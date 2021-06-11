Install
angular-tree-component:
npm install @circlon/angular-tree-component
Import
TreeModule:
import { TreeModule } from '@circlon/angular-tree-component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [TreeModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Add css to
styles.scss or include in
angular.json:
@import '~@circlon/angular-tree-component/css/angular-tree-component.css';
We are redoing the documentation. You can find the new documentation here: https://circlongroup.github.io/angular-tree-component/
The API Reference is still in our old documentation for now:
https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs/
angular-tree-component supports angular 2 and above, and AoT compilation.
Run
npm run build (
npm run build:win for windows users) to build. Run
npm start:example-app and open localhost:4200 to test your code before submitting a pull request.
To run tests locally - make sure port 4200 is available and run:
$ npm run build # build:win for windows; wait until build finished
$ npm run start:example-app # Wait until webpack finishes and http://localhost:4200 is available
$ npm run test:dev
Please check the issues / project before starting to work on a feature / bug to make sure it's not already in progress.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
Lots of features can be found in this library. You can use it easily and customize your functionality. Maybe document is not friendly and not well classified.