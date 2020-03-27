Angular Template

Angular-Like HTML Template Engine For NodeJS

Why do I need this? By unknown reason, I feel all server-side template engines are somewhat invasive. It looks like an odd language have been invaded HTML space. The only template I feel good about it is AngularJS, but it's all about client-side, not server-side part. If you are a big fan of AngularJS and you want to use AngularJS as a template engine, this node module will do the job.

This template converts the following one time binding expressions on the server-side;

inline expression

e.g. {{ foo }} ht-if attribute

e.g., <div ht-if="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-show="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo != bar">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo > bar">..</div>

ht-repeat attribute

e.g., <li ht-repeat="el in list">..</li>

e.g., <li ht-repeat="(k,v) in list">..</li> ht-include attribute

e.g., <div ht-include="'file.html'"></div>

Install

npm install angular-template

Usage

var htmlTemplate = require ( 'angular-template' ); htmlTemplate( '{{foo}}' , { foo : 'Hello' }); var htmlTemplate = require ( 'angular-template' ); var path = "emails/template.html" ; var options = { prefix : 'ng' }; htmlTemplate(path, { name : 'John' }, options);

Options

prefix: < string >, override default ht prefix with anything, typically ng to reuse angular templates preprocess: < function >, enables you to modify your template before parsing it as HTML . E .g. You can remove some attributes with RegExp includeDirs: < array of string >, a list of paths where to look for template cache: < string >, specify cache key to avoid reading files from disk every time locale: < object > an object compatible with one found in locales/en_US.js

Converting Angular-Like Expressions

This will convert the angular-like expressions into html.

Curly braces expression. Assuming foo has the value of aBc and the value is 1234 Input | Output -----------------------------------------+--------------------------------- {{foo}} | aBc {{foo|uppercase}} | ABC {{foo|lowercase}} | abc {{foo|json}} | "abc" {{45.5789 | number:2}} | 45.57 {{5247.28 | currency:undefined:2}} | $5,247 {{1288323623006 | date :'medium' }} | Oct 29, 2010 5:40:23 AM {{value | limitTo:2 }} | 12 {{value | limitTo:2:1 }} | 23 {{[1, 2, 3, 4] | limitTo:2:2 | json:0 }} | [3,4] ht-if attribute Assuming foo has value true , and bar has value false Input | Output -------------------------------------+--------------------------------- < p ht-if = "foo" > SHOW </ p > | < p > SHOW </ p > < p ht-if = "bar" > NO SHOW </ p > | < p > </ p > ht-include attribute Assuming foo.html has the following contents <b>{{prop}} is {{value}}</b> and that prop="number", item = 20 The input and output would like; Input | Output <p ht- include ="'foo.html'" | <p> ht- include -context="{value:item}"></p>| <b>number is 20 </b> | </p>

ht-repeat attribute Assuming collection has the value of {a:1, b:2, c:3, d:4, e:5} Input | Output ----------------------------------------------+------------------------------------ < ul > | < ul > < li ht-repeat = "(key, val) in collection" > | < li > a : 1 </ li > {{key}} : {{val}} | < li > b : 2 </ li > </ li > | < li > c : 3 </ li > </ ul > | < li > d : 4 </ li > | < li > e : 5 </ li > | </ ul > Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5] Input | Output ----------------------------------------------+------------------------------------ < ul > | < ul > < li ht-repeat = "num in collection" > | < li > 1 </ li > {{num}} | < li > 2 </ li > </ li > | < li > 3 </ li > </ ul > | < li > 4 </ li > | < li > 5 </ li > | </ ul > Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5] Input | Output ----------------------------------------------------+------------------------------ < ul > | < ul > < li ht-repeat = "num in collection | limitTo:3:1" > | < li > 2 </ li > {{num}} | < li > 3 </ li > </ li > | < li > 4 </ li > </ ul > | </ ul > Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5] and filterFn is (v) => v > 1 Input | Output ---------------------------------------------------------+------------------------- < ul > | < ul > < li ht-repeat = "num in collection | filter:filterFn " > | < li > 2 </ li > {{num}} | < li > 3 </ li > </ li > | < li > 4 </ li > </ ul > | < li > 5 </ li > | </ ul > ht-class attribute Assuming classes has value foo , and classes2 has value {baz:true} . Input | Output <p ht- class ="classes"> SHOW </p> | <p class ="foo"> SHOW </p> <p ht- class ="classes2"> SHOW </p> | <p class ="baz"> SHOW </p>

This accepts the same format as ng-class

ht-bind , ht-bind-html attribute Assuming content has value <span>YES</span> , and status has value Done . Input | Output -------------------------------------+--------------------------------- < p ht-bind = "status" > </ p > | < p > Done </ p > < p ht-bind-html = "content" > SHOW </ p > | < p > < span > YES </ span > </ p >

ht-style attribute Assuming color has value red , and styles has value {color:green,'font-size':'12px'} . Input | Output -----------------------------------------------------------+--------------------------------- < p ht-style = "styles" > SHOW </ p > | < p class = "color:green;font-size:12px;" > SHOW </ p > < p style = "font-size:14px" ht-style = "{color:color}" > SHOW </ p > | < p style = "font-size:14px;color:red" > SHOW </ p >

This accepts the same format as ng-style

LICENSE: MIT