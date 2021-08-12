openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-tree-control

by wix
0.2.30 (see all)

Angular JS Tree

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

704

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Tree

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Tree Control

npm version Bower version Build Status Coverage Status

Pure AngularJS based tree control component.

ScreenShot

To get started, check out wix.github.io/angular-tree-control

Why yet another tree control

We have tried a number of tree controls built for angular and experience a lot of issues with each. As a result we decided to build a new tree control with the following design guidelines

  • Isolated scope - the tree control should not pollute the scope it is rendered at
  • Does not change the tree data - some tree implementations mark on the tree data the selection and expansion of nodes
  • Allows customization of the tree node label using the angular way - as an angular template
  • Supports large trees with minimal overhead
  • Reacts to changes in the tree data, updating the tree as required
  • Supports css styling, with three built in styles

Installation

Bower: bower install angular-tree-control

The tree control can be used as a Dom element or as an attribute.

Copy the script and css into your project and add a script and link tag to your page.

<script type="text/javascript" src="/angular-tree-control.js"></script>

<!-- Include context-menu module if you're going to use menu-id attribute -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/context-menu.js"></script>

<!-- link for CSS when using the tree as a Dom element -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/tree-control.css">

<!-- link for CSS when using the tree as an attribute -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/tree-control-attribute.css">

Add a dependency to your application module.

angular.module('myApp', ['treeControl']);

Add tree elements to your Angular template

<!-- as a Dom element -->
<treecontrol class="tree-classic"
   tree-model="dataForTheTree"
   options="treeOptions"
   on-selection="showSelected(node)"
   selected-node="node1">
   employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}}
</treecontrol>
<!-- as an attribute -->
<div treecontrol class="tree-classic"
   tree-model="dataForTheTree"
   options="treeOptions"
   on-selection="showSelected(node)"
   selected-node="node1">
   employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}}
</div>

and add the data for the tree

$scope.treeOptions = {
    nodeChildren: "children",
    dirSelectable: true,
    injectClasses: {
        ul: "a1",
        li: "a2",
        liSelected: "a7",
        iExpanded: "a3",
        iCollapsed: "a4",
        iLeaf: "a5",
        label: "a6",
        labelSelected: "a8"
    }
}
$scope.dataForTheTree =
[
    { "name" : "Joe", "age" : "21", "children" : [
        { "name" : "Smith", "age" : "42", "children" : [] },
        { "name" : "Gary", "age" : "21", "children" : [
            { "name" : "Jenifer", "age" : "23", "children" : [
                { "name" : "Dani", "age" : "32", "children" : [] },
                { "name" : "Max", "age" : "34", "children" : [] }
            ]}
        ]}
    ]},
    { "name" : "Albert", "age" : "33", "children" : [] },
    { "name" : "Ron", "age" : "29", "children" : [] }
];

Usage

Attributes of angular treecontrol

  • treecontrol : the treeview element.

  • element content : the template to evaluate against each node (and the parent scope of the tree) for the node label.

  • tree-model : [Node|Array[Node]] the tree data on the $scope. This can be an array of nodes or a single node.

  • selected-node : [Node], used when multiSelection=false. Binding for the selected node in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.

  • selected-nodes : [Array[Node]], used when multiSelection=true. Binding for the selected nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.

  • expanded-nodes : [Array[Node]] binding for the expanded nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the nodes that are expanded in the tree.

  • on-selection : (node, selected) callback called whenever selecting a node in the tree. The callback expression can use the selected node (node) and a boolean which indicates if the node was selected or deselected (selected).

  • on-node-toggle : (node, expanded) callback called whenever a node expands or collapses in the tree. The callback expression can use the toggled node (node) and a boolean which indicates expansion or collapse (expanded).

  • on-right-click : (node) callback called whenever a node is right-clicked.

  • options : different options to customize the tree control.

    • multiSelection : [Boolean] enable multiple nodes selection in the tree.

    • nodeChildren : the name of the property of each node that holds the node children. Defaults to 'children'.

    • dirSelectable : are directories (nodes with children) selectable? If not, clicking on the dir label will expand and contact the dir. Defaults to true.

    • allowDeselect : are nodes deselectable? If not, clicking on the label will not deselect node. Defaults to true.

    • equality : the function used to determine equality between old nodes and new ones when checking whether a replacement node should be expanded and/or marked as selected. Defaults to a function which uses angular.equals() on everything except the property indicated in nodeChildren.

    • isLeaf : function (node) -> boolean used to determine if a node is a leaf or branch. The default function checks for existence of children of the node to determine leaf or branch.

    • injectClasses : allows to inject additional CSS classes into the tree DOM

      • ul : inject classes into the ul elements
      • li : inject classes into the li elements. Also allows for an external function that takes a single node parameter.
      // Example:
function getBranchClass(node) {
    // `matchingNodeIds` is local to a parent component controller.
    if (matchingNodeIds.includes(node.id)) {
        return "tree-branch-match";
    }
}
      • liSelected : inject classes into the li elements only when the node is selected
      • iExpanded : inject classes into the 'i' element for the expanded nodes
      • iCollapsed : inject classes into the 'i' element for the collapsed nodes
      • iLeaf : inject classes into the 'i' element for leaf nodes
      • label : inhject classes into the div element around the label
      • labelSelected : inject classes into the div element around the label only when the node is selected

  • order-by : value for ng-repeat to use for ordering sibling nodes

  • reverse-order : whether or not to reverse the ordering of sibling nodes based on the value of order-by

  • filter-expression : value for ng-repeat to use for filtering the sibling nodes

  • filter-comparator : value for ng-repeat to use for comparing nodes with the filter expression

  • menu-id : the id of an ul element which will be displayed after a right-click

The tree labels

The Angular Tree control uses a similar paradigm to ng-repeat in that it allows using the current node as well as values from the parent scope. The current node is injected into the scope used to render the label as the node member (unlike ng-repeat, we do not allow to name the current node item in the transcluded scope).

In order to render a template that takes a value X from the parent scope of the tree and value Y from the current node, use the following template {{X}} {{node.Y}}

Styling

The angular-tree-control renders to the following DOM structure

<treecontrol class="tree-classic">
  <ul>
    <li class="tree-expanded">
      <i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
      <i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
      <div class="tree-label">
         ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
      </div>
      <treeitem>
        <ul>
          <li class="tree-leaf">
            <i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
            <i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
            <div class="tree-label tree-selected">
              ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
            </div>
          </li>
          <li class="tree-leaf">
            <i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
            <i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
            <div class="tree-label">
              ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
            </div>
          </li>
        </ul>
      </treeitem>
    </li>
  </ul>
</treecontrol>

The following CSS classes are used in the built-in styles for the tree-control. Additional classes can be added using the options.injectClasses member (see above)

  • tree-expanded, tree-collapsed, tree-leaf - are placed on the 'ul' element
  • tree-branch-head, tree-leaf-head - are placed on the 'i' elements. We use those classes to place the icons for the tree
  • tree-selected - placed on the div around the label

Reference

This tree control is based in part on the angular.treeview component

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
angular-tree-componentA simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
@circlon/angular-tree-componentA simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jn
jqwidgets-ng[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
angular-ui-treeA tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 55 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial