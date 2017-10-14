Due to Angular's continued adoption, our creation of the Angular version of this library, and the the project maintainers' moving on to other things, this project is considered feature-complete and is no longer being maintained.
We thank you for all your contributions over the years and hope you've enjoyed using this library as much as we've had developing and maintaining it. It would not have been successful without them.
Do you want to see directives in action? Visit https://angular-ui.github.io/bootstrap/!
Are you interested in Angular 2? We are on our way! Check out ng-bootstrap.
Installation is easy as UI Bootstrap has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Twitter Bootstrap's CSS are required. Notes:
ngAnimate in the module dependencies for your app in order to enable animation.
ngTouch in the module dependencies for your app in order to enable swiping.
$ npm install angular-ui-bootstrap
This will install AngularJS and Bootstrap NPM packages.
$ bower install angular-bootstrap
Note: do not install 'angular-ui-bootstrap'. A separate repository - bootstrap-bower - hosts the compiled javascript file and bower.json.
To install AngularJS UI Bootstrap, run the following command in the Package Manager Console
PM> Install-Package Angular.UI.Bootstrap
Head over to https://angular-ui.github.io/bootstrap/ and hit the Custom build button to create your own custom UI Bootstrap build, just the way you like it.
After downloading dependencies (or better yet, referencing them from your favorite CDN) you need to download build version of this project. All the files and their purposes are described here:
https://github.com/angular-ui/bootstrap/tree/gh-pages#build-files
Don't worry, if you are not sure which file to take, opt for
ui-bootstrap-tpls-[version].min.js.
When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the
ui.bootstrap AngularJS module:
angular.module('myModule', ['ui.bootstrap']);
To use this project with webpack, follow the NPM instructions. Now, if you want to use only the accordion, you can do:
import accordion from 'angular-ui-bootstrap/src/accordion';
angular.module('myModule', [accordion]);
You can import all the pieces you need in the same way:
import accordion from 'angular-ui-bootstrap/src/accordion';
import datepicker from 'angular-ui-bootstrap/src/datepicker';
angular.module('myModule', [accordion, datepicker]);
This will load all the dependencies (if any) and also the templates (if any).
Be sure to have a loader able to process
css files like
css-loader.
If you would prefer not to load your css through your JavaScript file loader/bundler, you can choose to import the
index-nocss.js file instead, which is available for the modules:
The other modules, such as
accordion in the example below, do not have CSS resources to load, so you should continue to import them as normal:
import accordion from 'angular-ui-bootstrap/src/accordion';
import typeahead from 'angular-ui-bootstrap/src/typeahead/index-nocss.js';
angular.module('myModule', [accordion, typeahead]);
Pre-2.0.0 does not follow a particular versioning system. 2.0.0 and onwards follows semantic versioning. All release changes can be viewed on our changelog.
https://github.com/angular-ui/bootstrap/wiki/FAQ
Take a moment to read our Code of Conduct
If you're updating your application to use prefixes, please check the migration guide.
Directives from this repository are automatically tested with the following browsers:
Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.
Need help using UI Bootstrap?
#angularjs channel at the
freenode network). Use this webchat or your own IRC client.
Please do not create new issues in this repository to ask questions about using UI Bootstrap
Please take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md and submit your issue here.
We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.
Head over to the Wiki for notes on development for UI Bootstrap, meeting minutes from the UI Bootstrap team, roadmap plans, project philosophy and more.