Facebook-like @mentions for text inputs built around composability
$ npm install angular-ui-mention
$ bower install angular-ui-mention
For now, you should create a child-directive to customize (API probably going to change)
.directive('myMention', function($http){
return {
require: 'uiMention',
link: function($scope, $element, $attrs, uiMention) {
/**
* Converts a choice object to a human-readable string
*
* @param {mixed|object} choice The choice to be rendered
* @return {string} Human-readable string version of choice
*/
uiMention.label = function(choice) {
return choice.first_name + " " + choice.last_name;
};
/**
* Retrieves choices
*
* @param {regex.exec()} match The trigger-text regex match object
* @return {array[choice]|Promise} The list of possible choices
*/
uiMention.findChoices = function(match, mentions) {
return $http.get(...).then(...);
};
}
};
});
You have to build the HTML yourself:
<div class="ui-mention-container">
<textarea ng-model="data" ui-mention my-mention></textarea>
<div class="ui-mention-highlight"></div>
<ul class="dropdown" ng-if="$mention.choices.length">
<li ng-repeat="choice in $mention.choices"
ng-class="{active:$mention.activeChoice==choice}"
ng-click="$mention.select(choice)">
{{::choice.first_name}} {{::choice.last_name}}
</li>
</ul>
</div>
And the CSS:
.ui-mention-container {
position: relative;
[ui-mention] {
min-height: 100px;
background: none;
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
box-sizing: content-box; // Prevent scrollbar for autogrow
}
.ui-mention-highlight {
white-space: pre-wrap;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
background: white;
color: rgba(0,0,0,0);
z-index: 1;
span {
border-radius: 2px;
background-color: lightblue;
border: 1px solid blue;
padding: 0 2px;
margin: -1px -3px;
}
}
.dropdown {
position: absolute;
top: 100%;
left: 0;
}
}
All these features come at the amazingly low price of DO IT YOURSELF and $0.00. YMMV.
User your own patterns:
mention.delimiter = '/* delimiter */';
mention.searchPattern = new RegExp("/* pattern */");
mention.decodePattern = new RegExp("/* pattern */");
Find things!:
mention.findChoices = function(match) {
// Matches items from search query
return [/* choices */].filter(function(choice) {
return ~this.label(choice).indexOf(match[1]);
});
}
Type too freakin' fast? Throttle that sucker:
mention.findChoices = _.throttle(function(match) {
return [/* choices */];
}, 300);
Minimum characters to trigger:
mention.findChoices = function(match) {
if (match[1].length > 2)
return [/* choices */];
};
Hate redundancy? De-dupe that shiznizzle:
mention.findChoices = function(match, mentions) {
return [ /* choices */ ].filter(function(choice) {
return !mentions.some(function(mention) {
return mention.id === choice.id;
});
});
};
Use the awesome power of the internet:
mention.findChoices = function(match) {
return $http.get('/users', { params: { q: match[1] } })
.then(function(response) {
return response.data;
});
}
Your servers are slow? Mama please.
mention.findChoices = function(match) {
mention.loading = true;
return $http.get(...)
.finally(function(response) {
mention.loading = false;
});
}
Dropdown that list like it's hot:
<ul ng-if="$mention.choices.length" class="dropdown">
<li ng-repeat="choice in choice" ng-click="$mention.select(choice)">
{{::choice.name}}
</li>
</ul>
SPINNIES!
<ul ng-if="$mention.choices.length" class="dropdown">
<li ng-show="$mention.loading">Hacking the gibson...</li>
<li ng-repeat=...>...</li>
</ul>
npm install
npm install -g gulp bower
bower install
gulp [watch]
gulp example [watch]