An Angular.js directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.
Original Implementation (HTML / Javascript)
Install the plugin into your Angular.js project, manually or via
bower install angular-timeline --save
Include
angular-timeline.css in your app:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-timeline/dist/angular-timeline.css"/>
Include
angular-timeline.js in your app:
<script src="bower_components/angular-timeline/dist/angular-timeline.js"></script>
Add
angular-timeline as a new module dependency in your angular app.
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['angular-timeline']);
To define a timeline, do the following (either manually or using ng-repeat on a dataset):
// in controller
$scope.events = [{
badgeClass: 'info',
badgeIconClass: 'glyphicon-check',
title: 'First heading',
content: 'Some awesome content.'
}, {
badgeClass: 'warning',
badgeIconClass: 'glyphicon-credit-card',
title: 'Second heading',
content: 'More awesome content.'
}];
<!-- view -->
<timeline>
<timeline-event ng-repeat="event in events" side="right">
<timeline-badge class="{{event.badgeClass}}">
<i class="glyphicon {{event.badgeIconClass}}"></i>
</timeline-badge>
<timeline-panel class="{{event.badgeClass}}">
<timeline-heading>
<h4>{{event.title}}</h4>
</timeline-heading>
<p>{{event.content}}</p>
</timeline-panel>
</timeline-event>
</timeline>
There is a bit of markup here but
<timeline-heading> is optional.
<timeline-badge> is for the centre line between the two sides, and should represent the event type that occured.
The demo uses angular-scroll-animate to trigger CSS animations when timeline events scroll into view. It's totally optional to include this or not and is just there for effect.
Panels are now designed to float left, then right, side to side. Float right is forced on smaller (eg. mobile) devices.
If you define the events in an array and have HTML content to output, use
ng-bind-html={{event.attribute}} and require the
ngSanitize module.
You can use either the SASS styles directly file under
/dist or the compiled CSS files, up to you :)
If you are using Bootstrap 3 it affects the timeline CSS, so include
angular-timeline-bootstrap.[css|scss]} to re-adjust the offsets e.g:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-timeline/dist/angular-timeline-bootstrap.css" />
<script src="bower_components/angular-timeline/dist/angular-timeline.js"></script>
git clone git@github.com:rpocklin/angular-timeline.git
npm install
bower install
grunt serve
http://localhost:9000/example/ in your browser to see the example.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
grunt beautify)
grunt)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
side attribute declaration (was watching parent scope)
side=left or
side=right to force left or right-handed columns for timeline events.
hidden to
timeline-hidden class in example an
angular-timeline-animations.css.
angular-scroll-animate from 0.8.0 to 0.9.1.
timeline-node to
timeline-event. Removed
replace = true in directives.
luisrudge for the original vanilla JS implementation on Bootsnipp
Released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for further details.