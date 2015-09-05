This directive allows you to add Google Maps Javascript API elements.
You can get it from Bower
bower install angular-ui-map
This will copy the UI.Map files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-event/dist/event.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-map/src/map.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&sensor=false&callback=onGoogleReady"></script>
Make sure to listen to the callback parameter when loading the Google Maps API !
The API must be fully loaded before this module !
Here we name this callback
onGoogleReady. To load your angular app after the Google Maps API you can start it with angular.bootstrap.
function onGoogleReady() {
angular.bootstrap(document.getElementById("map"), ['app.ui-map']);
}
Add the UI.Map module as a dependency to your application module :
var myAppModule = angular.module('app.ui-map', ['ui.map']);
Finally, add the directive to your html:
<section id="map" ng-controller="MapCtrl" >
<div ui-map="myMap" ui-options="mapOptions" class="map-canvas"></div>
</section>
Note that
myMap will be a google.maps.Map class, and
mapOptions a google.maps.MapOptions object (see below).
To see something it's better to add some CSS, like
.map-canvas { height: 400px; }
google.maps.MapOptions object can be passed through the main directive attribute
ui-map.
myAppModule.controller('MapCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
$scope.mapOptions = {
center: new google.maps.LatLng(35.784, -78.670),
zoom: 15,
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP
};
}]);
UI.Event allows you to specify custom behavior over user events. You just need to prefix the official event by map- to bind a callback to it.
For example, the click or zoom_changed event of the google.maps.Map class can be used through the UI.Event object keys map-click and map-zoom_changed :
<section id="map" ng-controller="MapCtrl" >
<div ui-map="myMap"ui-options="mapOptions" class="map-canvas"
ui-event="{'map-click': 'addMarker($event, $params)', 'map-zoom_changed': 'setZoomMessage(myMap.getZoom())' }"
></div>
</section>
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install && bower install
grunt
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
test\karma.conf.js
We have one task to serve them all !
grunt serve
It's equal to run separately:
grunt connect:server : giving you a development server at http://127.0.0.1:8000/.
grunt karma:server : giving you a Karma server to run tests (at http://localhost:9876/ by default). You can force a test on this server with
grunt karma:unit:run.
grunt watch : will automatically test your code and build your demo. You can demo generation with
grunt build:gh-pages.