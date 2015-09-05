This directive allows you to add Google Maps Javascript API elements.

Requirements

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-map

This will copy the UI.Map files into a bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-event/dist/event.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-map/src/map.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&sensor=false&callback=onGoogleReady" > </ script >

Make sure to listen to the callback parameter when loading the Google Maps API ! The API must be fully loaded before this module ! Here we name this callback onGoogleReady . To load your angular app after the Google Maps API you can start it with angular.bootstrap.

function onGoogleReady ( ) { angular.bootstrap( document .getElementById( "map" ), [ 'app.ui-map' ]); }

Add the UI.Map module as a dependency to your application module :

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'app.ui-map' , [ 'ui.map' ]);

Finally, add the directive to your html:

< section id = "map" ng-controller = "MapCtrl" > < div ui-map = "myMap" ui-options = "mapOptions" class = "map-canvas" > </ div > </ section >

Note that myMap will be a google.maps.Map class, and mapOptions a google.maps.MapOptions object (see below).

To see something it's better to add some CSS, like

.map-canvas { height : 400px ; }

Options

google.maps.MapOptions object can be passed through the main directive attribute ui-map .

myAppModule.controller( 'MapCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.mapOptions = { center : new google.maps.LatLng( 35.784 , -78.670 ), zoom : 15 , mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }; }]);

UI.Event allows you to specify custom behavior over user events. You just need to prefix the official event by map- to bind a callback to it.

For example, the click or zoom_changed event of the google.maps.Map class can be used through the UI.Event object keys map-click and map-zoom_changed :

< section id = "map" ng-controller = "MapCtrl" > < div ui-map = "myMap" ui-options = "mapOptions" class = "map-canvas" ui-event = "{'map-click': 'addMarker($event, $params)', 'map-zoom_changed': 'setZoomMessage(myMap.getZoom())' }" > </ div > </ section >

Testing

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install && bower install grunt

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\karma.conf.js

Grunt Serve

We have one task to serve them all !

grunt serve

It's equal to run separately: