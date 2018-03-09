Although AngularJS 1.x supports iterating over an object (keys and values), it is
not the preferred way of doing things. Moreover, filters like
filter and
orderBy
just don't work with objects; they are designed to work with arrays.
This filter can convert your objects into stable arrays that can then be filtered and sorted using the standard AngularJS filters.
The easiest way to install is using bower:
bower install --save angular-toArrayFilter
You can also install via [npm][npm]
npm install --save angular-toarrayfilter
Alternatively you can download from the GitHub project: https://github.com/petebacondarwin/angular-toArrayFilter
Load the
toArrayFilter.js file into your web app after loading
angular.js
<html>
...
<head>
...
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-toArrayFilter/toArrayFilter.js"></script>
...
</head>
...
</html>
Make sure that your AngularJS application references the
angular-toArrayFilter module:
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-toArrayFilter']);
Now if you have an object that you wish to repeat over, just slip the
toArray filter in
before you try sorting or filtering:
<div ng-repeat="item in itemObj | toArray | orderBy : 'someProp'">
{{ item.$key }} - {{ item.someProp }}
</div>
The filter iterates over the object's keys and creates an array containing the value of each
property. By default, the filter also attaches a new property
$key to the value containing
the original key that was used in the object we are iterating over to reference the property.
$key property
If you don't want the
$key property to be attached to each of the property values, you simply
put an additional parameter on the
toArray filter:
<div ng-repeat="item in itemObj | toArray : false | orderBy : 'someProp'">
{{ item.someProp }} (no $key available now)
</div>
$key with non-objects
Non-objects such as strings and numbers cannot have a new
$key property attached to them.
If the object properties you are iterating over are not objects then you must either disable
the
$key property or the filter will replace the non-object with a new object of the form:
{ $key: key, $value: value }.
There are always issues when trying to iterate over properties in JavaScript and the
toArray
filter has its own set of things to be aware of when using it:
$key property.
Object.keys and
Object.defineProperty which
don't work well or at all in Internet Explorer 8 (IE8).
Here is a fuller example of using the
toArray filter on an object, to allow sorting and filtering
by a
date property on each property of the original object. It also demonstrates how you can easily
update the original object and the array will stay in sync.
Check out the Live Demo
index.html:
<div ng-app="app">
<div ng:controller="Main">
<div ng:repeat="item in items | toArray | orderBy: 'date'">
{{item.$key}}: {{item.date | date}}
<button ng-click="remove(item)">Remove</button>
</div>
<button ng-click="add()">Add</button>
</div>
</div>
app.js
angular.module('app', [])
.controller('Main', function Main($scope) {
$scope.nextKey = 4;
$scope.items = {
0: {date: new Date('12/23/2013')},
1: {date: new Date('12/23/2011')},
2: {date: new Date('12/23/2010')},
3: {date: new Date('12/23/2015')}
};
$scope.remove = function(item) {
delete $scope.items[item.$key];
};
$scope.add = function() {
$scope.items[$scope.nextKey] = { date: new Date() };
$scope.nextKey += 1;
};
});