Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

728

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ui-mention

Facebook-like @mentions for text inputs built around composability

Installation Methods

npm

$ npm install angular-ui-mention

bower

$ bower install angular-ui-mention

Usage

For now, you should create a child-directive to customize (API probably going to change)

.directive('myMention', function($http){
  return {
    require: 'uiMention',
    link: function($scope, $element, $attrs, uiMention) {
      /**
       * Converts a choice object to a human-readable string
       *
       * @param  {mixed|object} choice The choice to be rendered
       * @return {string}              Human-readable string version of choice
       */
       uiMention.label = function(choice) {
         return choice.first_name + " " + choice.last_name;
       };

      /**
       * Retrieves choices
       *
       * @param  {regex.exec()} match    The trigger-text regex match object
       * @return {array[choice]|Promise} The list of possible choices
       */
      uiMention.findChoices = function(match, mentions) {
        return $http.get(...).then(...);
      };
    }
  };
});

You have to build the HTML yourself:

<div class="ui-mention-container">

  <textarea ng-model="data" ui-mention my-mention></textarea>

  <div class="ui-mention-highlight"></div>

  <ul class="dropdown" ng-if="$mention.choices.length">
    <li ng-repeat="choice in $mention.choices"
      ng-class="{active:$mention.activeChoice==choice}"
      ng-click="$mention.select(choice)">
      {{::choice.first_name}} {{::choice.last_name}}
    </li>
  </ul>

</div>

And the CSS:

.ui-mention-container {
  position: relative;
  [ui-mention] {
    min-height: 100px;
    background: none;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 2;
    box-sizing: content-box; // Prevent scrollbar for autogrow
  }
  .ui-mention-highlight {
      white-space: pre-wrap;
      position: absolute;
      top: 0;
      bottom: 0;
      left: 0;
      right: 0;
      background: white;
      color: rgba(0,0,0,0);
      z-index: 1;
      span {
        border-radius: 2px;
        background-color: lightblue;
        border: 1px solid blue;
        padding: 0 2px;
        margin: -1px -3px;
      }
  }
  .dropdown {
    position: absolute;
    top: 100%;
    left: 0;
  }
}

Amazing Features!

All these features come at the amazingly low price of DO IT YOURSELF and $0.00. YMMV.

User your own patterns:

mention.delimiter = '/* delimiter */';

mention.searchPattern = new RegExp("/* pattern */");

mention.decodePattern = new RegExp("/* pattern */");

Find things!:

mention.findChoices = function(match) {
  // Matches items from search query
  return [/* choices */].filter(function(choice) {
    return ~this.label(choice).indexOf(match[1]);
  });
}

Type too freakin' fast? Throttle that sucker:

mention.findChoices = _.throttle(function(match) {
  return [/* choices */];
}, 300);

Minimum characters to trigger:

mention.findChoices = function(match) {
  if (match[1].length > 2)
    return [/* choices */];
};

Hate redundancy? De-dupe that shiznizzle:

mention.findChoices = function(match, mentions) {
  return [ /* choices */ ].filter(function(choice) {
    return !mentions.some(function(mention) {
      return mention.id === choice.id;
    });
  });
};

Use the awesome power of the internet:

mention.findChoices = function(match) {
  return $http.get('/users', { params: { q: match[1] } })
    .then(function(response) {
      return response.data;
    });
}

Your servers are slow? Mama please.

mention.findChoices = function(match) {
  mention.loading = true;
  return $http.get(...)
    .finally(function(response) {
      mention.loading = false;
    });
}

Dropdown that list like it's hot:

<ul ng-if="$mention.choices.length" class="dropdown">
  <li ng-repeat="choice in choice" ng-click="$mention.select(choice)">
    {{::choice.name}}
  </li>
</ul>

SPINNIES!

<ul ng-if="$mention.choices.length" class="dropdown">
  <li ng-show="$mention.loading">Hacking the gibson...</li>
  <li ng-repeat=...>...</li>
</ul>

Contribute

  1. npm install
  2. npm install -g gulp bower
  3. bower install
  4. gulp [watch]
  5. Compiling the example code: gulp example [watch]

