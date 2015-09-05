Provides an easy way to toggle a checkbox input's special 'indeterminate' property. This is a visual toggle only and in no way affects the model or value outside of native browser behavior at this time.
You can get it from Bower
bower install angular-ui-indeterminate
Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-indeterminate/dist/indeterminate.js"></script>
Add the specific module to your dependencies:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.indeterminate', ...])
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install && bower install
gulp
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
karma.conf.js
gulp watch will automatically test your code and build a release whenever source files change.
Use gulp to bump version, build and create a tag. Then push to GitHub:
gulp release [--patch|--minor|--major]
git push --tags origin master # push everything to GitHub
Travis will take care of testing and publishing to npm's registry (bower will pick up the change automatically). Finally create a release on GitHub from the tag created by Travis.