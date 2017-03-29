This directive allows you to add a date-picker to your form elements.
We recommend using the excellent ui-bootstrap date-picker which is maintained by a larger team.
WARNING: Support for this module may eventually be phased out as angular 2.0 arrives as there are no plans to move this to angular 2 at this time.
You may use bower for dependency management but would recommend using webpack or browserify for modules.
Install and save to bower.json by running:
bower install angular-ui-date --save
This will copy the ui-date files into your
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies.
Add the css:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/jquery-ui/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css"/>
Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/jquery-ui/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-date/dist/date.js"></script>
Add the date module as a dependency to your application module:
angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.date'])
Apply the directive to your form elements:
<input ui-date>
All the jQueryUI DatePicker options can be passed through the directive including minDate, maxDate, yearRange etc.
myAppModule.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.dateOptions = {
changeYear: true,
changeMonth: true,
yearRange: '1900:-0',
};
});
then pass through your options:
<input ui-date="dateOptions" name="DateOfBirth">
If you want a static picker then simply apply the directive to a div rather than an input element.
<div ui-date="dateOptions" name="DateOfBirth"></div>
The ui-date directive plays nicely with ng-model and validation directives such as ng-required.
If you add the ng-model directive to same the element as ui-date then the picked date is automatically synchronized with the model value.
The ui-date directive stores and expects the model value to be a standard javascript Date object.
The ui-date directive only works with Date objects. If you want to pass date strings to and from the date directive via ng-model then you must use the ui-date-format directive. This directive specifies the format of the date string that will be expected in the ng-model. The format string syntax is that defined by the JQueryUI Date picker. For example
<input ui-date ui-date-format="DD, d MM, yy" ng-model="myDate">
Now you can set myDate in the controller.
$scope.myDate = "Thursday, 11 October, 2012";
If you apply the required directive to element then the form element is invalid until a date is picked.
Note: Remember that the ng-required directive must be explictly set, i.e. to "true". This is especially true on divs:
<div ui-date="dateOptions" name="DateOfBirth" ng-required="true"></div>
There is a problem with IE that re-opens the datepicker on focus(). However, this breaks tabbing. If tabbing is more important than IE for your use cases, pass in the onClose option.
myAppModule.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.dateOptions = {
onClose: (value, picker, $element) => {
$element.focus()
}
};
});
Install with npm:
npm install --save-dev jquery jquery-ui angular angular-ui-date
Use in your app:
import angular from 'angular';
import uiDate from 'angular-ui-date';
require('jquery-ui/themes/base/minified/jquery-ui.min.css');
angular.module('MyTest', [uiDate.name])
.controller('MyCtrl', ['$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.myDate = new Date('2015-11-17');
}]);
It is also good to ensure that jQuery is available so that angular and jquery ui can attach to it.
webpack: {
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
'window.jQuery': 'jquery',
}),
]
}
another method of making jQuery recognized is to use the webpack expose-loader to expose it both as $ and jQuery
webpack: {
module: {
loaders: [
// it helps angular to have jQuery exposed so that it uses $ instead of jqLite
{
test: require.resolve('jquery'),
loader: 'expose?$!expose?jQuery',
},
]
}
}
Need help using UI date?
Please do not create new issues in this repository to ask questions about using UI date
Please take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md.
We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.