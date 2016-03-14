An animation directive to use with ngAnimate 1.2+ and ui-router

Installation

$ bower install angular-ui-router-anim- in - out

or

$ npm i -D angular-ui-router-anim- in - out

Quick Start

Include anim-in-out.js & anim-in-out.css on the page

& on the page Include module as a dependency of your app

angular.module( 'ExampleApp' , [ 'ngAnimate' , 'ui.router' , 'anim-in-out' ])

Configure states as per ui-router instructions

Add the animation directive anim-in-out to your ui-view elements by applying the class anim-in-out

< div ui-view = "mainView" class = "anim-in-out" > </ div >

Finally add classes from the anim-in-out.css to any elements you wish to transition on state change eg. anim-fade , anim-slide-left

< div ui-view = "mainView" class = "anim-in-out anim-fade" data-anim-speed = "1000" > < div class = "my-component anim-slide-left" > </ div > </ div >

Note: you must use absolute positioning of ui-view elements

Usage

Animations are triggered by javascript in order to provide events.

$rootScope.$on( 'animStart' , function ( $event, element, speed ) { }); $rootScope.$on( 'animEnd' , function ( $event, element, speed ) { });

The default transition speed is 1000ms this can be altered using the data-anim-speed attribute on the ui-view . This is optionally further customised by the data-anim-in-speed and data-anim-out-speed attributes.

By default the animation of the incoming state will be triggered after a delay ( data-anim-speed / data-anim-in-speed ), but this can be changed by setting the attribute data-anim-sync to true .

< div ui-view = "mainView" class = "anim-in-out" data-anim-sync = "true" > </ div >

FAQs

Why is the position of my views all messed up? Or why are both views visible during the transition?

This directive works as a supplement to ui-router and ngAnimate . The way these two libraries handle transitions is to add both incoming and outgoing views to the dom as sibling nodes, then add/remove the classes required to produce the transition effect. As the view elements exist in parallel in the dom you are required to use absolute positioning to counter the problem of one view effecting the others position.

Gotchas

If you notice a difference in behaviour after compiling your app such as an initial transition failing to trigger the suggestion in this comment/plunkr may help you, or see below:.

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'ngAnimate' ]) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, $timeout, $rootElement ) { $rootElement.data( "$$ngAnimateState" ).running = false ; });

Compile Sass

Install gulp and dependencies npm install Compile sass gulp sass

Demo

http://homerjam.github.io/angular-ui-router-anim-in-out/

