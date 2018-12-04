Angular.js service providing simple notifications using Bootstrap 3 styles with css transitions for animations
To install the package using bower and save as a dependency use...
bower install angular-ui-notification --save
To install via NPM:
npm install angular-ui-notification --save
In your html/template add
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="angular-ui-notification.min.css">
...
<script src="angular-ui-notification.min.js"></script>
...
In your application, declare dependency injection like so..
angular.module('notificationTest', ['ui-notification']);
...
You can configure module by the provider
angular.module('notificationTest', ['ui-notification'])
.config(function(NotificationProvider) {
NotificationProvider.setOptions({
delay: 10000,
startTop: 20,
startRight: 10,
verticalSpacing: 20,
horizontalSpacing: 20,
positionX: 'left',
positionY: 'bottom'
});
});
...
And when you need to show notifications, inject service and call it!
angular.module('notificationTest').controller('notificationController', function($scope, Notification) {
Notification.primary('Primary notification');
// or simply..
Notification('Primary notification');
// Other Options
// Success
Notification.success('Success notification');
// Message with custom type
Notification({message: 'Warning notification'}, 'warning');
// With Title
Notification({message: 'Primary notification', title: 'Primary notification'});
// Message with custom delay
Notification.error({message: 'Error notification 1s', delay: 1000});
// Embed HTML within your message.....
Notification.success({message: 'Success notification<br>Some other <b>content</b><br><a href="https://github.com/alexcrack/angular-ui-notification">This is a link</a><br><img src="https://angularjs.org/img/AngularJS-small.png">', title: 'Html content'});
// Change position notification
Notification.error({message: 'Error Bottom Right', positionY: 'bottom', positionX: 'right'});
// Replace message
Notification.error({message: 'Error notification 1s', replaceMessage: true});
}
Module name: "ui-notification"
Service: "Notification"
Configuration provider: "NotificationProvider"
Options can be passed to configuration provider globally or used in the current message.
The options list:
|Option
|Possible values
|Default value
|Description
|delay
|Any integer value
|5000
|The time in ms the message is showing before start fading out
|startTop
|Any integer value
|10
|Vertical padding between messages and vertical border of the browser
|startRight
|Any integer value
|10
|Horizontal padding between messages and horizontal border of the browser
|verticalSpacing
|Any integer value
|10
|Vertical spacing between messages
|horizontalSpacing
|Any integer value
|10
|Horizontal spacing between messages
|positionX
|"right", "left", "center"
|"right"
|Horizontal position of the message
|positionY
|"top", "bottom"
|"top"
|Vertical position of the message
|replaceMessage
|true, false
|false
|If true every next appearing message replace old messages
|templateUrl
|Any string
|"angular-ui-notification.html"
|Custom template filename (URL)
|onClose
|Any function
|undefined
|Callback to execute when a notification element is closed. Callback receives the element as its argument.
|closeOnClick
|true, false
|true
|If true, messages are closed on click
|maxCount
|Any integer
|0
|Show only [maxCount] last messages. Old messages will be killed. 0 - do not kill
|priority
|Any integer
|10
|The highier the priority is, the higher the notification will be
Also you can pass the "scope" option. This is an angular scope option Notification scope will be inherited from. This option can be passed only in the methods. The default value is $rootScope
|Method name
|Description
|Notification(), Notification.primary()
|Show the message with bootstrap's primary class
|Notification.info()
|Show the message with bootstrap's info class
|Notification.success()
|Show the message with bootstrap's success class
|Notification.warning()
|Show the message with bootstrap's warn class
|Notification.error()
|Show the message with bootstrap's danger class
|Notification.clearAll()
|Remove all shown messages
|Option
|Possible values
|Default value
|Description
|title
|String
""
|Title to appear at the top of the notification
|message
|String
""
|Message to appear in the notification
|templateUrl
|String
"angular-ui-notification.html"
|URL of template to be used for notification
|delay
|Int (?)
5000 or configured global delay
|Number of ms before notification fades out. If not an integer, notification will persist until killed.
|type
|"primary", "info", "success", "warning", "error"
"primary"
|Bootstrap flavoring
|positionY
|"top", "bottom"
"top"
|positionX
|"right", "left", "center"
|`"right"
|replaceMessage
|Boolean
false
|If true this message will replace old(er) message(s)
|closeOnClick
|true, false
|true
|If true, the message is closed on click
Every "show" method returns a promise that resolves a notification scope with these methods:
|Method name
|Description
|notificationScope.kill(isHard)
|Remove the specific message
isHard - if false or omitted kill message with fadeout effect (default). If true - immediately remove the message
Custom template can be provided.
<div class="ui-notification">
<h3 ng-show="title" ng-bind-html="title"></h3>
<div class="message" ng-bind-html="message"></div>
</div>
Default existing scope values is "title" - the title of the message and "message". Also any custom scope's properties can be used.