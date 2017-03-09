This directive allows you to split stuff ! Holy grail demo
NOTE : if you use IE<=9, iOS<7 or Android<4 please include the requestAnimationFrame polyfill in your application.
NOTE : version 1.x is only compatible with IE>=10. If you use IE<=9 you need to use version 0.x
npm install --save angular-ui-layout
module.exports of
index.js is the string
'ui.layout' so you can include it as such:
angular.module('myApp', [require('angular-ui-layout')]);
bower install angular-ui-layout\#bower
# or
bower install angular-ui-layout\#v0.0.0
# or
bower install angular-ui-layout\#src0.0.0
This will copy the UI.Layout files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="bower_components/angular-ui-layout/ui-layout.css"/>
<!-- ... -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/raf/index.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-layout/ui-layout.js"></script>
Add the UI.Layout module as a dependency to your application module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.layout']);
Add the directive like so:
<div ui-layout="{ flow : 'row' }"></div>
or
<ui-layout options="{ flow : 'row' }"></ui-layout>
If using a
layout-container with
ng-repeat, make sure to include a
track by clause to the repeat, typically with $index:
<div ui-layout="{flow : 'column'}" class="maincontainer" >
<div ui-layout-container ng-repeat="item in items track by $index"></div>
</div>
Type:
String
Default:
'row'
flow: row | column
A fake flex-direction property. It specifies how the child elements are placed in the layout container, by setting the direction of the flex container's main axis. This determines the direction that child elements are laid out in.
Type:
Integer
Default:
10
The size in pixels that you want the divider/splitbar to be. Set to
0 to hide the splitbar, which in turn prevents user resizing the surrounding containers.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if you don't want the toggle arrows appearing in the splitbar.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Like
disableToggle above but only removes the arrows on mobile devices (max-device-width: 480px).
Required on all child elements of the ui-layout element.
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container></div>
<div ui-layout-container></div>
</div>
A string value
'central' can be passed to the directive:
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container></div>
<div ui-layout-container="central"></div>
<div ui-layout-container></div>
</div>
The
'central' container takes up all the remaining space during resizing, regardless of previous state, e.g. after splitbar drag.
Type:
boolean
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container collapsed="true"></div>
<div ui-layout-container collapsed="layout.mycontainer"></div>
</div>
Controls collapsed state of the container. Application can store the state of the layout e.g. like so:
$scope.layout {
toolbar: true,
leftSidebar: false,
mycontainer: false
}
Changing those values will toggle container. See also [
ui.layout.toggle][event-toggle].
Type:
String
Sets the default placement of the splitbar.
pixels
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container size="100px"></div>
</div>
percentage
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container size="10%"></div>
</div>
Type:
String
Default:
'8px'
Specifices the minimum size the child element can be set to. Defaults to the width of the
splitbar if no value is provided.
pixels
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container min-size="100px"></div>
</div>
percentage
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container min-size="10%"></div>
</div>
Type:
String
Specifices the maxium size the child element can be set to.
pixels
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container max-size="100px"></div>
</div>
percentage
<div ui-layout>
<div ui-layout-container max-size="10%"></div>
</div>
Events are broadcast on the scope where ui-layout is attached. This means they are available to any controller inside of a ui-layout container.
Returns:
string or
null
Dispatched when the layout container finished loading. It returns the value of the attribute, e.g.
ui-layout-loaded="my-loaded-message", or
null. The
null also means that the layout has finished collapsing all the containers that should be collapsed (per application request when setting the [
collapsed][collapsed] attribute).
Collapsing container on application load currently goes through these steps:
ui.layout.loaded event.
ui.layout.loaded
All this means that the user will notice a flicker. If the flicker is not desirable, hide the layout behind an overlay, wait for the
ui.layout.loaded event. In the "automatic" mode, all is done and the layout should be presentable. In the "manual" mode it is up to the application to count the
ui.layout.toggle events.
<div id="main-container" ui-layout ui-layout-loaded>
<div ui-layout-container>
<div ui-layout ui-layout-loaded="child-container">
<div ui-layout-container>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
$scope.$on('ui.layout.loaded', function(evt, id) => {
switch (id) {
case 'main-container':
...
break;
case 'child-container':
...
break;
default:
break;
}
});
Note: the value of the attribute is not evaluated, so:
$scope.layout = {
mySidebar: {someKey: 'some value'}
}
<div id='my-sidebar' ui-layout ui-layout-loaded="layout.mySidebar.someKey"></div>
// $scope.$on will receive the string 'layout.mySidebar.someKey'
Dispatched when a container is opened or closed. Element can be identified
container.id, which is the same as
element.id if provided, otherwise it is
null.
$scope.$on('ui.layout.toggle', function(e, container){
if ( container.size > 0 ){
console.log('container is open!');
}
});
Manually toggling (clicking the arrow button on the splitbar) will not update the
collapsed attribute.
If the application is using the
collapsed attribute of
ui-layout-container to programmatically control the collapsed state, the application should update it's state when this event occurs to stay in sync with the UI.
Dispatched as a splitbar is dragged, debounced to occur only every 50ms.
$scope.$on('ui.layout.resize', function(e, beforeContainer, afterContainer){});
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g gulp
npm install && bower install
gulp
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
test\karma-jqlite.conf.js and
test\karma-jquery.conf.js
Some test tasks :
gulp karma : Will run jqlite and jquery tests in simple run mode,
gulp karma:jqlite:unit : Will run jqlite tests in simple run mode,
gulp karma:jquery:unit : Will run jquery tests in simple run mode,
gulp karma:jqlite:watch : Will run jqlite tests and watch for changes,
gulp karma:jquery:watch : Will run jquery tests and watch for changes,
gulp serve runs and watches all