angular-translate loader for webpack

This loader helps to reduce writing the boilerplate code for angular-translate .

Installation

npm install angular --save && npm install angular-translate-loader --save-dev

or

yarn add angular && yarn add angular-translate-loader --dev

Usage

Instead of writing boilerplate code something like this:

var angular = require ( "angular" ); var translations = angular.module( 'translations' , [ 'pascalprecht.translate' ]); translations.config( function ( $translateProvider ) { $translateProvider.translations( 'en_US' , { foo : 'bar' , bar : { baz : 'qux' } }); });

You can do that in single line:

./index.js

var translations = require ( '!json!angular-translate?module=translations!./index.json' ); console .log(translations);

and the loader will do all work for you:

var angular = require ( "angular" ); var translations = { foo : "bar" , bar : { baz : "qux" } }; var module ; try { module = angular.module( "translations" ); } catch (err) { module = angular.module( "translations" , [ "pascalprecht.translate" ]); } module .config([ "$translateProvider" , function ( $translateProvider ) { $translateProvider.translations( "en_US" , translations); }]); module .exports = translations;

Also it detects locales in the requested file (please see localeInterpolate option):

./de_DE.json

{ "foo" : "Bar" , "bar" : { "baz" : "Qux" } }

./index.js

var translations = require ( '!json!angular-translate?module=translations!./index.json' ); console .log(translations);

var angular = require ( "angular" ); var translations = { foo : "Bar" , bar : { baz : "Qux" } }; var module ; try { module = angular.module( "translations" ); } catch (err) { module = angular.module( "translations" , [ "pascalprecht.translate" ]); } module .config([ "$translateProvider" , function ( $translateProvider ) { $translateProvider.translations( "de_DE" , translations); }]); module .exports = translations;

Also if you want to require all translations at once you can do that as well:

./index.js

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); function requireAll ( requireContext ) { return requireContext.keys().map(requireContext); } requireAll( require .context( './locales' , true , /\.json$/)); angular.module( 'app' , [ 'translations' ]);

If you want to add some global options you can do that easily:

./webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ type : 'javascript/auto' , test : /\.json$/ , loader : 'angular-translate-loader' , options : { module : 'translations' , namespaces : [ 'app' , '[dir]' ], sep : '.' , defaultLocale : 'de_DE' } }] } };

Options