab>. See #39.
bower_components from repository. See #40.
angular-bootstrap dependency to v0.13.0 (fixes default tab being auto-selected).
$stateChangeCancel,
$stateChangeError and
$stateNotFound to reset active tab.
$state.go(..) route option, added
disabled option and updated jsbeautifier. See #16.
strict-di mode.
ngTouch. See #2.
$stateChangeSuccess watcher to update parent tab(s) when using
ui-sref or
$state.go(). See #1.
Released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for further details.