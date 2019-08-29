Facebook-like @mentions for text inputs built around composability

Installation Methods

npm

npm install angular-ui-mention

bower

bower install angular-ui-mention

Usage

For now, you should create a child-directive to customize (API probably going to change)

.directive( 'myMention' , function ( $http ) { return { require : 'uiMention' , link : function ( $scope, $element, $attrs, uiMention ) { uiMention.label = function ( choice ) { return choice.first_name + " " + choice.last_name; }; uiMention.findChoices = function ( match, mentions ) { return $http.get(...).then(...); }; } }; });

You have to build the HTML yourself:

< div class = "ui-mention-container" > < textarea ng-model = "data" ui-mention my-mention > </ textarea > < div class = "ui-mention-highlight" > </ div > < ul class = "dropdown" ng-if = "$mention.choices.length" > < li ng-repeat = "choice in $mention.choices" ng-class = "{active:$mention.activeChoice==choice}" ng-click = "$mention.select(choice)" > {{::choice.first_name}} {{::choice.last_name}} </ li > </ ul > </ div >

And the CSS:

.ui-mention-container { position : relative; [ui-mention] { min-height : 100px ; background : none; position : relative; z-index : 2 ; box-sizing : content-box; } .ui-mention-highlight { white-space : pre-wrap; position : absolute; top : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; background : white; color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); z-index : 1 ; span { border-radius : 2px ; background-color : lightblue; border : 1px solid blue; padding : 0 2px ; margin : - 1px - 3px ; } } .dropdown { position : absolute; top : 100% ; left : 0 ; } }

Amazing Features!

All these features come at the amazingly low price of DO IT YOURSELF and $0.00. YMMV.

User your own patterns:

mention.delimiter = '/* delimiter */' ; mention.searchPattern = new RegExp ( "/* pattern */" ); mention.decodePattern = new RegExp ( "/* pattern */" );

Find things!:

mention.findChoices = function ( match ) { return [ ].filter( function ( choice ) { return ~ this .label(choice).indexOf(match[ 1 ]); }); }

Type too freakin' fast? Throttle that sucker:

mention.findChoices = _.throttle( function ( match ) { return [ ]; }, 300 );

Minimum characters to trigger:

mention.findChoices = function ( match ) { if (match[ 1 ].length > 2 ) return [ ]; };

Hate redundancy? De-dupe that shiznizzle:

mention.findChoices = function ( match, mentions ) { return [ ].filter( function ( choice ) { return !mentions.some( function ( mention ) { return mention.id === choice.id; }); }); };

Use the awesome power of the internet:

mention.findChoices = function ( match ) { return $http.get( '/users' , { params : { q : match[ 1 ] } }) .then( function ( response ) { return response.data; }); }

Your servers are slow? Mama please.

mention.findChoices = function ( match ) { mention.loading = true ; return $http.get(...) .finally( function ( response ) { mention.loading = false ; }); }

Dropdown that list like it's hot:

< ul ng-if = "$mention.choices.length" class = "dropdown" > < li ng-repeat = "choice in choice" ng-click = "$mention.select(choice)" > {{::choice.name}} </ li > </ ul >

SPINNIES!

< ul ng-if = "$mention.choices.length" class = "dropdown" > < li ng-show = "$mention.loading" > Hacking the gibson... </ li > < li ng-repeat = ... > ... </ li > </ ul >

Contribute