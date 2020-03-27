openbase logo
angular-template

by Allen Kim
2.4.0 (see all)

NodeJS AngularJS Server-Side Template Engine

Overview

Readme

Angular Template

build status

Angular-Like HTML Template Engine For NodeJS

Why do I need this? By unknown reason, I feel all server-side template engines are somewhat invasive. It looks like an odd language have been invaded HTML space. The only template I feel good about it is AngularJS, but it's all about client-side, not server-side part. If you are a big fan of AngularJS and you want to use AngularJS as a template engine, this node module will do the job.

This template converts the following one time binding expressions on the server-side;

  1. inline expression
    e.g. {{ foo }}

  2. ht-if attribute
    e.g., <div ht-if="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-show="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo != bar">..</div> e.g., <div ht-hide="foo > bar">..</div>

  1. ht-repeat attribute
    e.g., <li ht-repeat="el in list">..</li>
    e.g., <li ht-repeat="(k,v) in list">..</li>

  2. ht-include attribute
    e.g., <div ht-include="'file.html'"></div>

Install

npm install angular-template

Usage

var htmlTemplate = require('angular-template');
htmlTemplate('{{foo}}', {foo:'Hello'}); //Hello

// or
var htmlTemplate = require('angular-template');
var path = "emails/template.html";
var options = {prefix:'ng'}; // so that ng-if, ng-repeat, ng-include would work
htmlTemplate(path, {name:'John'}, options);

Options

prefix: <string>, override default ht prefix with anything, typically ng to reuse angular templates
preprocess: <function>, enables you to modify your template before parsing it as HTML. E.g. You can remove some attributes with RegExp
includeDirs: <array of string>, a list of paths where to look for template
cache: <string>, specify cache key to avoid reading files from disk every time
locale: <object> an object compatible with one found in locales/en_US.js

Converting Angular-Like Expressions

This will convert the angular-like expressions into html.

  1. Curly braces expression.

    Assuming foo has the value of aBc and the value is 1234

      Input                                    | Output
  -----------------------------------------+---------------------------------
  {{foo}}                                  | aBc
  {{foo|uppercase}}                        | ABC
  {{foo|lowercase}}                        | abc
  {{foo|json}}                             | "abc"
  {{45.5789 | number:2}}                   | 45.57
  {{5247.28 | currency:undefined:2}}       | $5,247
  {{1288323623006 | date:'medium' }}       | Oct 29, 2010 5:40:23 AM
  {{value | limitTo:2 }}                   | 12
  {{value | limitTo:2:1 }}                 | 23
  {{[1, 2, 3, 4] | limitTo:2:2 | json:0 }} | [3,4]

  2. ht-if attribute

    Assuming foo has value true, and bar has value false

      Input                                | Output
  -------------------------------------+---------------------------------
  <p ht-if="foo">SHOW</p>              | <p>SHOW</p>    
  <p ht-if="bar">NO SHOW</p>           | <p></p>

  3. ht-include attribute

    Assuming foo.html has the following contents <b>{{prop}} is {{value}}</b> and that prop="number", item = 20

    The input and output would like;

       Input                                    | Output
   -----------------------------------------+------------------------------------
   <p ht-include="'foo.html'"               | <p>
      ht-include-context="{value:item}"></p>|   <b>number is 20</b>
                                            | </p>

  1. ht-repeat attribute

    Assuming collection has the value of {a:1, b:2, c:3, d:4, e:5}

      Input                                         | Output
  ----------------------------------------------+------------------------------------
  <ul>                                          | <ul>
     <li ht-repeat="(key, val) in collection">  |   <li> a : 1</li>
       {{key}} : {{val}}                        |   <li> b : 2</li>
     </li>                                      |   <li> c : 3</li>
  </ul>                                         |   <li> d : 4</li>
                                                |   <li> e : 5</li>
                                                | </ul>

    Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5]

      Input                                         | Output
  ----------------------------------------------+------------------------------------
  <ul>                                          | <ul>
     <li ht-repeat="num in collection">         |   <li> 1 </li>
       {{num}}                                  |   <li> 2 </li>
     </li>                                      |   <li> 3 </li>
  </ul>                                         |   <li> 4 </li>
                                                |   <li> 5 </li>
                                                | </ul>

    Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5]

      Input                                               | Output
  ----------------------------------------------------+------------------------------
  <ul>                                                | <ul>
     <li ht-repeat="num in collection | limitTo:3:1"> |   <li> 2 </li>
       {{num}}                                        |   <li> 3 </li>
     </li>                                            |   <li> 4 </li>
  </ul>                                               | </ul>

    Assuming collection has the value of [1,2,3,4,5] and filterFn is (v) => v > 1

      Input                                                    | Output
  ---------------------------------------------------------+-------------------------
  <ul>                                                     | <ul>
     <li ht-repeat="num in collection | filter:filterFn "> |   <li> 2 </li>
       {{num}}                                             |   <li> 3 </li>
     </li>                                                 |   <li> 4 </li>
  </ul>                                                    |   <li> 5 </li>
                                                           | </ul>

  2. ht-class attribute

    Assuming classes has value foo, and classes2 has value {baz:true}.

      Input                                | Output
  -------------------------------------+---------------------------------
  <p ht-class="classes">SHOW</p>       | <p class="foo">SHOW</p>    
  <p ht-class="classes2">SHOW</p>      | <p class="baz">SHOW</p>

This accepts the same format as ng-class

  1. ht-bind, ht-bind-html attribute

    Assuming content has value <span>YES</span>, and status has value Done.

      Input                                | Output
  -------------------------------------+---------------------------------
  <p ht-bind="status"></p>             | <p>Done</p>    
  <p ht-bind-html="content">SHOW</p>   | <p><span>YES</span></p>

  1. ht-style attribute

    Assuming color has value red, and styles has value {color:green,'font-size':'12px'}.

      Input                                                      | Output
  -----------------------------------------------------------+---------------------------------
  <p ht-style="styles">SHOW</p>                              | <p class="color:green;font-size:12px;">SHOW</p>    
  <p style="font-size:14px" ht-style="{color:color}">SHOW</p>| <p style="font-size:14px;color:red">SHOW</p>

This accepts the same format as ng-style

LICENSE: MIT

