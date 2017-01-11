Angular directive which allows to declare sortable tables and to add pagination with very little effort.
Available via bower:
bower install at-table
This directive depends on angular only. No jQuery or Bootstrap required! It has been tested on angular 1.2, but it should also work with 1.1 releases.
See the live demo with usage examples here.
Let's assume we have an array containing objects representing people. A person object has the following format:
{name: ..., age: ..., birthdate: ...}
The list contains about 100 entries and we would like to represent that data in a nice, sortable
html table and eventually make it paginated so we don't have to scroll like a madman. With
angular-table in our toolbelt, this task becomes easy. Let's write some markup:
<table at-table at-list="people">
<thead></thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td at-implicit at-attribute="name"></td>
<td at-implicit at-attribute="age"></td>
<td at-implicit at-attribute="birthdate"></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
This renders a simple html table with an automatically generated header, showing every entry in our list. Four attributes have been used that need further explanation:
at-table indicate that we want to use the
angular-table directive to extend
our table
at-list point to the data source in our scope
at-attribute the attribute in each object the respective columns are dedicated to
at-implicit implicitly render the content of each object's attribute defined in
at-attribute
Our table looks kind of unspectacular by now, so let's use some css, assuming we have twitter bootstrap in our sources:
<table class="table table-striped" ...>...</table>
Now that looks better! Next, let's make the birthdate column sortable. We want to see the youngest people first, therefore sort descending. We're also going to customize the content of the birthdate cell since the raw date format looks ugly:
<td at-attribute="birthdate" at-sortable at-initial-sorting="desc">
{{item.birthdate.substring(0, 10)}}
</td>
And thats it, our table is sortable by birthdate instantly! We can make the other columns
sortable aswell, by using the
at-sortable attribute only. Also, note how we removed the
at-implicit attribute and rendered our own content by using a custom angular expression.
Our list of people is pretty long though, and we hate scrolling, so breaking up the table into smaller chunks and making it possible to go through it with a pagination would be cool. A task done within seconds: We need to define two additional keywords in our table ...
<table ... at-config="config" at-paginated>...</table>
... and add an additional element to our view ...
<at-pagination at-config="config" at-list="people"></at-pagination>
... and we end up with a sortable, paginated table!
This directive is written in Coffee Script. If you want to contribute, please make sure to work on the coffee sources only. When you're done with your changes, two steps are required:
grunt coffee
grunt usebanner
The code for this directive is well covered with tests, which can be run with PhantomJS and
Karma. Run
npm install to install the required packages. Then, run
karma start to run
the tests. Make sure all the tests pass before you send a pull request.