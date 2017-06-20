Angular Tooltips is an AngularJS directive that generates a tooltip on your element.
The angular tooltips is developed by 720kb.
AngularJS v1.3+
|Chrome
|Firefox
|IE
|Opera
|Safari
|✔
|✔
|IE9 +
|✔
|✔
To use the directive, include the Angular Tooltips javascript and css files in your web page:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<link href="dist/angular-tooltips.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
</head>
<body ng-app="app">
//.....
<script src="dist/angular-tooltips.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
$ bower install angular-tooltips --save
$ npm install angular-tooltips --save
then load the js files in your html
Add the 720kb.tooltips module dependency
angular.module('app', [
'720kb.tooltips'
]);
Call the directive wherever you want in your html page
<a href="#" tooltips tooltip-template="tooltip">Tooltip me</a>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tooltip-side=""
|String('left','right','top','bottom','top left','top right','bottom left','bottom right')
|'top'
|Set your tooltip to show on
left or
right or
top or
bottom or
top left or
top right or
bottom left or
bottom right position
|tooltip-template=""
|String()
|''
|Set your tooltip template (HTML or just Text)
|to know: don't use it together with
tooltip-template-url attribute, use only one of them
|tooltip-template-url=""
|String()
|''
|Set your external tooltip template PATH
|to know: don't use it together with
tooltip-template attribute, use only one of them
|tooltip-template-url-cache=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|This attribute stores and retrieves the template from the cache
|tooltip-controller=""
|String()
|''
|Set a controller to your external tooltip template
|tooltip-smart=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|Set the tooltip to automatically search the best position on the screen
|tooltip-show-trigger=""
|String('event1 event2')
|'mouseover'
|Show the tooltip on specific event/events
|tooltip-hide-trigger=""
|String('event1 event2')
|'mouseleave'
|Hide the tooltip on specific event/events
|tooltip-close-button=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|Enable the tooltip close button
|tooltip-class=""
|String()
|''
|Set custom tooltip CSS class/classes
|tooltip-size=""
|String('large', 'small')
|'medium'
|Set your tooltip dimensions
|tooltip-speed=""
|String('fast', 'slow', 'medium')
|'medium'
|Set your tooltip show & hide transition speed
|tooltip-hidden=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|Hide (at all) the tooltip
|tooltip-append-to-body=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|This attribute clones the tooltip and append this directly on body. This enables the tooltip position also, for instance, if you have an scrolling area. This option does heavy javascript calculation.
|tooltip-show=""
|String(Boolean)
|false
|Show/Hide the tooltip "manually"
Sometimes you may need to set all of your tooltips options in one place, you can achieve this using
tooltipsConfProvider like this:
.config(['tooltipsConfProvider', function configConf(tooltipsConfProvider) {
tooltipsConfProvider.configure({
'smart': true,
'size': 'large',
'speed': 'slow',
'tooltipTemplateUrlCache': true
//etc...
});
}])
You can create your own theme by editing the default SASS file
lib/angular-tooltips.scss or just editing the default CSS file
dist/angular-tooltips.css.
We will be much grateful if you help us making this project to grow up. Feel free to contribute by forking, opening issues, pull requests etc.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Filippo Oretti, Dario Andrei
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.