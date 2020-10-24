[Angular 1.x] Display treeDnD & event DrapnDrop, field 'td' by tree.

###Support (just when I'm online)

###Requirement:

angular : >=1.2.1

Source (>= 3.0.4)

Install bower:

bower install angular-tree-dnd npm install angular-tree-dnd

Problems

Big data not good (development with scrollInfinite, will update soon late).

Feature

Display Data-Tree with 2 type: Table-Grid & List (ul, ol).

Drag & Drop.

Filter Data-Tree.

GroupBy (building, not ready)

Extended function Directive for Data-Tree (next, prex, remove,...)

Manuals & Documents:

Changes Log:

Thank To:

This product is the combination and optimization of 2: JimLiu (Drag2Drop) và khan4019 (Display Tree2Table).