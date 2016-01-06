openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ato

angular-translate-once

by Atticus White
1.0.3 (see all)

💱 Extension of angular-translate for one time bindings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-translate-once

License Build Status Dependency Status

angular-translate-once is an extension of angular-translate by introducing one-time bindings for static content.

By default, all of your translations beocme part of the digest cycle and bloat your application's $watch list. You don't really need to observe any changes for things like

  • form labels
  • input placeholders
  • link text/titles
  • static copy

These things really only need to bind once. If you're looking to trim any excess watchers from your application, and you use angular-translate, this directive may help you out.

Example Usage

<label translate-once="EMAIL_ADDRESS"></label>
<input type="email" translate-once-placeholder="SAMPLE_EMAIL_ADDRESS" />

<p translate-once="DYNAMIC_CONTENT" translate-values="{standard: 'object'}"></p>

This should all look very familiar, the only difference is -once in the directive name, and that the translation will be applied as soon as the directive is linked.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial