Install the plugin into your Angular.js project, manually or via bower install angular-ui-router-tabs

Add ui.router.tabs as a new module dependency in your angular app.

Define your routes in a hierarchy that makes sense for a tabbed layout, Eg:

Define your tabData (or similiar variable) in the root view controller of your tabs (ie. UserCtrl in the case above) Eg:

$scope.tabData = [ { heading : 'Settings' , route : 'user.settings' }, { heading : 'Accounts' , route : 'user.accounts' , disable : true } ];

NOTE: You can also specify params and options to pass special parameters or options for the target route to UI Router, Eg: