#Typer

Typer is an Angular directive that simulates someone typing and deleting over a list of words. The directive is highly customisable and allows the words to be set by passing an array of strings as an attribute, the transition times can be set on the directive aswell as callback functions to get invoked after each action ('Type', 'Delete', 'Highlight')

Documentation

Installation

include the typer directive source file in your html

< script src = "path/to/typer.js" > </ script >

Mark the typer module as a dependency of your angular app

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'typer' ]);

NPM installation

npm install angular-typer

Using a module bundler such as webpack or browserify require the typer module as a dependency of your angular app

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); angular.module( 'app' , [ require ( 'angular-typer' ) ]);

Bower installation

bower install angular-typer

< script src = "bower_components/angular-typer/dist/typer.min.js" > </ script >

Declaring directive

Then declare the typer directive in your HTML

<typer words="['JavaScript', 'Angular', 'Cats']" type - time = '150' backspace- time = '200' start -delay= '1500' highlight-background= '#2980b9' ></typer>

Note: The directive will inherit the styles of its parent element so it is recommended to nest it like below

<h1 class ="main-title">I love <typer words="['JavaScript', 'Angular', 'Cats']" type - time = '150' backspace- time = '200' start -delay= '1500' highlight-background= '#2980b9' ></typer></h1>

Directive options

Note: all times are in milliseconds

words (required)

Array of strings to loop over and simulate someone typing out each single word

words = "['Angular', 'React', 'Ember']"

Set whether the directives first animation is either the type or delete/highlight

defaults to false

start-typing = "true"

Set a boolean variable on the directive that will start the directive when the variable changes to true

Note: start-delay is taken into account

start-trigger = "vm.controllerTrigger"

repeat (optional)

set whether to continuously loop over the words, defaults to true

repeat = "false"

shuffle (optional)

set whether to randomly shuffle the array of words, defaults to false

shuffle = "true"

set the time before the first action happens, defaults to 0ms since v0.5.6 (500ms before)

start-delay = "2000"

pause (optional)

set the time between each transition (excluding the start time), defaults 1000ms

pause = "500"

set the time for each character to be typed out, defaults to 250ms

type-time = "300"

set the time for each character to be deleted, defaults to type-time

backspace-time = "150"

function to be executed when a word is fully typed

on-typed = "vm.alert('typed')"

function to be executed when a word is fully deleted

on-deleted = "vm.alert('deleted')"

function to be executed when all the words are typed, will only excute if repeat is set to false

on-complete = "vm.alert('complete')"

background color of highlight transition, if set this will replace the backspace transition

highlight-background = "#2980b9"

color the text for highlight transition, defaults to white (#FFFFFF)

highlight-color = "#2ecc71"

unlike the backspace time which is for each character the highlight time is for the overall transition, defaults to 250ms

highlight-time = "400"

cursor (optional)

set a custom cursor, defaults to '|'

note the cursor will not be set if the highlight-color is set

cursor = "@"

include the following CSS for the cursor blinking effect

.typer__cursor--blink { -webkit-animation : blink 1s infinite; -moz-animation : blink 1s infinite; animation : blink 1s infinite; } @- webkit - keyframes blink { 0% { opacity : 1 ; } 100% { opacity : 0 ; } } @- moz - keyframes blink { 0% { opacity : 1 ; } 100% { opacity : 0 ; } } @ keyframes blink { 0% { opacity : 1 ; } 100% { opacity : 0 ; } }

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please be sure to document your changes.

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Change log

fix shuffle bug

publish to NPM

boolean attributes except either a boolean value or a string representation of the boolean

start-trigger

clear timers on destroy

custom cursor

UMD support

Travis CI

shuffle words feature

refactor of link function

watch words array for changes

startTyping functionality

set the default repeat attribute to true

initial release

License

MIT