Angular Test Patterns

High Quality Cut-n-Paste Guide for Testing your AngularJS Controllers, Services, Constants, Directives and Filters. As well as ideas on how to use Mocks, End-to-End tests, Performance Testing, A/B Testing and More!

Testing Patterns

What's an AngularJS Test Pattern?

A test pattern is a proven way to properly test a given feature of your AngularJS application. It's a design pattern for testing.

This started as a place for me to jot down the patterns I've been using while building several AngularJS projects.

Contributing Test Patterns

Pull Requests Welcome! I would love see these patterns evolve over time from community input as more refined approches are discovered. So please share what's working well for you!

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js (NPM will come bundled).

Fork the main repository.

Clone your Github repository: git clone git@github.com:<github username>/angular-test-patterns.git

Go to the test patterns directory: cd angular-test-patterns

Add the main repository as an upstream remote to your repository: git remote add upstream https://github.com/daniellmb/angular-test-patterns.git

Run bash init-repo.sh to initialize your local repository.

To add a new test pattern

Edit or create a markdown file to hold your new test pattern.

Add a test pattern section for your pattern In your new section add code blocks for each of the supported languages. Edit the example applications to satisfy your new pattern.

Run npm test to ensure the pattern is valid. This does the following: Unit tests the test pattern rules. Unit tests that each pattern follows those rules. Unit tests the example applications against the patterns.

to ensure the pattern is valid. This does the following:

Unit Testing the Patterns

To ensure a clear and consistent style of test patterns, every block of code must pass the following rules via npm test The rules are written in literate CoffeeScript so they are nicely self-documenting.

To add a new pattern rule

Create a new <my-rule-name>.spec.coffee.md literate CoffeeScript file in the spec/rules folder.

literate CoffeeScript file in the folder. Create a new <my-rule-name> folder in the spec/fixtures folder. Add a text file for each of the supported languages, see examples. Make your fixture as specific as possible. For example, if you are testing that the pattern is lint-free you don't need to include a code comment as there is a separate test for that.

folder in the folder. Define your test pattern rule, see examples.

Run npm run testRules to ensure the rule passes using the fixtures.

Submitting Your Changes

Create and checkout a new branch off the master branch for your changes: git checkout -b my-fix-branch master

Create your patch, make sure that all tests pass.

Commit your changes and create a descriptive commit message (the commit message is used to generate release notes, please check out the commit message conventions and the commit message presubmit hook validate-commit-msg.js): git commit -a

Push your branch to Github: git push origin my-fix-branch

In Github, send a pull request to daniellmb:master

If you need to make changes to your pull request, you can update the commit with git commit --amend . Then, update the pull request with git push -f .

. Then, update the pull request with . When the patch is reviewed and merged, delete your branch and pull yours — and other — changes from the main (upstream) repository: Delete your branch in Github, run: git push origin :my-fix-branch Check out the master branch, run: git checkout master Delete your local branch, run: git branch -D my-fix-branch Update your master with the latest upstream version, run: git pull --ff upstream master



That's it! Thank you for your contribution!

The Future

Once we have a solid set of robust testing patterns, I'd like to get them integrated into a Yeoman AngularJS generator.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Lamb <daniellmb.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.