This directive allows you to add CodeMirror to your textarea elements.
You can get it from Bower
bower install angular-ui-codemirror
This will copy the UI.Codemirror files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="bower_components/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/codemirror/lib/codemirror.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-codemirror/ui-codemirror.js"></script>
Add the UI.Codemirror module as a dependency to your application module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.codemirror']);
Finally, add the directive to your html, as attribute :
// Not well supported yet but still... We need feedbacks to improve it...
<textarea ui-codemirror></textarea>
<div ui-codemirror></div>
as element :
<ui-codemirror></ui-codemirror>
All the Codemirror configuration options can be passed through the directive.
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.editorOptions = {
lineWrapping : true,
lineNumbers: true,
readOnly: 'nocursor',
mode: 'xml',
};
}]);
If you update this variable with the new values, they will be merged and the ui will be updated.
<ui-codemirror ui-codemirror-opts="editorOptions"></ui-codemirror>
The ui-codemirror directive plays nicely with ng-model.
The ng-model will be watched for to set the CodeMirror document value (by setValue).
The ui-codemirror directive stores and expects the model value to be a standard javascript String.
If you apply the refresh directive to element then any change to do this scope value will result to a refresh of the CodeMirror instance.
The ui-refresh directive expects a scope variable that can be any thing....
<div ui-codemirror ng-model="x" ui-refresh='isSomething'></div>
Now you can set the isSomething in the controller scope.
$scope.isSomething = true;
Note: the comparison operator between the old and the new value is "!=="
For more interaction with the CodeMirror instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using
<div ui-codemirror="{ onLoad : codemirrorLoaded }" ></div>
the
$scope.codemirrorLoaded function will be called with the CodeMirror editor instance as first argument
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.codemirrorLoaded = function(_editor){
// Editor part
var _doc = _editor.getDoc();
_editor.focus();
// Options
_editor.setOption('firstLineNumber', 10);
_doc.markClean()
// Events
_editor.on("beforeChange", function(){ ... });
_editor.on("change", function(){ ... });
};
}]);
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install && bower install
grunt
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
test\karma.conf.js
We have one task to serve them all !
grunt serve
It's equal to run separately:
grunt connect:server : giving you a development server at http://localhost:8000/.
grunt karma:server : giving you a Karma server to run tests (at http://localhost:9876/ by default). You can force a test on this server with
grunt karma:unit:run.
grunt watch : will automatically test your code and build your demo. You can demo generation with
grunt build:gh-pages.
This repo is using the angular-ui/angular-ui-publisher. New tags will automatically trigger a new publication. To test is locally you can trigger a :
grunt dist build:bower
it will put the final files in the 'dist' folder and a sample of the bower tag output in the 'out/built/bower' folder.