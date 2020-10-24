openbase logo
atd

angular-tree-dnd

by Nguyễn Thiện Hùng
3.0.11 (see all)

Display tree table (or list) & event Drap & Drop (allow drag multi tree-table include all type: table, ol, ul) by AngularJS

Overview

Readme

[Angular 1.x] Display treeDnD & event DrapnDrop, field 'td' by tree.

license GitHub version Build Status

###Support (just when I'm online) Gitter

Demo:

###Requirement:

angular: >=1.2.1

Source (>= 3.0.4)

http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.css
http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.js
http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.min.js

Install bower:

bower install angular-tree-dnd

npm install angular-tree-dnd

Problems

  • Big data not good (development with scrollInfinite, will update soon late).

Feature

  • Display Data-Tree with 2 type: Table-Grid & List (ul, ol).
  • Drag & Drop.
  • Filter Data-Tree.
  • GroupBy (building, not ready)
  • Extended function Directive for Data-Tree (next, prex, remove,...)

Manuals & Documents:

Changes Log:

Thank To:

This product is the combination and optimization of 2: JimLiu (Drag2Drop) và khan4019 (Display Tree2Table).

Contact

