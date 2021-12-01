openbase logo
angular-ui-router

by angular-ui
1.0.30 (see all)

The de-facto solution to flexible routing with nested views in AngularJS

Readme

AngularUI Router  Build Status

Note: this is the Angular 1.x source for UI-Router version 1.x. If you are looking for the source for UI-Router version 0.x, it can be found here

The de-facto solution to flexible routing in angular

Angular UI-Router is a client-side Single Page Application routing framework for AngularJS.

Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.

UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.

Get Started

Resources

Videos

Reporting issues and Contributing

Please read our Contributor guidelines before reporting an issue or creating a pull request.

Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020

This brings back memories. When using the original Angular JS (i.e. not Angular), the routing module was a bit basic and couldn't do advanced things like child views. Angular UI router was a definite improvement. However, with the Angular 2+ routing module many of these features are now available as part of the framework. The API in the current routing module is much more straight forward, and you can pretty much do anything you need to with it.

0
Tolotriniaina RAMASIHENINTSOAMadagascar21 Ratings0 Reviews
11 days ago
The Rubyist53 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
jaballah dorsafTunis/Tunisia57 Ratings0 Reviews
Fullstack Developer. Obsessed with all things code. Follow me on Github , Linkedin and netlify !
2 months ago
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

