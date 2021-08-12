Pure AngularJS based tree control component.
To get started, check out wix.github.io/angular-tree-control
We have tried a number of tree controls built for angular and experience a lot of issues with each. As a result we decided to build a new tree control with the following design guidelines
Bower:
bower install angular-tree-control
The tree control can be used as a Dom element or as an attribute.
Copy the script and css into your project and add a script and link tag to your page.
<script type="text/javascript" src="/angular-tree-control.js"></script>
<!-- Include context-menu module if you're going to use menu-id attribute -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/context-menu.js"></script>
<!-- link for CSS when using the tree as a Dom element -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/tree-control.css">
<!-- link for CSS when using the tree as an attribute -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/tree-control-attribute.css">
Add a dependency to your application module.
angular.module('myApp', ['treeControl']);
Add tree elements to your Angular template
<!-- as a Dom element -->
<treecontrol class="tree-classic"
tree-model="dataForTheTree"
options="treeOptions"
on-selection="showSelected(node)"
selected-node="node1">
employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}}
</treecontrol>
<!-- as an attribute -->
<div treecontrol class="tree-classic"
tree-model="dataForTheTree"
options="treeOptions"
on-selection="showSelected(node)"
selected-node="node1">
employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}}
</div>
and add the data for the tree
$scope.treeOptions = {
nodeChildren: "children",
dirSelectable: true,
injectClasses: {
ul: "a1",
li: "a2",
liSelected: "a7",
iExpanded: "a3",
iCollapsed: "a4",
iLeaf: "a5",
label: "a6",
labelSelected: "a8"
}
}
$scope.dataForTheTree =
[
{ "name" : "Joe", "age" : "21", "children" : [
{ "name" : "Smith", "age" : "42", "children" : [] },
{ "name" : "Gary", "age" : "21", "children" : [
{ "name" : "Jenifer", "age" : "23", "children" : [
{ "name" : "Dani", "age" : "32", "children" : [] },
{ "name" : "Max", "age" : "34", "children" : [] }
]}
]}
]},
{ "name" : "Albert", "age" : "33", "children" : [] },
{ "name" : "Ron", "age" : "29", "children" : [] }
];
Attributes of angular treecontrol
treecontrol : the treeview element.
element content : the template to evaluate against each node (and the parent scope of the tree) for the node label.
tree-model : [Node|Array[Node]] the tree data on the
$scope. This can be an array of nodes or a single node.
selected-node : [Node], used when
multiSelection=false. Binding for the selected node in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.
selected-nodes : [Array[Node]], used when
multiSelection=true. Binding for the selected nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.
expanded-nodes : [Array[Node]] binding for the expanded nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the nodes that are expanded in the tree.
on-selection :
(node, selected) callback called whenever selecting a node in the tree. The callback expression can use the selected node (
node) and a boolean which indicates if the node was selected or deselected (
selected).
on-node-toggle :
(node, expanded) callback called whenever a node expands or collapses in the tree. The callback expression can use the toggled node (
node) and a boolean which indicates expansion or collapse (
expanded).
on-right-click :
(node) callback called whenever a node is right-clicked.
options : different options to customize the tree control.
multiSelection : [Boolean] enable multiple nodes selection in the tree.
nodeChildren : the name of the property of each node that holds the node children. Defaults to 'children'.
dirSelectable : are directories (nodes with children) selectable? If not, clicking on the dir label will expand and contact the dir. Defaults to
true.
allowDeselect : are nodes deselectable? If not, clicking on the label will not deselect node. Defaults to
true.
equality : the function used to determine equality between old nodes and new ones when checking whether a replacement node should be expanded and/or marked as selected. Defaults to a function which uses
angular.equals() on everything except the property indicated in
nodeChildren.
isLeaf : function (node) -> boolean used to determine if a node is a leaf or branch. The default function checks for existence of children of the node to determine leaf or branch.
injectClasses : allows to inject additional CSS classes into the tree DOM
ul : inject classes into the ul elements
li : inject classes into the li elements. Also allows for an external function that takes a single
node parameter.
// Example:
function getBranchClass(node) {
// `matchingNodeIds` is local to a parent component controller.
if (matchingNodeIds.includes(node.id)) {
return "tree-branch-match";
}
}
liSelected : inject classes into the li elements only when the node is selected
iExpanded : inject classes into the 'i' element for the expanded nodes
iCollapsed : inject classes into the 'i' element for the collapsed nodes
iLeaf : inject classes into the 'i' element for leaf nodes
label : inhject classes into the div element around the label
labelSelected : inject classes into the div element around the label only when the node is selected
order-by : value for ng-repeat to use for ordering sibling nodes
reverse-order : whether or not to reverse the ordering of sibling nodes based on the value of
order-by
filter-expression : value for ng-repeat to use for filtering the sibling nodes
filter-comparator : value for ng-repeat to use for comparing nodes with the filter expression
menu-id : the id of an ul element which will be displayed after a right-click
The Angular Tree control uses a similar paradigm to ng-repeat in that it allows using the current node as well as values from
the parent scope. The current node is injected into the scope used to render the label as the
node member (unlike ng-repeat, we
do not allow to name the current node item in the transcluded scope).
In order to render a template that takes a value
X from the parent scope of the tree and value
Y from the current node, use the following template
{{X}} {{node.Y}}
The angular-tree-control renders to the following DOM structure
<treecontrol class="tree-classic">
<ul>
<li class="tree-expanded">
<i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
<i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
<div class="tree-label">
... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
</div>
<treeitem>
<ul>
<li class="tree-leaf">
<i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
<i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
<div class="tree-label tree-selected">
... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
</div>
</li>
<li class="tree-leaf">
<i class="tree-branch-head"></i>
<i class="tree-leaf-head"></i>
<div class="tree-label">
... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ...
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</treeitem>
</li>
</ul>
</treecontrol>
The following CSS classes are used in the built-in styles for the tree-control. Additional classes can be added using the options.injectClasses member (see above)
This tree control is based in part on the angular.treeview component
The MIT License.
See LICENSE