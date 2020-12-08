openbase logo
angular-token

by Jan-Philipp
7.0.1 (see all)

🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with devise token auth for Rails. Example:

Readme

Angular-Token

npm version npm downloads Build Status Angular Style Guide

🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with the devise token auth gem for Rails.

👋 This library has been renamed to Angular-Token! Please follow the migration guide.

Install

  1. Set up a Rails with Devise Token Auth

  2. Install Angular-Token via NPM with

    npm install angular-token

  3. Import and add AngularTokenModule to your main module and call the 'forRoot' function with the config. Make sure you have HttpClientModule imported too.

    import { AngularTokenModule } from 'angular-token';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        ...,
        HttpClientModule,
        AngularTokenModule.forRoot({
          ...
        })
    ],
    declarations: [ ... ],
    bootstrap:    [ ... ]
})

  4. (Maybe Optional) Fix injection context runtime error After installing this package, if you get an Error: inject() must be called from an injection context when running your app, add the following to your typescript path config in the tsconfig[.app].json file:

    ```json
"paths": {
  "@angular/*": [ "./node_modules/@angular/*" ]
}
```

Use

  1. Register your user

    constructor(private tokenService: AngularTokenService) { }

this.tokenService.registerAccount({
    login:                'example@example.org',
    password:             'secretPassword',
    passwordConfirmation: 'secretPassword'
}).subscribe(
    res =>      console.log(res),
    error =>    console.log(error)
);

  2. Sign in your user

    constructor(private tokenService: AngularTokenService) { }

this.tokenService.signIn({
    login:    'example@example.org',
    password: 'secretPassword'
}).subscribe(
    res =>      console.log(res),
    error =>    console.log(error)
);

  3. Now you can use HttpClient to access private resources

    constructor(http: HttpClient) { }

this.http.get('private_resource').subscribe(
    res =>      console.log(res),
    error =>    console.log(error)
);

Contributors


Jan-Philipp Riethmacher
Arjen Brandenburgh

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

