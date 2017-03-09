UI.Layout directive

This directive allows you to split stuff ! Holy grail demo

Requirements

AngularJS

NOTE : if you use IE<=9, iOS<7 or Android<4 please include the requestAnimationFrame polyfill in your application.

NOTE : version 1.x is only compatible with IE>=10. If you use IE<=9 you need to use version 0.x

Installing

npm install --save angular-ui-layout

module.exports of index.js is the string 'ui.layout' so you can include it as such:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-ui-layout' )]);

bower install angular-ui-layout\ bower install angular-ui-layout\ bower install angular-ui-layout\

This will copy the UI.Layout files into a bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "bower_components/angular-ui-layout/ui-layout.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/raf/index.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-layout/ui-layout.js" > </ script >

Add the UI.Layout module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.layout' ]);

Usage

Add the directive like so:

< div ui-layout = "{ flow : 'row' }" > </ div > or < ui-layout options = "{ flow : 'row' }" > </ ui-layout >

If using a layout-container with ng-repeat , make sure to include a track by clause to the repeat, typically with $index:

< div ui-layout = "{flow : 'column'}" class = "maincontainer" > < div ui-layout-container ng-repeat = "item in items track by $index" > </ div > </ div >

Options

flow

Type: String Default: 'row' flow: row | column

A fake flex-direction property. It specifies how the child elements are placed in the layout container, by setting the direction of the flex container's main axis. This determines the direction that child elements are laid out in.

dividerSize

Type: Integer Default: 10

The size in pixels that you want the divider/splitbar to be. Set to 0 to hide the splitbar, which in turn prevents user resizing the surrounding containers.

disableToggle

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set to true if you don't want the toggle arrows appearing in the splitbar.

disableMobileToggle

Type: Boolean Default: false

Like disableToggle above but only removes the arrows on mobile devices (max-device-width: 480px).

Child Attributes

uiLayoutContainer

Required on all child elements of the ui-layout element.

< div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container > </ div > < div ui-layout-container > </ div > </ div >

Options

A string value 'central' can be passed to the directive:

< div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container > </ div > < div ui-layout-container = "central" > </ div > < div ui-layout-container > </ div > </ div >

The 'central' container takes up all the remaining space during resizing, regardless of previous state, e.g. after splitbar drag.

collapsed [collapsed]

Type: boolean

< div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container collapsed = "true" > </ div > < div ui-layout-container collapsed = "layout.mycontainer" > </ div > </ div >

Controls collapsed state of the container. Application can store the state of the layout e.g. like so:

$scope.layout { toolbar : true , leftSidebar : false , mycontainer : false }

Changing those values will toggle container. See also [ ui.layout.toggle ][event-toggle].

size

Type: String

Sets the default placement of the splitbar.

pixels < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container size = "100px" > </ div > </ div > percentage < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container size = "10%" > </ div > </ div >

minSize

Type: String Default: '8px'

Specifices the minimum size the child element can be set to. Defaults to the width of the splitbar if no value is provided.

pixels < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container min-size = "100px" > </ div > </ div > percentage < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container min-size = "10%" > </ div > </ div >

maxSize

Type: String

Specifices the maxium size the child element can be set to.

pixels < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container max-size = "100px" > </ div > </ div > percentage < div ui-layout > < div ui-layout-container max-size = "10%" > </ div > </ div >

Events

Events are broadcast on the scope where ui-layout is attached. This means they are available to any controller inside of a ui-layout container.

Returns: string or null

Dispatched when the layout container finished loading. It returns the value of the attribute, e.g. ui-layout-loaded="my-loaded-message" , or null . The null also means that the layout has finished collapsing all the containers that should be collapsed (per application request when setting the [ collapsed ][collapsed] attribute).

Collapsing container on application load currently goes through these steps:

layout is first loaded with all containers uncollapsed (disregarding user set values), then containers are collapsed either:

automatically: application has not set a string return value for the ui.layout.loaded event.

event. manually: application sets collapsed flags in the callback passed to ui.layout.loaded

All this means that the user will notice a flicker. If the flicker is not desirable, hide the layout behind an overlay, wait for the ui.layout.loaded event. In the "automatic" mode, all is done and the layout should be presentable. In the "manual" mode it is up to the application to count the ui.layout.toggle events.

< div id = "main-container" ui-layout ui-layout-loaded > < div ui-layout-container > < div ui-layout ui-layout-loaded = "child-container" > < div ui-layout-container > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

$scope.$on( 'ui.layout.loaded' , function ( evt, id ) => { switch (id) { case 'main-container' : ... break; case 'child-container' : ... break; default : break ; } });

Note: the value of the attribute is not evaluated, so:

$scope .layout = { mySidebar: {someKey: 'some value' } } < div id= 'my-sidebar' ui-layout ui-layout-loaded= "layout.mySidebar.someKey" ></div>

Dispatched when a container is opened or closed. Element can be identified container.id , which is the same as element.id if provided, otherwise it is null .

$scope.$on( 'ui.layout.toggle' , function ( e, container ) { if ( container.size > 0 ){ console .log( 'container is open!' ); } });

Manually toggling (clicking the arrow button on the splitbar) will not update the collapsed attribute. If the application is using the collapsed attribute of ui-layout-container to programmatically control the collapsed state, the application should update it's state when this event occurs to stay in sync with the UI.

Dispatched as a splitbar is dragged, debounced to occur only every 50ms.

$scope.$on( 'ui.layout.resize' , function ( e, beforeContainer, afterContainer ) {});

Testing

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g gulp npm install && bower install gulp

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\karma-jqlite.conf.js and test\karma-jquery.conf.js

Some test tasks :

gulp karma : Will run jqlite and jquery tests in simple run mode,

: Will run jqlite and jquery tests in simple run mode, gulp karma:jqlite:unit : Will run jqlite tests in simple run mode,

: Will run jqlite tests in simple run mode, gulp karma:jquery:unit : Will run jquery tests in simple run mode,

: Will run jquery tests in simple run mode, gulp karma:jqlite:watch : Will run jqlite tests and watch for changes,

: Will run jqlite tests and watch for changes, gulp karma:jquery:watch : Will run jquery tests and watch for changes,