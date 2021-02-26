https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-text-input-autocomplete/
A angular 6+ directive for adding autocomplete functionality to text input elements, built around composability
Install through npm:
npm install angular-text-input-autocomplete
For older browsers you will need the
keyboardevent-key-polyfill polyfill:
npm install keyboardevent-key-polyfill
Then include in your apps module:
import { polyfill as keyboardEventKeyPolyfill } from 'keyboardevent-key-polyfill';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { TextInputAutocompleteModule } from 'angular-text-input-autocomplete';
keyboardEventKeyPolyfill();
@NgModule({
imports: [TextInputAutocompleteModule]
})
export class MyModule {}
Finally use in one of your apps components:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'mwl-demo-app',
template: `
<mwl-text-input-autocomplete-container>
<textarea
placeholder="Type @ to search..."
class="form-control"
rows="5"
[(ngModel)]="formControlValue"
mwlTextInputAutocomplete
[findChoices]="findChoices"
[getChoiceLabel]="getChoiceLabel">
</textarea>
</mwl-text-input-autocomplete-container>
`
})
export class DemoComponent {
formControlValue = '';
findChoices(searchText: string) {
return ['John', 'Jane', 'Jonny'].filter(item =>
item.toLowerCase().includes(searchText.toLowerCase())
);
}
getChoiceLabel(choice: string) {
return `@${choice} `;
}
}
You may also find it useful to view the demo source.
By default the component works out of the box with bootstrap, but if you're using a different UI framework then you can customise the menu component that gets displayed.
declarations (If you're not using ivy then you will need to add it to
entryComponents as well)
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { TextInputAutocompleteMenuComponent } from 'angular-text-input-autocomplete';
@Component({
template: `
I'm a custom menu template!
<ul
*ngIf="choices?.length > 0"
#dropdownMenu
class="dropdown-menu"
[style.top.px]="position?.top"
[style.left.px]="position?.left">
<li
*ngFor="let choice of choices; trackBy:trackById"
[class.active]="activeChoice === choice">
<a
href="javascript:;"
(click)="selectChoice.next(choice)">
{{ choice }}
</a>
</li>
</ul>
`
})
class CustomMenuComponent extends TextInputAutocompleteMenuComponent {}
menuComponent input of the
mwlTextInputAutocomplete directive
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'mwl-demo-app',
template: `
<mwl-text-input-autocomplete-container>
<textarea
mwlTextInputAutocomplete
[menuComponent]="menuComponent">
</textarea>
</mwl-text-input-autocomplete-container>
`
})
export class DemoComponent {
menuComponent = CustomMenuComponent;
}
All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-text-input-autocomplete/docs/
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.
npm run release
MIT