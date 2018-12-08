With any of the following options...
git@github.com:siddii/angular-timer.git
bower install angular-timer
timer to your list of modules
With Bower install :
bower install humanize-duration
bower install momentjs
And include these scripts in your webpage :
Install all bower components -
bower install
Using Grunt type
grunt from command line, the default task will open index.html page in your
default browser
Following command will run both unit & End-to-End (e2e) tests
grunt tests
There are some examples on the index page http://siddii.github.io/angular-timer/index.html. Please go over them to get an understanding on how this module works.