[Angular 1.x] Display treeDnD & event DrapnDrop, field 'td' by tree.
###Support (just when I'm online)
###Requirement:
angular: >=1.2.1
http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.css
http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.js
http://thienhung1989.github.io/angular-tree-dnd/3.0.4/ng-tree-dnd.min.js
bower install angular-tree-dnd
npm install angular-tree-dnd
Directive for Data-Tree (next, prex, remove,...)
This product is the combination and optimization of 2: JimLiu (Drag2Drop) và khan4019 (Display Tree2Table).