angular-tree-component

by CirclonGroup
8.5.6 (see all)

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

Overview

4.0/51
gejun2008

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
Deprecated!
Library moved to @circlon/angular-tree-component

Readme

npm version Build Status slack

angular tree component

Getting started

Install angular-tree-component:

npm install @circlon/angular-tree-component

Import TreeModule:

import { TreeModule } from '@circlon/angular-tree-component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [TreeModule],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Add css to styles.scss or include in angular.json:

@import '~@circlon/angular-tree-component/css/angular-tree-component.css';

Docs, Demos & More

We are redoing the documentation. You can find the new documentation here: https://circlongroup.github.io/angular-tree-component/

The API Reference is still in our old documentation for now:

https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs/

Support

Stackoverflow

Slack Community

Angular supported version

angular-tree-component supports angular 2 and above, and AoT compilation.

Contributing

Run npm run build (npm run build:win for windows users) to build. Run npm start:example-app and open localhost:4200 to test your code before submitting a pull request.

To run tests locally - make sure port 4200 is available and run:

$ npm run build              # build:win for windows; wait until build finished 
$ npm run start:example-app  # Wait until webpack finishes and http://localhost:4200 is available
$ npm run test:dev

Please check the issues / project before starting to work on a feature / bug to make sure it's not already in progress.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

gejun2008
September 11, 2020
self-motivation
September 11, 2020
Easy to Use

Lots of features can be found in this library. You can use it easily and customize your functionality. Maybe document is not friendly and not well classified.

0
rulick761 Rating0 Reviews
Senior full stack developer
October 28, 2020
Easy to Use

