angular-translate-once is an extension of
angular-translate by introducing one-time bindings for static content.
By default, all of your translations beocme part of the digest cycle and bloat your application's
$watch list. You don't really need to observe any changes for things like
These things really only need to bind once. If you're looking to trim any excess watchers from your application, and you use
angular-translate, this directive may help you out.
<label translate-once="EMAIL_ADDRESS"></label>
<input type="email" translate-once-placeholder="SAMPLE_EMAIL_ADDRESS" />
<p translate-once="DYNAMIC_CONTENT" translate-values="{standard: 'object'}"></p>
This should all look very familiar, the only difference is
-once in the directive name, and that the translation will be applied as soon as the directive is linked.