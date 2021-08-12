Angular Tree Control

Pure AngularJS based tree control component.

To get started, check out wix.github.io/angular-tree-control

Why yet another tree control

We have tried a number of tree controls built for angular and experience a lot of issues with each. As a result we decided to build a new tree control with the following design guidelines

Isolated scope - the tree control should not pollute the scope it is rendered at

Does not change the tree data - some tree implementations mark on the tree data the selection and expansion of nodes

Allows customization of the tree node label using the angular way - as an angular template

Supports large trees with minimal overhead

Reacts to changes in the tree data, updating the tree as required

Supports css styling, with three built in styles

Installation

Bower: bower install angular-tree-control

The tree control can be used as a Dom element or as an attribute.

Copy the script and css into your project and add a script and link tag to your page.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/angular-tree-control.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/context-menu.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/tree-control.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/tree-control-attribute.css" >

Add a dependency to your application module.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'treeControl' ]);

Add tree elements to your Angular template

< treecontrol class = "tree-classic" tree-model = "dataForTheTree" options = "treeOptions" on-selection = "showSelected(node)" selected-node = "node1" > employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}} </ treecontrol > < div treecontrol class = "tree-classic" tree-model = "dataForTheTree" options = "treeOptions" on-selection = "showSelected(node)" selected-node = "node1" > employee: {{node.name}} age {{node.age}} </ div >

and add the data for the tree

$scope.treeOptions = { nodeChildren : "children" , dirSelectable : true , injectClasses : { ul : "a1" , li : "a2" , liSelected : "a7" , iExpanded : "a3" , iCollapsed : "a4" , iLeaf : "a5" , label : "a6" , labelSelected : "a8" } } $scope.dataForTheTree = [ { "name" : "Joe" , "age" : "21" , "children" : [ { "name" : "Smith" , "age" : "42" , "children" : [] }, { "name" : "Gary" , "age" : "21" , "children" : [ { "name" : "Jenifer" , "age" : "23" , "children" : [ { "name" : "Dani" , "age" : "32" , "children" : [] }, { "name" : "Max" , "age" : "34" , "children" : [] } ]} ]} ]}, { "name" : "Albert" , "age" : "33" , "children" : [] }, { "name" : "Ron" , "age" : "29" , "children" : [] } ];

Usage

Attributes of angular treecontrol

treecontrol : the treeview element.

element content : the template to evaluate against each node (and the parent scope of the tree) for the node label.

tree-model : [Node|Array[Node]] the tree data on the $scope . This can be an array of nodes or a single node.

selected-node : [Node], used when multiSelection=false . Binding for the selected node in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.

selected-nodes : [Array[Node]], used when multiSelection=true . Binding for the selected nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the selection displayed in the tree. Selecting a node in the tree will update this value.

expanded-nodes : [Array[Node]] binding for the expanded nodes in the tree. Updating this value updates the nodes that are expanded in the tree.

on-selection : (node, selected) callback called whenever selecting a node in the tree. The callback expression can use the selected node ( node ) and a boolean which indicates if the node was selected or deselected ( selected ).

on-node-toggle : (node, expanded) callback called whenever a node expands or collapses in the tree. The callback expression can use the toggled node ( node ) and a boolean which indicates expansion or collapse ( expanded ).

on-right-click : (node) callback called whenever a node is right-clicked.

options : different options to customize the tree control. multiSelection : [Boolean] enable multiple nodes selection in the tree. nodeChildren : the name of the property of each node that holds the node children. Defaults to 'children'. dirSelectable : are directories (nodes with children) selectable? If not, clicking on the dir label will expand and contact the dir. Defaults to true . allowDeselect : are nodes deselectable? If not, clicking on the label will not deselect node. Defaults to true . equality : the function used to determine equality between old nodes and new ones when checking whether a replacement node should be expanded and/or marked as selected. Defaults to a function which uses angular.equals() on everything except the property indicated in nodeChildren . isLeaf : function (node) -> boolean used to determine if a node is a leaf or branch. The default function checks for existence of children of the node to determine leaf or branch. injectClasses : allows to inject additional CSS classes into the tree DOM ul : inject classes into the ul elements li : inject classes into the li elements. Also allows for an external function that takes a single node parameter. function getBranchClass ( node ) { if (matchingNodeIds.includes(node.id)) { return "tree-branch-match" ; } } liSelected : inject classes into the li elements only when the node is selected iExpanded : inject classes into the 'i' element for the expanded nodes iCollapsed : inject classes into the 'i' element for the collapsed nodes iLeaf : inject classes into the 'i' element for leaf nodes label : inhject classes into the div element around the label labelSelected : inject classes into the div element around the label only when the node is selected

order-by : value for ng-repeat to use for ordering sibling nodes

reverse-order : whether or not to reverse the ordering of sibling nodes based on the value of order-by

filter-expression : value for ng-repeat to use for filtering the sibling nodes

filter-comparator : value for ng-repeat to use for comparing nodes with the filter expression

menu-id : the id of an ul element which will be displayed after a right-click

The tree labels

The Angular Tree control uses a similar paradigm to ng-repeat in that it allows using the current node as well as values from the parent scope. The current node is injected into the scope used to render the label as the node member (unlike ng-repeat, we do not allow to name the current node item in the transcluded scope).

In order to render a template that takes a value X from the parent scope of the tree and value Y from the current node, use the following template {{X}} {{node.Y}}

Styling

The angular-tree-control renders to the following DOM structure

< treecontrol class = "tree-classic" > < ul > < li class = "tree-expanded" > < i class = "tree-branch-head" > </ i > < i class = "tree-leaf-head" > </ i > < div class = "tree-label" > ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ... </ div > < treeitem > < ul > < li class = "tree-leaf" > < i class = "tree-branch-head" > </ i > < i class = "tree-leaf-head" > </ i > < div class = "tree-label tree-selected" > ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ... </ div > </ li > < li class = "tree-leaf" > < i class = "tree-branch-head" > </ i > < i class = "tree-leaf-head" > </ i > < div class = "tree-label" > ... label - expanded angular template is in the treecontrol element ... </ div > </ li > </ ul > </ treeitem > </ li > </ ul > </ treecontrol >

The following CSS classes are used in the built-in styles for the tree-control. Additional classes can be added using the options.injectClasses member (see above)

tree-expanded, tree-collapsed, tree-leaf - are placed on the 'ul' element

tree-branch-head, tree-leaf-head - are placed on the 'i' elements. We use those classes to place the icons for the tree

tree-selected - placed on the div around the label

Reference

This tree control is based in part on the angular.treeview component

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE