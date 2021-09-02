This is the repository for angular-translate.

angular-translate is a JavaScript translation library for AngularJS 1.x app.

For more information about the angular-translate project, please visit our website.

Status

Install

We strongly recommend using a package manager like NPM and Bower, or even variants like Yarn or jspm.

NPM

npm install --save-dev angular-translate

Bower

bower install --save-dev angular-translate

For more information please visit chapter "Installation" at our website.

Get started

Check out the chapter "Getting started" at our website.

Get support

Most of the time, we are getting support questions of invalid configurations. We encourage everyone to have a look at our documentation website. If you think the documentation is not correct (bug) or should be optimized (enhancement) please file an issue.

If you are still having difficulty after looking over your configuration carefully, please post a question to StackOverflow with a specific tag. Especially if the question are related to AngularJS or even JavaScript/browser basic technologies (maybe your issue is not related to angular-translate after all).

If you have discovered a bug or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on GitHub. Please follow the guideline within the issue template. See also next headline.

Please note: We cannot provide support for neither JavaScript nor AngularJS itself. In both cases, a platform like StackOverflow is much more ideal.

Contribute

We got a lot of great feedback from the community so far! More and more people use this module and they are always thankful for it and the awesome support they get. I just want to make sure that you guys know: All this wouldn't have been possible without these great contributors and everybody who comes with new ideas and feature requests! So THANK YOU!

Contributing to angular-translate is fairly easy.

This document shows you how to get the project, run all provided tests and generate a production ready build.

Public talks

Useful resources

There are some very useful things on the web that might be interesting for you, so make sure to check this list.

Tests

Unit tests

Note: Check that dependencies are be installed ( npm install ).

The unit tests are available with npm test which is actually a shortcut for grunt test . It performs tests under the current primary target version of AngularJS. Use npm run-script test-scopes for testing other scoped versions as well.

License

Licensed under MIT.