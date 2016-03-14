openbase logo
aur

angular-ui-router-anim-in-out

by James Homer
1.0.2 (see all)

An animation directive to use with ngAnimate 1.2+ and ui-router

Overview

Categories

Readme

angular-ui-router-anim-in-out

An animation directive to use with ngAnimate 1.2+ and ui-router

Installation

$ bower install angular-ui-router-anim-in-out --save

or

$ npm i -D angular-ui-router-anim-in-out

Quick Start

  • Include anim-in-out.js & anim-in-out.css on the page
  • Include module as a dependency of your app
angular.module('ExampleApp', ['ngAnimate', 'ui.router', 'anim-in-out'])
  • Configure states as per ui-router instructions
  • Add the animation directive anim-in-out to your ui-view elements by applying the class anim-in-out
<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out"></div>
  • Finally add classes from the anim-in-out.css to any elements you wish to transition on state change eg. anim-fade, anim-slide-left
<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out anim-fade" data-anim-speed="1000">

    <!-- Dynamically loaded view content -->
    
    <div class="my-component anim-slide-left"></div>

</div>

Note: you must use absolute positioning of ui-view elements

Usage

Animations are triggered by javascript in order to provide events.

// In your main controller
$rootScope.$on('animStart', function($event, element, speed) {
    // do something
});
    
$rootScope.$on('animEnd', function($event, element, speed) {
    // do something
});

The default transition speed is 1000ms this can be altered using the data-anim-speed attribute on the ui-view. This is optionally further customised by the data-anim-in-speed and data-anim-out-speed attributes.

By default the animation of the incoming state will be triggered after a delay (data-anim-speed / data-anim-in-speed), but this can be changed by setting the attribute data-anim-sync to true.

<div ui-view="mainView" class="anim-in-out" data-anim-sync="true"></div>

FAQs

Why is the position of my views all messed up? Or why are both views visible during the transition?

This directive works as a supplement to ui-router and ngAnimate. The way these two libraries handle transitions is to add both incoming and outgoing views to the dom as sibling nodes, then add/remove the classes required to produce the transition effect. As the view elements exist in parallel in the dom you are required to use absolute positioning to counter the problem of one view effecting the others position.

Gotchas

If you notice a difference in behaviour after compiling your app such as an initial transition failing to trigger the suggestion in this comment/plunkr may help you, or see below:.

angular
    .module('app', ['ngAnimate'])
    .controller('MainCtrl', function ($scope, $timeout, $rootElement) {
        // Monkey-patch for ngAnimate to force animations to be played right
        // on the first digest. A "run-time revert" of this commit:
        // https://github.com/angular/angular.js/commit/eed2333298412fbad04eda97ded3487c845b9eb9
        // Note: dirty hack! Do not use in production code unless you accept
        // all consequences!
        $rootElement.data("$$ngAnimateState").running = false;
    });

Compile Sass

# Install gulp and dependencies
$ npm install

# Compile sass
$ gulp sass

Demo

http://homerjam.github.io/angular-ui-router-anim-in-out/

You may also like

angular-gsapify-router — a similar directive that uses GSAP to power transitions; also features fine grained configuration using a priority attached to each state.

