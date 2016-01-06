angular-translate-once is an extension of angular-translate by introducing one-time bindings for static content.

By default, all of your translations beocme part of the digest cycle and bloat your application's $watch list. You don't really need to observe any changes for things like

form labels

input placeholders

link text/titles

static copy

These things really only need to bind once. If you're looking to trim any excess watchers from your application, and you use angular-translate , this directive may help you out.

Example Usage

< label translate-once = "EMAIL_ADDRESS" > </ label > < input type = "email" translate-once-placeholder = "SAMPLE_EMAIL_ADDRESS" />

< p translate-once = "DYNAMIC_CONTENT" translate-values = "{standard: 'object'}" > </ p >