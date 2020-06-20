openbase logo
as

angular-switcher

by Indri Muska
0.2.7 (see all)

Angular Switcher is an AngularJS directive that models toggle switches.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Angular Switcher

NPM version NPM downloads MIT License Join the chat at https://gitter.im/indrimuska/angular-switcher

Angular Switcher is an AngularJS directive that models toggle switches.

Check out the demo page: http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-switcher.

Angular Switcher

Installation

Get Angular Switcher from npm, bower or git:

  npm install angular-switcher
bower install angular-switcher
  git clone   https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher.git

Include style and script in your page:

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher/master/dist/angular-switcher.min.js"></script>
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-switcher/master/dist/angular-switcher.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Add switcher dependency to your module:

var app = angular.module('MyApp', ['switcher']);

Demo

http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-switcher

Options

ParameterTypeDescription
ng-modelstringAssignable angular expression to data-bind to.
ng-disabledexpressionIf the expression is truthy, it disable the switcher.
true-valueexpressionThe value to which the expression should be set when selected (default: true).
false-valueexpressionThe value to which the expression should be set when not selected (default: false).
true-labelstringHTML expression label assigned to the selected value (default: On).
false-labelstringHTML expression label assigned to the unselected value (default: Off).

Events

CallbackParametersDescription
ng-changenewValue, oldValueFired every time the switch has been toggled.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.

