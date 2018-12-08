angular-timer — A simple, re-usable, inter-operable timer directive

Getting started

With any of the following options...

Download the latest script file - https://raw.github.com/siddii/angular-timer/master/dist/angular-timer.min.js

Clone the repo - git@github.com:siddii/angular-timer.git

Install angular-timer using Bower - bower install angular-timer

Add timer to your list of modules

Requirements

With Bower install :

Install humanize-duration using Bower - bower install humanize-duration

Install momentjs using Bower - bower install momentjs

And include these scripts in your webpage :

bower_components/momentjs/min/moment.min.js

bower_components/momentjs/min/locales.min.js

bower_components/humanize-duration/humanize-duration.js

Running locally

Install all bower components - bower install Using Grunt type grunt from command line, the default task will open index.html page in your default browser

Running tests

Following command will run both unit & End-to-End (e2e) tests

grunt tests

Examples

There are some examples on the index page http://siddii.github.io/angular-timer/index.html. Please go over them to get an understanding on how this module works.