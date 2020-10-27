angular text input highlight

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-text-input-highlight/

Table of contents

About

A component that can highlight parts of text in a textarea. Useful for displaying mentions etc

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save angular-text-input-highlight

Include the stylesheet somewhere in your app:

node_modules/angular- text - input -highlight/ text - input -highlight.css

Then include in your apps module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { TextInputHighlightModule } from 'angular-text-input-highlight' ; ({ imports: [ TextInputHighlightModule ] }) export class MyModule {}

Finally use in one of your apps components:

import { Component, ViewEncapsulation } from '@angular/core' ; import { HighlightTag } from 'angular-text-input-highlight' ; ({ template: ` <div mwlTextInputHighlightContainer> <textarea mwlTextInputElement [(ngModel)]="text" #textarea> </textarea> <mwl-text-input-highlight [tags]="tags" [textInputElement]="textarea"> </mwl-text-input-highlight> </div> ` , styles: [ ` // by default you won't see the highlighted tags until // you add a CSS class with a background color .bg-blue { background-color: lightblue; } .bg-pink { background-color: lightcoral; } ` ], encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None }) class MyComponent { text = 'this is some text' ; tags: HighlightTag[] = [{ indices: { start: 8 , end: 12 }, cssClass: 'bg-blue' , data: { user: { id: 1 } } }]; }

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Usage without a module bundler

< script src = "node_modules/angular-text-input-highlight/bundles/angular-text-input-highlight.umd.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-text-input-highlight/docs/

Credits

This component borrows heavily from the ideas of the ui-mention package.

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT