Angular Switcher is an AngularJS directive that models toggle switches.
Check out the demo page: http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-switcher.
Get Angular Switcher from npm, bower or git:
npm install angular-switcher
bower install angular-switcher
git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher.git
Include style and script in your page:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher/master/dist/angular-switcher.min.js"></script>
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher/master/dist/angular-switcher.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Add switcher dependency to your module:
var app = angular.module('MyApp', ['switcher']);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|ng-model
string
|Assignable angular expression to data-bind to.
|ng-disabled
expression
|If the expression is truthy, it disable the switcher.
|true-value
expression
|The value to which the expression should be set when selected (default:
true).
|false-value
expression
|The value to which the expression should be set when not selected (default:
false).
|true-label
string
|HTML expression label assigned to the selected value (default:
On).
|false-label
string
|HTML expression label assigned to the unselected value (default:
Off).
|Callback
|Parameters
|Description
|ng-change
newValue,
oldValue
|Fired every time the switch has been toggled.
Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.