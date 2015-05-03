UI.Codemirror directive

This directive allows you to add CodeMirror to your textarea elements.

Requirements

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-codemirror

This will copy the UI.Codemirror files into a bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "bower_components/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/codemirror/lib/codemirror.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-codemirror/ui-codemirror.js" > </ script >

Add the UI.Codemirror module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.codemirror' ]);

Finally, add the directive to your html, as attribute :

// Not well supported yet but still... We need feedbacks to improve it... < textarea ui-codemirror > </ textarea > < div ui-codemirror > </ div >

as element :

< ui-codemirror > </ ui-codemirror >

Options

All the Codemirror configuration options can be passed through the directive.

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.editorOptions = { lineWrapping : true , lineNumbers : true , readOnly : 'nocursor' , mode : 'xml' , }; }]);

If you update this variable with the new values, they will be merged and the ui will be updated.

< ui-codemirror ui-codemirror-opts = "editorOptions" > </ ui-codemirror >

Working with ng-model

The ui-codemirror directive plays nicely with ng-model.

The ng-model will be watched for to set the CodeMirror document value (by setValue).

The ui-codemirror directive stores and expects the model value to be a standard javascript String.

ui-refresh directive

If you apply the refresh directive to element then any change to do this scope value will result to a refresh of the CodeMirror instance.

The ui-refresh directive expects a scope variable that can be any thing....

< div ui-codemirror ng-model = "x" ui-refresh = 'isSomething' > </ div >

Now you can set the isSomething in the controller scope.

$scope.isSomething = true ;

Note: the comparison operator between the old and the new value is "!=="

CodeMirror instance direct access

For more interaction with the CodeMirror instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using

< div ui-codemirror = "{ onLoad : codemirrorLoaded }" > </ div >

the $scope.codemirrorLoaded function will be called with the CodeMirror editor instance as first argument

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.codemirrorLoaded = function ( _editor ) { var _doc = _editor.getDoc(); _editor.focus(); _editor.setOption( 'firstLineNumber' , 10 ); _doc.markClean() _editor.on( "beforeChange" , function ( ) { ... }); _editor.on( "change" , function ( ) { ... }); }; }]);

Testing

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install && bower install grunt

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\karma.conf.js

Grunt Serve

We have one task to serve them all !

grunt serve

It's equal to run separately:

grunt connect:server : giving you a development server at http://localhost:8000/.

grunt karma:server : giving you a Karma server to run tests (at http://localhost:9876/ by default). You can force a test on this server with grunt karma:unit:run .

grunt watch : will automatically test your code and build your demo. You can demo generation with grunt build:gh-pages .

Dist

This repo is using the angular-ui/angular-ui-publisher. New tags will automatically trigger a new publication. To test is locally you can trigger a :

grunt dist build:bower

it will put the final files in the 'dist' folder and a sample of the bower tag output in the 'out/built/bower' folder.