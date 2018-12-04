Angular.js service providing simple notifications using Bootstrap 3 styles with css transitions for animations

Features

No dependencies except of angular.js.

CSS3 Animations.

Small size.

5 message types.

Use HTML in your messages.

Configure options globally py the provider

Use custom options by the message

Use custom template

Install

To install the package using bower and save as a dependency use...

bower install angular-ui-notification --save

To install via NPM:

npm install angular-ui-notification --save

Usage

Heres a plunker demo

In your html/template add

... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "angular-ui-notification.min.css" > ... < script src = "angular-ui-notification.min.js" > </ script > ...

In your application, declare dependency injection like so..

angular.module( 'notificationTest' , [ 'ui-notification' ]); ...

You can configure module by the provider

angular.module( 'notificationTest' , [ 'ui-notification' ]) .config( function ( NotificationProvider ) { NotificationProvider.setOptions({ delay : 10000 , startTop : 20 , startRight : 10 , verticalSpacing : 20 , horizontalSpacing : 20 , positionX : 'left' , positionY : 'bottom' }); }); ...

And when you need to show notifications, inject service and call it!

angular.module( 'notificationTest' ).controller( 'notificationController' , function ( $scope, Notification ) { Notification.primary( 'Primary notification' ); Notification( 'Primary notification' ); Notification.success( 'Success notification' ); Notification({ message : 'Warning notification' }, 'warning' ); Notification({ message : 'Primary notification' , title : 'Primary notification' }); Notification.error({ message : 'Error notification 1s' , delay : 1000 }); Notification.success({ message : 'Success notification<br>Some other <b>content</b><br><a href="https://github.com/alexcrack/angular-ui-notification">This is a link</a><br><img src="https://angularjs.org/img/AngularJS-small.png">' , title : 'Html content' }); Notification.error({ message : 'Error Bottom Right' , positionY : 'bottom' , positionX : 'right' }); Notification.error({ message : 'Error notification 1s' , replaceMessage : true }); }

Service

Module name: "ui-notification"

Service: "Notification"

Configuration provider: "NotificationProvider"

Options

Options can be passed to configuration provider globally or used in the current message.

The options list:

Option Possible values Default value Description delay Any integer value 5000 The time in ms the message is showing before start fading out startTop Any integer value 10 Vertical padding between messages and vertical border of the browser startRight Any integer value 10 Horizontal padding between messages and horizontal border of the browser verticalSpacing Any integer value 10 Vertical spacing between messages horizontalSpacing Any integer value 10 Horizontal spacing between messages positionX "right", "left", "center" "right" Horizontal position of the message positionY "top", "bottom" "top" Vertical position of the message replaceMessage true, false false If true every next appearing message replace old messages templateUrl Any string "angular-ui-notification.html" Custom template filename (URL) onClose Any function undefined Callback to execute when a notification element is closed. Callback receives the element as its argument. closeOnClick true, false true If true, messages are closed on click maxCount Any integer 0 Show only [maxCount] last messages. Old messages will be killed. 0 - do not kill priority Any integer 10 The highier the priority is, the higher the notification will be

Also you can pass the "scope" option. This is an angular scope option Notification scope will be inherited from. This option can be passed only in the methods. The default value is $rootScope

Methods

Notification service methods

Method name Description Notification(), Notification.primary() Show the message with bootstrap's primary class Notification.info() Show the message with bootstrap's info class Notification.success() Show the message with bootstrap's success class Notification.warning() Show the message with bootstrap's warn class Notification.error() Show the message with bootstrap's danger class Notification.clearAll() Remove all shown messages

Notification service options

Option Possible values Default value Description title String "" Title to appear at the top of the notification message String "" Message to appear in the notification templateUrl String "angular-ui-notification.html" URL of template to be used for notification delay Int (?) 5000 or configured global delay Number of ms before notification fades out. If not an integer, notification will persist until killed. type "primary", "info", "success", "warning", "error" "primary" Bootstrap flavoring positionY "top", "bottom" "top" positionX "right", "left", "center" `"right" replaceMessage Boolean false If true this message will replace old(er) message(s) closeOnClick true, false true If true, the message is closed on click

Returning value

Every "show" method returns a promise that resolves a notification scope with these methods:

Method name Description notificationScope.kill(isHard) Remove the specific message

isHard - if false or omitted kill message with fadeout effect (default). If true - immediately remove the message

Custom Templates

Custom template can be provided.

< div class = "ui-notification" > < h3 ng-show = "title" ng-bind-html = "title" > </ h3 > < div class = "message" ng-bind-html = "message" > </ div > </ div >

Default existing scope values is "title" - the title of the message and "message". Also any custom scope's properties can be used.