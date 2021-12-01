Note: this is the Angular 1.x source for UI-Router version 1.x. If you are looking for the source for UI-Router version 0.x, it can be found here
Angular UI-Router is a client-side Single Page Application routing framework for AngularJS.
Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.
UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.
Please read our Contributor guidelines before reporting an issue or creating a pull request.
This brings back memories. When using the original Angular JS (i.e. not Angular), the routing module was a bit basic and couldn't do advanced things like child views. Angular UI router was a definite improvement. However, with the Angular 2+ routing module many of these features are now available as part of the framework. The API in the current routing module is much more straight forward, and you can pretty much do anything you need to with it.