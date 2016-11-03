Abstract state are useful for resolving values used by multiple child states. However, since one cannot navigate to an abstract state (
$state.go('abstract_parent')) any part of the application that transitions state (
$state.go(),
ui-sref, etc.) must explicitly specify a non-abstract child state (
$state.go('abstract_parent.concrete-child')).
Abstract are also useful in top-level navigation links, since
ui-sref-active is set for all their child states. However, since you can't directly navigate to the (
ui-sref="abstract_state"), implementing these menu items usually requires an
ng-click handler that navigates to a concrete state.
The options for How to: Set up a default/index child state are tedious, non-intuitive and depend on URL routing. There is a need for a more convenient way of defining default child states with some great ideas on how to configure these.
This module provides basic support for specifying the default child state as a string.
This module declares itself as ui.router.default, so it can be declared as a dependency of your application as normal:
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng', 'ui.router.default']);
In your state definition for an abstract state, add a
default property with the name of a child state (relative or absolute).
The child state name can be provided statically as a string or dynamically as a function callback.
When a state transtion targets this abstract state, it will be redirected to the default child state instead.
$stateProvider
.state('parent', {
abstract: true,
default: '.index',
template: '<ui-view/>'
})
.state('parent.index', {
// ...
})
.state('parent.page2', {
// ...
})
.state('another', {
abstract: true,
default: ['$rootScope', function($rootScope) {
return $rootScope.edit ? '.edit' : '.display';
}]
})
.state('another.display', {
// ...
})
.state('another.edit', {
// ...
})
.state('anotherWithPromise',{
abstract: true,
default: ['$q',function($q){
var defer = $q.defer();
asyncFunctionThatReturnsPromise().then(function(){
defer.resolve('anotherWithPromise.details');
});
return defer.promise;
}]
})
.state('anotherWithPromise.details',{
// ...
})
Older versions of this module specified the default state by assigning it to the
abstract property:
$stateProvider
.state('parent', {
abstract: '.index',
template: '<ui-view/>'
})
// ...
This behavior is still supported, but is deprecated, because it causes TypeScript conflicts. It is recommended
that the
{ abstract: true, default: '.index' } format is used instead.
When a default child state is defined, the application can now navigate to the abstract parent state.
$state.go('parent');
<li ui-sref-active="active">
<a ui-sref="parent">Go to Parent</a>
</li>
Copyright 2015 Stepan Riha. All Rights Reserved.
This may be redistributed under the MIT licence. For the full license terms, see the LICENSE file which should be alongside this readme.