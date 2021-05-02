⚠ This project is no longer maintained

Tags input directive for AngularJS. Check out the ngTagsInput website for more information.

Requirements

AngularJS 1.3+

A modern browser (Chrome 31+, Firefox 29+, Safari 7+, Opera 12+, IE 10+)

Installing

All files are available from a variety of sources. Choose the one that best fits your needs:

Direct download (https://github.com/mbenford/ngTagsInput/releases)

NPM ( npm install ng-tags-input --save )

) Bower ( bower install ng-tags-input --save )

) CDNJS (http://cdnjs.com/libraries/ng-tags-input)

You can also grab the latest build generated by Travis. It's fully functional and may contain new features and bugfixes not yet published to the services listed above.

Now all you have to do is add the scripts to your application. Just make sure the ng-tags-input.js file is inserted after the angular.js script:

< script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-tags-input.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "ng-tags-input.css" >

Usage

Add the ngTagsInput module as a dependency in your AngularJS app; Add the custom element <tags-input> to the HTML file where you want to use an input tag control and bind it to a property of your model. That property, if it exists, must be an array of objects and each object must have a property named text containing the tag text; Set up the options that make sense to your application; Enable autocomplete, if you want to use it, by adding the directive <auto-complete> inside the <tags-input> tag, and bind it to a function of your model. That function must return either an array of objects or a promise that eventually resolves to an array of objects (same rule from step 2 applies here); Customize the CSS classes, if you want to. You're done!

Note: There's a more detailed getting started guide on the ngTagsInput website.

Example

< html > < head > < script src = "angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-tags-input.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "ng-tags-input.min.css" > < script > angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngTagsInput' ]) .controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ($scope, $http) { $scope.tags = [ { text: 'just' }, { text: 'some' }, { text: 'cool' }, { text: 'tags' } ]; $scope.loadTags = function (query) { return $http.get( '/tags?query=' + query); }; }); </ script > </ head > < body ng-app = "myApp" ng-controller = "MyCtrl" > < tags-input ng-model = "tags" > < auto-complete source = "loadTags($query)" > </ auto-complete > </ tags-input > </ body > </ html >

Options

Check out the documentation page for a detailed view of all available options.

Demo

You can see the directive in action in the demo page.

Contributing

Before posting an issue or sending a pull request, make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING file.

License

See the LICENSE file.

Changelog

See the CHANGELOG page.

Alternatives

The following are some alternatives to ngTagsInput you may want to check out:

angular-tags: Pure AngularJS tagging widget with typeahead support courtesy of ui-bootstrap

angular-tagger: Pure Angular autocomplete with tags, no jQuery

jsTag: Open source project for editing tags (aka tokenizer) based on AngularJS

bootstrap-tagsinput: jQuery plugin providing a Twitter Bootstrap user interface for managing tags (provides Angular support)

Latest build