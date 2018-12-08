openbase logo
angular-timer

by Siddique Hameed
1.3.5 (see all)

re-usable/inter-operable AngularJS timer directive ⛺

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

803

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-timer — A simple, re-usable, inter-operable timer directive

Build Status

Getting started

With any of the following options...

Requirements

With Bower install :

  • Install humanize-duration using Bower - bower install humanize-duration
  • Install momentjs using Bower - bower install momentjs

And include these scripts in your webpage :

  • bower_components/momentjs/min/moment.min.js
  • bower_components/momentjs/min/locales.min.js
  • bower_components/humanize-duration/humanize-duration.js

Running locally

Install all bower components - bower install Using Grunt type grunt from command line, the default task will open index.html page in your default browser

Running tests

Following command will run both unit & End-to-End (e2e) tests

grunt tests

Examples

There are some examples on the index page http://siddii.github.io/angular-timer/index.html. Please go over them to get an understanding on how this module works.

