AngularJS directive for Swing: A swipeable cards interface. The swipe-left/swipe-right for yes/no input. As seen in apps like Jelly and Tinder, and many others.

Give it a swing! and please tweet it if you like it. : )

Usage

Include ./dist/angular-swing.js..

Load gajus.swing module, e.g.

angular.module( 'your-module' , [ 'gajus.swing' ]);

Loading gajus.swing module will make available the swing-stack and swing-card directives.

Prepare a Swing stack:

< ul swing-stack > </ ul >

Add a Card to the Swing stack:

< ul swing-stack > < li swing-card > </ li > </ ul >

Attach event listeners to the instance of Card:

< ul swing-stack > < li swing-card swing-on-throwout = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-throwoutleft = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-throwoutright = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-throwin = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-dragstart = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-dragmove = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" swing-on-dragend = "console.log(eventName, eventObject)" > </ li > </ ul >

Use scope variable to change Swing Stack default options:

$scope.options = { throwOutConfidence : function ( offset, element ) { console .log( 'throwOutConfidence' , offset, element.offsetWidth); return Math .min( Math .abs(offset) / element.offsetWidth, 1 ); }, isThrowOut : function ( offset, element, throwOutConfidence ) { console .log( 'isThrowOut' , offset, element.offsetWidth, throwOutConfidence); return throwOutConfidence === 1 ; } };

< ul swing-stack swing-options = "options" > ... </ ul >

Use scope variables/methods to add/remove cards:

< ul swing-stack > < li swing-card swing-on-throwout = "remove($index)" ng-repeat = "card in cards" > {{card.name}} </ li > </ ul >

$scope.cards = [ { name : 'foo' }, { name : 'bar' } ]; $scope.remove = function ( index ) { $scope.cards.splice(index, 1 ); } $scope.add = function ( name ) { $scope.cards.push({ name : name}); };

Examples

Card stack using AngularJS directive.

There are more examples that using the standalone Swing.

The code for all of the examples is in the ./examples/ folder.

Raise an issue if you are missing an example.

Events

Swing Documentation for the Events.

Swing events translate to the following attributes in the AngularJS directive:

Name Description throwout swing-on-throwout throwoutleft swing-on-throwoutleft throwoutright swing-on-throwoutright throwin swing-on-throwin dragstart swing-on-dragstart dragmove swing-on-dragmove dragend swing-on-dragend

Event listener expression can use eventName and eventObject parameters.

Event Object

Swing Documentation for the Event Object.

Download

Using Bower:

bower install angular-swing

Using NPM: