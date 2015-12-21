Angularjs directive for trix editor
Angular-trix demo. Plunker demo
You can get it on npm.
npm install angular-trix --save
Or bower, too.
bower install angular-trix --save
If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/trix/0.9.2/trix.css">
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.8/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/trix/0.9.2/trix.js"></script>
trix.css includes default styles for the Trix toolbar, editor, and attachments. Skip this file if you prefer to define these styles yourself.
To use your own polyfills, or to target only browsers that support all of the required standards, include trix-core.js instead.
<script src="dist/angular-trix.min.js"></script>
Add
angularTrix dependency to your module
var myApp = angular.module('app', ['angularTrix']);
Place an empty
<trix-editor></trix-editor> tag on the page. Trix will automatically insert a separate
<trix-toolbar> before the editor.
Like an HTML
<textarea>,
<trix-editor> accepts autofocus and placeholder attributes. Unlike a
<textarea>,
<trix-editor> automatically expands vertically to fit its contents.
angular-trix directive and ng-model to the
<trix-editor></trix-editor>.
<trix-editor angular-trix ng-model="foo"></trix-editor>
To ensure what you see when you edit is what you see when you save, use a CSS class name to scope styles for Trix formatted content. Apply this class name to your
<trix-editor> element, and to a containing element when you render stored Trix content for display in your application.
<trix-editor angular-trix ng-model="foo" class="trix-content"></trix-editor>
The default
trix.css file includes styles for basic formatted content—including bulleted and numbered lists, code blocks, and block quotes—under the class name
trix-content. We encourage you to use these styles as a starting point by copying them into your application’s CSS with a different class name.
The
<trix-editor> element emits several events which you can use to observe and respond to changes in editor state.
trix-initialize fires when the
<trix-editor> element is attached to the DOM and its
editor object is ready for use.
trix-change fires whenever the editor’s contents have changed.
trix-selection-change fires any time the selected range changes in the editor.
trix-focus and
trix-blur fire when the editor gains or loses focus, respectively.
trix-file-accept fires when a file is dropped or inserted into the editor. You can access the DOM
File object through the
file property on the event.
trix-attachment-add fires after an attachment is added to the document. You can access the Trix attachment object through the
attachment property on the event. If the
attachment object has a
file property, you should store this file remotely and set the attachment’s URL attribute.
trix-attachment-remove fires when an attachment is removed from the document. You can access the Trix attachment object through the
attachment property on the event. You may wish to use this event to clean up remotely stored files.
You can use the following attributes to listen the trix events and implement your custom logic. You can access trix event and editor instance parameters in controller.
trix-initialize
trix-change
trix-selection-change
trix-focus
trix-blur
trix-file-accept
trix-attachment-add
trix-attachment-remove
<trix-editor ng-model="trix" angular-trix trix-initialize="trixInitialize(e, editor);" trix-change="trixChange(e, editor);" trix-selection-change="trixSelectionChange(e, editor);" trix-focus="trixFocus(e, editor);" trix-blur="trixBlur(e, editor);" trix-file-accept="trixFileAccept(e, editor);" trix-attachment-add="trixAttachmentAdd(e, editor);" trix-attachment-remove="trixAttachmentRemove(e, editor);"></trix-editor>
// You can still access the trix event
var events = ['trixInitialize', 'trixChange', 'trixSelectionChange', 'trixFocus', 'trixBlur', 'trixFileAccept', 'trixAttachmentAdd', 'trixAttachmentRemove'];
for (var i = 0; i < events.length; i++) {
$scope[events[i]] = function(e, editor) {
console.info('Event type:', e.type);
}
};
For a live demonstration, open this site and just your console :)
Trix automatically accepts files dragged or pasted into an editor and inserts them as attachments in the document. Each attachment is considered pending until you store it remotely and provide Trix with a permanent URL.
To store attachments, listen for the
trix-attachment-add event. Upload the attached files with XMLHttpRequest yourself and set the attachment’s URL attribute upon completion. See the Plunker for detailed information.
If you don’t want to accept dropped or pasted files, add
prevent-trix-file-accept = "true" attribute to the trix editor.
You can manipulate a Trix editor programmatically through the
Trix.Editor interface, available on each
<trix-editor> element through its
editor property. You can access editor property in controller via trix event parameter.
<trix-editor angular-trix ng-model="foo" trix-initialize="trixInitialize(e, editor);"></trix-editor>
// Controller
// @e trix event
// @editor Trix.Editor instance
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {}
The formatted content of a Trix editor is known as a document, and is represented as an instance of the
Trix.Document class. To get the editor’s current document, use the
editor.getDocument method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.getDocument() // is a Trix.Document instance
}
You can convert a document to an unformatted JavaScript string with the
document.toString method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
var document = editor.getDocument()
document.toString() // is a JavaScript string
}
Trix documents are structured as sequences of individually addressable characters. The index of one character in a document is called a position, and a start and end position together make up a range.
To get the editor’s current selection, use the
editor.getSelectedRange method, which returns a two-element array containing the start and end positions.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.getSelectedRange() // [0, 0]
}
You can set the editor’s current selection by passing a range array to the
editor.setSelectedRange method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Select the first character in the document
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 1])
}
When the start and end positions of a range are equal, the range is said to be collapsed. In the editor, a collapsed selection appears as a blinking cursor rather than a highlighted span of text.
For convenience, the following calls to
setSelectedRange are equivalent when working with collapsed selections:
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.setSelectedRange(1)
editor.setSelectedRange([1])
editor.setSelectedRange([1, 1])
}
To programmatically move the cursor or selection through the document, call the
editor.moveCursorInDirection or
editor.expandSelectionInDirection methods with a direction argument. The direction can be either
"forward" or
"backward".
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Move the cursor backward one character
editor.moveCursorInDirection("backward")
// Expand the end of the selection forward by one character
editor.expandSelectionInDirection("forward")
}
Sometimes you need to know the x and y coordinates of a character at a given position in the editor. For example, you might want to absolutely position a pop-up menu element below the editor’s cursor.
Call the
editor.getClientRectAtPosition method with a position argument to get a
DOMRect instance representing the left and top offsets, width, and height of the character at the given position.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
var rect = editor.getClientRectAtPosition(0)
[rect.left, rect.top] // [17, 49]
}
The editor interface provides methods for inserting, replacing, and deleting text at the current selection.
To insert or replace text, begin by setting the selected range, then call one of the insertion methods below. Trix will first remove any selected text, then insert the new text at the start position of the selected range.
To insert unformatted text into the document, call the
editor.insertString method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Insert “Hello” at the beginning of the document
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 0])
editor.insertString("Hello")
}
To insert HTML into the document, call the
editor.insertHTML method. Trix will first convert the HTML into its internal document model. During this conversion, any formatting that cannot be represented in a Trix document will be lost.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Insert a bold “Hello” at the beginning of the document
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 0])
editor.insertHTML("<strong>Hello</strong>")
}
To insert a DOM
File object into the document, call the
editor.insertFile method. Trix will insert a pending attachment for the file as if you had dragged and dropped it onto the editor.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Insert the selected file from the first file input element
var file = document.querySelector("input[type=file]").file
editor.insertFile(file)
}
To insert a line break, call the
editor.insertLineBreak method, which is functionally equivalent to pressing the return key.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Insert “Hello\n”
editor.insertString("Hello")
editor.insertLineBreak()
}
If the current selection is collapsed, you can simulate deleting text before or after the cursor with the
editor.deleteInDirection method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// “Backspace” the first character in the document
editor.setSelectedRange([1, 1])
editor.deleteInDirection("backward")
// Delete the second character in the document
editor.setSelectedRange([1, 1])
editor.deleteInDirection("forward")
}
To delete a range of text, first set the selected range, then call
editor.deleteInDirection with either direction as the argument.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
// Delete the first five characters
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 4])
editor.deleteInDirection("forward")
}
Trix represents formatting as sets of attributes applied across ranges of a document.
By default, Trix supports the inline attributes
bold,
italic,
href, and
strike, and the block-level attributes
quote,
code,
bullet, and
number.
To apply formatting to the current selection, use the
editor.activateAttribute method.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.insertString("Hello")
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 5])
editor.activateAttribute("bold")
}
To set the
href attribute, pass a URL as the second argument to
editor.activateAttribute.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.insertString("Trix")
editor.setSelectedRange([0, 4])
editor.activateAttribute("href", "http://trix-editor.org/")
}
Use the
editor.deactivateAttribute method to remove formatting from a selection.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.setSelectedRange([2, 4])
editor.deactivateAttribute("bold")
}
If you activate or deactivate attributes when the selection is collapsed, your formatting changes will apply to the text inserted by any subsequent calls to
editor.insertString.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.activateAttribute("italic")
editor.insertString("This is italic")
}
To adjust the indentation level of block-level attributes, call the
editor.increaseIndentationLevel and
editor.decreaseIndentationLevel methods.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.activateAttribute("quote")
editor.increaseIndentationLevel()
editor.decreaseIndentationLevel()
}
Trix editors support unlimited undo and redo. Successive typing and formatting changes are consolidated together at five-second intervals; all other input changes are recorded individually in undo history.
Call the
editor.undo and
editor.redo methods to perform an undo or redo operation.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.undo()
editor.redo()
}
Changes you make through the editor interface will not automatically record undo entries. You can save your own undo entries by calling the
editor.recordUndoEntry method with a description argument.
$scope.trixInitialize = function(e, editor) {
editor.insertString("Hello")
editor.recordUndoEntry("Insert Text")
}
MIT License