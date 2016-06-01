Tiny event emitter for Angular.JS.

Installation

Add angular-tiny-eventemitter to your project:

bower install --save angular-tiny-eventemitter

Add it to your HTML file:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-tiny-eventemitter/dist/angular-tiny-eventemitter.min.js" > </ script >

Reference it as a dependency for your app module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'rt.eventemitter' ]);

Usage

Simply inject it as a service:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).factory( 'MyType' , function ( eventEmitter ) { function MyType ( something ) { this .value = something; } eventEmitter.inject(MyType); return MyType; });

You can then use all the normal event emitter methods:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'TestCtrl' , function ( $scope, MyType ) { var thing = new MyType( 123 ); function logTheEvent ( arg1, arg2 ) { console .log( 'Got event: ' + arg1 + ', ' + arg2); } thing.on( 'event' , logTheEvent); $scope.$on( '$destroy' , function ( ) { thing.off( 'event' , logTheEvent); }); thing.emit( 'event' , 4 , 8 ); });

Alternatively, you can pass a $scope as the first parameter to on() or once() and the listener will be automatically unregistered if the $scope is destroyed.

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'TestCtrl' , function ( $scope, MyType ) { var thing = new MyType( 123 ); function logTheEvent ( arg1, arg2 ) { console .log( 'Got event: ' + arg1 + ', ' + arg2); } thing.on($scope, 'event' , logTheEvent); thing.emit( 'event' , 4 , 8 ); });

