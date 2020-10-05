angular-swagger-ui is an angularJS implementation of OpenAPI UI
OpenAPI (aka Swagger) helps you documenting your RESTful API.
OpenAPI UI helps developers discovering your RESTful API by providing an online documentation with an integrated API explorer.
By default, only OpenAPI 2.0 is supported. To handle OpenAPI 3.0.0 please add module
openapi3-convertersee Enable OpenAPI 3.0.0. To handle OpenAPI 1.2 please add module
swagger1-convertersee Enable OpenAPI 1.2. To handle authorization please add module
swagger-authsee Enable authorization To handle YAML please add module
swagger-yaml-parsersee Enable YAML
A sample app using
angular-swagger-ui is available here:
http://orange-opensource.github.io/angular-swagger-ui
npm install angular-swagger-ui
All code in this repository is covered by the MIT license. See LICENSE file for copyright details.
Include
angular-swagger-ui as a dependency into your application
As some properties of OpenAPI specifications can be formatted as HTML:
ngSanitize as a dependency into your application (avoids JS injection) if OpenAPI specifications are loaded from untrusted sources (see
dist/index.html as an example)
trusted-sources="true" as directive parameter (avoids embedding
ngSanitize) if OpenAPI specifications are loaded from trusted sources (see
src/index.html as an example)
<script type="text/javascript">
// If directive has parameter trusted-sources="true"
angular.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi']);
...
// OR if you choosed to use "ngSanitize"
angular.module('yourApp', ['ngSanitize', 'swaggerUi']);
...
</script>
Create an HTML element in your angularJS application's template or in your HTML page
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" api-explorer="true"></div>
Add
swagger-ui.min.js and
angular.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<!-- if you choosed to use "ngSanitize" -->
<script src="yourPathToAngularSanitize/angular-sanitize.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add
swagger-ui.min.css and
bootstrap.min.css to the head of the HTML page.
<body>
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="yourPathToBootstrapCSS/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/css/swagger-ui.min.css">
</head>
</body>
Display or not API explorer, default is
false
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" api-explorer="true/false"></div>
yourScopeVariable will be assigned to
true or
false depending on OpenAPI specification loading status
<div ng-show="yourScopeVariable">loading ...</div>
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" loading="yourScopeVariable"></div>
Define an error handler to catch errors, if none defined
console.error is used
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" error-handler="yourErrorHandler"></div>
$scope.yourErrorHandler = function(/*String or Object*/ message, /*Integer*/ code){
}
Allows having a URL direct access to a group of operations or to an operation and making it unfolded at startup
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" permalinks="true/false"></div>
Display or not a link to download swagger file.
<!-- display link with url label -->
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" download></div>
<!-- display link with specific key enter in swaggerTranslatorProvider -->
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" download="downloadLabel"></div>
Disable OpenAPI validator or define a custom OpenAPI validator. If parameter not defined, the validator will be 'http://online.swagger.io/validator'
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" validator-url="false or URL"></div>
OpenAPI specification parser is chosen depending on the
Content-Type of the specification response. If host serving your OpenAPI specification does not send
Content-Type: application/json then you can force the parser to JSON:
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" parser="json"></div>
Define a custom template to be used by OpenAPIUI
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" template-url="yourTemplatePath"></div>
Allows displaying inherited properties of polymorphic models
<div swagger-ui url="URLToYourOpenAPISpecification" show-inherited-properties="true/false"></div>
<div swagger-ui input-type="json" input="yourJsonObject"></div>
Make sure to use module
swagger-yaml-parser, see Enable YAML
<div swagger-ui input-type="yaml" input="yourYamlString"></div>
<div swagger-ui input-type="url" input="yourURL"></div>
angular-swagger-ui is available in english and french, english is used by default
To use french, add
fr.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/i18/fr.min.js"></script>
</body>
Set language to french at startup
<script type="text/javascript">
angular
.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi'])
.config(function(swaggerTranslatorProvider) {
swaggerTranslatorProvider.setLanguage('fr');
});
...
</script>
Set language to french at runtime
<script type="text/javascript">
angular
.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi'])
.controller('yourController', function(swaggerTranslator) {
swaggerTranslator.useLanguage('fr');
});
...
</script>
You can add your own languages, see
src/scripts/i18n/en.js to find the keys you have to override
<script type="text/javascript">
angular
.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi'])
.config(function(swaggerTranslatorProvider) {
swaggerTranslatorProvider.addTranslations('yourLangId', {
key: 'value'
...
});
swaggerTranslatorProvider.setLanguage('yourLangId');
});
...
</script>
You can also use
swaggerTranslator to internationalize your app by using a service, a directive or a filter
<body>
...
<div swagger-translate="yourKey" swagger-translate-value="yourParam"></div>
<div ng-bind="yourDynamicKey|swaggerTranslate:yourDynamicParam"></div>
...
<script type="text/javascript">
angular
.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi'])
.config(function(swaggerTranslatorProvider) {
swaggerTranslatorProvider.addTranslations('en', {
yourKey: 'blablabla {{propertyNameOfYourParam}}'
...
});
})
.controller('yourController', function(swaggerTranslator) {
var localizedMessage = swaggerTranslator.translate('yourKey', yourParam);
});
...
</script>
</body>
See OpenAPI 3.0.0 spec.
Add
openapi3-converter.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/openapi3-converter.min.js"></script>
</body>
oauth is not implemented, only
basic and
API key authorizations are implemented.
Add
swagger-auth.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-auth.min.js"></script><!-- without angular-ui-bootstrap modal embedded -->
OR
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-auth-ui-boostrap-modal.min.js"></script><!-- angular-ui-bootstrap modal embedded -->
...
<script type="text/javascript">
angular
.module('yourApp', ['swaggerUi', 'swaggerUiAuthorization'])
// what is below is required for oauth2 flows 'implicit' and 'accessCode' (ie. authorizationCode)
// what is below can also be used to initialize apiKey or Basic authorizations
.config(function(swaggerUiAuthProvider) {
swaggerUiAuthProvider.configuration({
// required for oauth2 flow 'implicit' and 'accessCode' (ie. authorizationCode)
redirectUrl: 'yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/oauth2-redirect.html'
// optional
yourSecurityName: {
apiKey: 'yourApiKeyValue' // optional, can be used to initialize api key value
},
// optional
yourSecurityName: {
login: 'yourLogin', // optional, can be used to initialize basic login
password: 'yourPassword' // optional, can be used to initialize basic password
},
// optional
yourSecurityName: {
clientId: 'yourClientId', // optional, can be used to initialize oauth2 credentials
clientSecret: 'yourClientSecret', // optional, can be used to initialize oauth2 credentials
login: 'yourLogin', // optional, can be used to initialize oauth2 credentials
password: 'yourPassword', // optional, can be used to initialize oauth2 credentials
scopeSeparator: 'scopeSeparator', // optional, can be used to configure oauth2 scopes separator, default value is space
// optional, can be used to configure oauth2 additional query params to tokenUrl and authorizationUrl
queryParams: {
'yourQueryParamName': 'yourQueryParamValue'
...
},
},
});
})
...
</script>
</body>
See OpenAPI 1.2 spec.
Add
swagger1-converter.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger1-converter.min.js"></script>
</body>
See OpenAPI 2.0 spec.
Add
swagger-external-references.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-external-references.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add
swagger-xml-formatter.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-xml-formatter.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add js-yaml library.
Add
swagger-yaml-parser.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToJsYaml/js-yaml.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-yaml-parser.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add marked library.
Add
swagger-markdown.min.js at the end of the body
<body>
...
<script src="yourPathToAngularJS/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToMarked/marked.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/swagger-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="yourPathToAngularSwaggerUI/dist/scripts/modules/swagger-markdown.min.js"></script>
</body>
Modifying
angular-swagger-ui can be achieved by writing your own modules. As an example your can have a look at the ones in
src/scripts/modules.
A module is an object (can be a service) having a function
execute which must return a promise.
You can make your module modifying behaviours at different phases:
BEFORE_LOAD: allows modifying OpenAPI specification request before it is sent
BEFORE_PARSE: allows modifying OpenAPI specification after it has been loaded
PARSE: allows adding an OpenAPI parser for content types other than JSON
BEFORE_DISPLAY: allows modifying internal parsed OpenAPI specification before it is displayed
BEFORE_EXPLORER_LOAD: allows modifying API explorer request before it is sent
AFTER_EXPLORER_LOAD: allows modifying API explorer response before it is displayed
angular
.module('myApp', ['swaggerUi'])
.service('myModule', function($q) {
this.execute = function(data) {
var deferred = $q.defer();
// if nothing done: call deferred.resolve(false);
// if success: call deferred.resolve(true);
// if error: call deferred.reject({message: 'error message', code: 'error_code'});
return deferred.promise;
}
})
.run(function(swaggerModules, myModule){
// default priority is 1
// higher is the priority, sooner the module is executed at the specified phase
swaggerModules.add(swaggerModules.BEFORE_LOAD, myModule, priority);
})
...