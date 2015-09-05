openbase logo
angular-ui-indeterminate

by angular-ui
1.0.0 (see all)

Toggle a checkbox input's special 'indeterminate' property

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

110

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ui-indeterminate Build Status npm version Bower version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular-ui/ui-indeterminate

Provides an easy way to toggle a checkbox input's special 'indeterminate' property. This is a visual toggle only and in no way affects the model or value outside of native browser behavior at this time.

Requirements

  • AngularJS

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-indeterminate

Load the script files in your application:

<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-indeterminate/dist/indeterminate.js"></script>

Add the specific module to your dependencies:

angular.module('myApp', ['ui.indeterminate', ...])

Development

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install && bower install
gulp

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in karma.conf.js

Gulp watch

gulp watch will automatically test your code and build a release whenever source files change.

How to release

Use gulp to bump version, build and create a tag. Then push to GitHub:

gulp release [--patch|--minor|--major]
git push --tags origin master # push everything to GitHub

Travis will take care of testing and publishing to npm's registry (bower will pick up the change automatically). Finally create a release on GitHub from the tag created by Travis.

