Allow tables to be sorted by clicking their headings.
Web site: http://mattiash.github.io/angular-tablesort
When you use jquery to build your web-pages, it is very easy to add sorting functionality to your tables - include tablesorter and annotate your column headings slightly to tell it what type of data your table contains.
The goal with this module is to make it just as easy to add sorting to AngularJS tables, but with proper use of angular features and not jQuery.
Click once on a heading to sort ascending, twice for descending. Use shift-click to sort on more than one column.
Additionally, these directives also make it easy to add a default row that is shown in empty tables to make it explicit that the table is intentionally empty and not just broken.
bower install angular-tablesort
or
npm install angular-tablesort
Include the script in your markup
<script src="bower_components/angular-tablesort/js/angular-tablesort.js"></script>
Include the module in your app
angular.module('myApp', ['tableSort']);
The following code generates a table that can be sorted by clicking on the table headings:
<table border="1" ts-wrapper>
<thead>
<tr>
<th ts-criteria="Id">Id</th>
<th ts-criteria="Name|lowercase" ts-default>Name</th>
<th ts-criteria="Price|parseFloat">Price</th>
<th ts-criteria="Quantity|parseInt">Quantity</th>
<th ts-criteria="OrderDate|parseDate">Date Ordered</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="item in items" ts-repeat>
<td>#{{item.Id}}</td>
<td>{{item.Name}}</td>
<td>{{item.Price | currency}}</td>
<td>{{item.Quantity}}</td>
<td>{{item.OrderDate | date:"medium"}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
The
ts-wrapper attribute must be set on element that surrounds both the headings and the ng-repeat statement.
The
ts-criteria attribute tells tablesort which expression it should sort on when that element is clicked. Normally, the ts-criteria is the same as the expression that is shown in the column, but it doesn't have to be. The ts-criteria can also be filtered using the normal AngularJS filter syntax. Tablesort includes three filters
parseInt,
parseFloat, and
parseDate, but any filter can be used.
The
ts-name attribute can be set to declare a unique name for an expression which will be used in the event fired when sorting has changed.
The
ts-default attribute can be set on one or more columns to sort on them in ascending order by default.
To sort in descending order, set ts-default to "descending"
The
ts-repeat attribute must be set on the element with ng-repeat.
<tr ng-repeat="item in items" ts-repeat>
Alternatively,
ts-repeat-start and
ts-repeat-end may be used to compliment the
ng-repeat-start and
ng-repeat-end directives.
<tr ng-repeat-start="item in items track by item.Id" ts-repeat-start>
<td><input type="checkbox" ng-model="item.selected"></td>
<td>{{ item.Name }}</td>
</tr>
<tr ng-repeat-end data-ts-repeat-end ng-show="item.selected">
<td colspan="2">{{ item.Description }}</td>
</tr>
By default, the sorting will be done as the last operation in the ng-repeat expression. To override this behavior, use an explicit
tablesort directive as part of your ng-repeat expression. E.g.
<tr ng-repeat="item in items | limitTo: 10" ts-repeat>
This will first select the first 10 items in
items and then sort them. Alternatively, you can insert an explicit tablesort in the pipe:
<tr ng-repeat="item in items | tablesort | limitTo: 10" ts-repeat>
This will first sort the rows according to your specification and then only show the first 10 rows.
If the
ng-repeat expression contains a
track by statement (which is generally a good idea), that expression will
be used to provide a stable sort result.
When changing sorting in the table, an event named
tablesort:sortOrder will be emitted which contains an array of all current sorting definitions.
These sorting definitions could be used to set up sorted data retrieval when using other directives that handle things like pagination or filtering.
$scope.$on('tablesort:sortOrder', (event, sortOrder) => {
self.sortOrder = sortOrder.map(o => {
return `${o.name} ${o.order ? 'ASC' : 'DESC'}`;
});
});
All table headings that can be sorted on is styled with the css class
tablesort-sortable. The table headings that the table is currently sorted on is styled with
tablesort-asc or
tablesort-desc classes depending on the sort-direction. A stylesheet is included to show that it works, but you probably want to build your own.
By default, the content for the empty table cell is set to
"No Items", however it can be changed via the
noDataText configuration option (see below). It is inserted as one
<td> spanning
all columns and placed inside a
<tr class="showIfLast">, which is placed at the top of each table.
The message can be customized for each table by specifying the
ts-no-data-text attribute on the same element as the
ts-wrapper.
<table ts-wrapper ts-no-data-text="Nothing to see here...">
To disable this feature, add the attribute
ts-hide-no-data to the
ts-repeat row:
<tr ng-repeat="item in items" ts-repeat ts-hide-no-data>
Several options may be configured globally per-app.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
filterTemplate
string
""
|HTML string template for filtering the table. This will be included before the element with
ts-wrapper specified on it. See example above.
filterFunction
function
undefined
|A function that will be called for every item being iterated over in the table. This function will be passed the object being iterated over as the first parameter. It should return a
boolean value as to include the item or not. (This can be overridden per-table)
itemNameSingular
string
"item"
|The default singular version of the name for the items being iterated over. (This can be overridden per-table)
itemNamePlural
string
itemNameSingular + "s"
|The default plural version of the name for the items being iterated over. This just appends
"s" to the singular name, which should work for most words in English. (This can be overridden per-table)
noDataText
string
"No " + itemNamePlural
|The text that displays in the
.showIfLast cell shown when a table is empty. (This can be overridden per-table)
wrappingElementClass
string
""
|Wrap the
<table> element in a div with this class. If left blank, no element will wrap the table. (This can be overridden per-table)
paginationTemplate
string
""
|HTML string template for paging the table. This will be included after the element with
ts-wrapper specified on it. See example above.
perPageOptions
array of
number
[10, 25, 50, 100]
|The options for how many items to show on each page of results. (This can be overridden per-table)
perPageDefault
number
perPageOptions[0]
|The default number of items for show on each page of results. By default, it picks the first item in the
perPageOptions array. (This can be overridden per-table)
Here's an example of how to change an option
angular
.module('myApp')
.config(['tableSortConfigProvider', function(tableSortConfigProvider){
tableSortConfigProvider.noDataText = "This table has nothing to show!";
tableSortConfigProvider.wrappingElementClass = "table-reponsive";
}
]);
By default, table filtering & pagination are supported, but not enabled so that you may use any UI and any 3rd party angular code to do these types of things.
To set up these features, you must provide some configuration HTML string templates. These will be the default templates for filtering & pagination for all tables use in the same app unless that feature is specifically disabled on a per-table basis.
Here is an example of one way to set up the templates for an app that uses bootstrap and the Angular-UI Bootstrap pagination directive
angular
.module('myApp')
.config(['tableSortConfigProvider', function(tableSortConfigProvider){
var filterString = "<div class='row'>";
filterString += "<div class='col-sm-4 col-md-3 col-sm-offset-8 col-md-offset-9'>";
filterString += "<div class='form-group has-feedback'>";
filterString += "<input type='search' class='form-control' placeholder='filter {{ITEM_NAME_PLURAL}}' ng-model='FILTER_STRING'/>";
filterString += "<span class='glyphicon glyphicon-search form-control-feedback' aria-hidden='true'></span>";
filterString += "</div>";
filterString += "</div>";
filterString += "</div>";
tableSortConfigProvider.filterTemplate = filterString;
var pagerString = "<div class='text-right'>";
pagerString += "<small class='text-muted'>Showing {{CURRENT_PAGE_RANGE}} {{FILTERED_COUNT === 0 ? '' : 'of'}} ";
pagerString += "<span ng-if='FILTERED_COUNT === TOTAL_COUNT'>{{TOTAL_COUNT | number}} {{TOTAL_COUNT === 1 ? ITEM_NAME_SINGULAR : ITEM_NAME_PLURAL}}</span>";
pagerString += "<span ng-if='FILTERED_COUNT !== TOTAL_COUNT'>{{FILTERED_COUNT | number}} {{FILTERED_COUNT === 1 ? ITEM_NAME_SINGULAR : ITEM_NAME_PLURAL}} (filtered from {{TOTAL_COUNT | number}})</span>";
pagerString += "</small> ";
pagerString += "<uib-pagination style='vertical-align:middle;' ng-if='ITEMS_PER_PAGE < TOTAL_COUNT' ng-model='CURRENT_PAGE_NUMBER' ";
pagerString += "total-items='FILTERED_COUNT' items-per-page='ITEMS_PER_PAGE' max-size='5' force-ellipses='true'></uib-pagination> ";
pagerString += "<div class='form-group' style='display:inline-block;'>";
pagerString += "<select class='form-control' ng-model='ITEMS_PER_PAGE' ng-options='opt as (opt + \" per page\") for opt in PER_PAGE_OPTIONS'></select>";
pagerString += "</div>";
pagerString += "</div>";
tableSortConfigProvider.paginationTemplate = pagerString;
}
]);
There are several tokens that can be used in the templates which will be replaced with the proper Angular expressions.
|Token
|Description
TOTAL_COUNT
|The number for the total count of items in the table
FILTERED_COUNT
|The number for the total count of items in the table after the filter has been applied
FILTER_STRING
|The string used for the
ng-model of the text filter
PER_PAGE_OPTIONS
|The array of numbers for the various page size options
ITEMS_PER_PAGE
|The number for the selected number of items to display per page (the selected item from
PER_PAGE_OPTIONS)
CURRENT_PAGE_NUMBER
|The number for the page that is currently being viewed
CURRENT_PAGE_RANGE
|The number for the current viewable range of pages
ITEM_NAME_SINGULAR
|The singular version of the name of the items being iterated over
ITEM_NAME_PLURAL
|The plural version of the name of the items being iterated over
The name of the things listed in the table can be displayed in the filtering and pagination templates. They are named
"items" collectively and
"item" individually by default, but this can be customized in the global config, and per-table to be more specific as to what is being listed.
On a table just set the
ts-item-name attribute on the same element as
ts-wrapper. Set this as the singular version of the word, not the plural.
<table ts-wrapper ts-item-name="product">
The plural version of the word will be automatically generated by adding
"s" to the end of the singular word. The above example would produce
"product" and
"products" This should be fine for many words in English, but in the rare instances where it is not, a
ts-item-name-plural attribute may also be specified.
<table ts-wrapper ts-item-name="person" ts-item-name-plural="people">
Changing the item name will also update the "no data" display to be
"No " + ITEM_NAME_PLURAL unless the globally configured
noDataText option is in a format other than the default.
Note that expressions can be used for these properties as well. In the below example a translation filter is applied to localize text.
<table class="table table-bordered"
ts-wrapper
ts-item-name="page.ITEM_NAME_SINGULAR' | translate"
ts-item-name-plural="'page.ITEM_NAME_PLURAL' | translate"
ts-no-data-text="'page.NO_PAYMENTS_MATCH_CRITERIA_MESSAGE' | translate">
There are a couple of ways to mark a column as filterable.
One approach is to add the
ts-filter attribute to the
<th> element. The property specified in the
ts-criteria attribute will be used to filter.
<thead>
<tr>
<th ts-filter="Id">Id</th>
<th ts-criteria="Name|lowercase" ts-default ts-filter>Name</th>
<th ts-criteria="Price|parseFloat" ts-filter>Price</th>
<th ts-criteria="Quantity|parseInt" ts-filter>Quantity</th>
<th ts-criteria="OrderDate|parseDate" ts-filter>Date Ordered</th>
</tr>
</thead>
NOTE that the
ts-filter attribute is not needed if custom filtering using the
ts-filter-function attribute.
Another approach is to add the
ts-filter-fields attribute to the same element as the
ts-wrapper. This attribute takes a comma separated list of all the fields to which the filter should be applied.
<table ts-wrapper ts-filter-fields="Id,Name,Price,Quantity,OrderDate">
Set the
ts-per-page-options attribute on the same element that
ts-wrapper is set on to override the options for the number of items available per page.
Set the
ts-per-page-default attribute on the same element that
ts-wrapper is set on to override the default number of items available per page.
<table ts-wrapper ts-per-page-options="[5, 10, 15, 30]" ts-per-page-default="15">
If filtering or pagination has been configured globally, but you wish to disable either of these features per table you can set
ts-display-filtering="false" and/or
ts-display-pagination="false" on the same element as
ts-wrapper
<table ts-wrapper ts-display-filtering="false" ts-display-pagination="false">
To have a custom UI for filtering, build the UI around the table however you want and simply provide the
ts-filter-function attribute with a function that will return a
boolean for the item being iterated over. This attribute must be set on the same element as
ts-wrapper
If filtering has been globally configured it is probably a good idea to also set
ts-display-filtering="false"
NOTE that the
ts-filter attribute is not needed for custom filtering.
$scope.data = [
{id:1, name:"Product A", enabled: false},
{id:2, name:"Product B", enabled: true},
{id:3, name:"Product C", enabled: true}
];
$scope.customFilterValue = "";
$scope.customFilterFn = function(item){
if($scope.customFilterValue == ""){
return true;
} else if($scope.customFilterValue === "false"){
return !item.enabled
} else {
return item.enabled
}
};
<label>Enabled</label>
<select ng-model="customFilterValue">
<option value="">Show All</option>
<option value="true">Only Enabled Products</option>
<option value="false">Only Disabled Products</option>
</select>
<table ts-wrapper ts-display-filtering="false" ts-filter-function="customFilterFn">
<thead>
<tr>
<th ts-criteria="id">Id</th>
<th ts-criteria="name|lowercase" ts-default>Name</th>
<th ts-criteria="enabled">enabled</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="item in data track by item.id" ts-repeat>
<td>{{item.id}}</td>
<td>{{item.name}}</td>
<td>{{item.enabled}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Certain libraries like Bootstrap allow for tables to become responsive when at a smaller screen size by wrapping it in a
table-reponsive class. If this is desired on a table using angular-tablesort this can become and issue if the filtering or pagination are used since they will also be inside of this wrapping element, which will cause some display issues.
This can be configured globally with the
wrappingElementClass configuration option, or per-table with the
ts-wrapping-element-class attribute
<table ts-wrapper ts-wrapping-element-class="table-reponsive">
To get the current view of the data in the table, pass something to the
ts-get-table-data-function attribute. Whatever is passed in will be converted into a function.
That function can then be passed as a parameter to a click event function, or anything else. Within the controller, just run that function and it will return the data in the table.
<button type="button" ng-click="getTableData(getDataFn)">Get the table data</button>
<table ts-wrapper ts-get-table-data-function="getDataFn">
In the above example, the click function
ng-click="getTableData(getDataFn)" would be handled like this:
$scope.getTableData = function (getDataFn) {
var results = getDataFn(true, true, false);
console.log("data from table", results)
};
When running the
getDataFn function, it accepts 3 boolean parameters
true the data will come back in the same sort order as the table is currently displaying. When
false the data will come back in the original sort order (pre-tablesort)
true the data will only include items that match the current filters, which will match the current table display. When
false all items in the table are included regardless of what is currently being filtered.
true and pagination is enabled, the data will only return the currently viewed page of data. When
false data from all pages will be returned.
It may be useful to customize how a particular column is sorted. For example, if a column can contain
numbers and strings, you may want the numbers to be sorted numerically and the strings to be sorted
lexicographically. To specify a custom sorting function, add a
ts-order-by attribute to your
header element:
<th ts-criteria="name" ts-order-by="numbersBeforeStrings">Name</th>
The function specified in the
ts-order-by attibute should behave in the same way as a custom comparison
function passed to
Array.prototype.sort. See
MDN
for more details.