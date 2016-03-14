An animation directive to use with ngAnimate 1.2+ and ui-router
$ bower install angular-ui-router-anim-in-out --save
or
$ npm i -D angular-ui-router-anim-in-out
anim-in-out.js &
anim-in-out.css on the page
angular.module('ExampleApp', ['ngAnimate', 'ui.router', 'anim-in-out'])
anim-in-out to your
ui-view elements by applying the class
anim-in-out
<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out"></div>
anim-in-out.css to any elements you wish to transition on state change eg.
anim-fade,
anim-slide-left
<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out anim-fade" data-anim-speed="1000">
<!-- Dynamically loaded view content -->
<div class="my-component anim-slide-left"></div>
</div>
Note: you must use absolute positioning of
ui-view elements
Animations are triggered by javascript in order to provide events.
// In your main controller
$rootScope.$on('animStart', function($event, element, speed) {
// do something
});
$rootScope.$on('animEnd', function($event, element, speed) {
// do something
});
The default transition speed is
1000ms this can be altered using the
data-anim-speed attribute on the
ui-view. This is optionally further customised by the
data-anim-in-speed and
data-anim-out-speed attributes.
By default the animation of the incoming state will be triggered after a delay (
data-anim-speed /
data-anim-in-speed), but this can be changed by setting the attribute
data-anim-sync to
true.
<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out" data-anim-sync="true"></div>
This directive works as a supplement to
ui-router and
ngAnimate. The way these two libraries handle transitions is to add both incoming and outgoing views to the dom as sibling nodes, then add/remove the classes required to produce the transition effect. As the view elements exist in parallel in the dom you are required to use absolute positioning to counter the problem of one view effecting the others position.
If you notice a difference in behaviour after compiling your app such as an initial transition failing to trigger the suggestion in this comment/plunkr may help you, or see below:.
angular
.module('app', ['ngAnimate'])
.controller('MainCtrl', function ($scope, $timeout, $rootElement) {
// Monkey-patch for ngAnimate to force animations to be played right
// on the first digest. A "run-time revert" of this commit:
// https://github.com/angular/angular.js/commit/eed2333298412fbad04eda97ded3487c845b9eb9
// Note: dirty hack! Do not use in production code unless you accept
// all consequences!
$rootElement.data("$$ngAnimateState").running = false;
});
# Install gulp and dependencies
$ npm install
# Compile sass
$ gulp sass
http://homerjam.github.io/angular-ui-router-anim-in-out/
angular-gsapify-router — a similar directive that uses GSAP to power transitions; also features fine grained configuration using a priority attached to each state.