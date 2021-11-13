Angular SVG round progressbar

Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar

Install

First you have to install the module through npm:

npm install angular-svg-round-progressbar --save

Afterwards you need to import the RoundProgressModule in your module:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {RoundProgressModule} from 'angular-svg-round-progressbar' ; ({ imports: [RoundProgressModule] }) export class YourModule {};

If you're using SystemJS as your module loader, there is also a UMD bundle at ./node_modules/angular-svg-round-progressbar/bundles/angular-svg-round-progressbar.umd.js .

Options

Name Description Required Default value Possible values current The current progress. Limited by the max option. Yes undefined number max The progress' maximum value. Yes undefined number radius Radius of the circle. No 125 number color The color of the current value on the circle. No #45ccce string background Color of the circle's background. No #eaeaea string stroke Specifies the circle's thickness. No 15 number semicircle Whether the progressbar should be a full circle or a semicircle. No false boolean clockwise Whether the progressbar should rotate clockwise or counter-clockwise. No true boolean responsive Whether the progressbar should fit inside its parent container. Note Turning this option on will override the specified radius in order to make the circle fit in its parent. The radius to stroke ratio won't change. No false boolean rounded Whether the current progress ending should be rounded or straight. No false boolean duration The duration of the animation. Pass 0 for no animation. No 800 number animationDelay Milliseconds to wait before starting an animation. No 0 number onRender Callback function that gets executed every time the circle is animated. The function gets called with the current progress as it is being animated. No undefined Function animation The easing function that will be used when animating. No easeOutCubic linearEase

easeInQuad

easeOutQuad

easeInOutQuad

easeInCubic

easeOutCubic

easeInOutCubic

easeInQuart

easeOutQuart

easeInOutQuart

easeInQuint

easeOutQuint

easeInOutQuint

easeInSine

easeOutSine

easeInOutSine

easeInExpo

easeOutExpo

easeInOutExpo

easeInCirc

easeOutCirc

easeInOutCirc

easeInElastic

easeOutElastic

easeInOutElastic

easeInBack

easeOutBack

easeInOutBack

easeInBounce

easeOutBounce

easeInOutBounce



Minimal example:

< round-progress [ current ]= "current" [ max ]= "max" > </ round-progress >

Full example:

< round-progress [ current ]= "current" [ max ]= "max" [ color ]= "'#45ccce'" [ background ]= "'#eaeaea'" [ radius ]= "125" [ stroke ]= "20" [ semicircle ]= "true" [ rounded ]= "true" [ clockwise ]= "false" [ responsive ]= "false" [ duration ]= "800" [ animation ]= "'easeInOutQuart'" [ animationDelay ]= "0" ( onRender )= "doSomethingWithCurrentValue($event)" > </ round-progress >

Configuring the default values

The module comes with some pre-configured options for things like colors, size, stroke etc. If these don't match your app's design, you can change the global defaults by providing a new value for the ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS injection token. Whenever an option isn't defined on a round-progress element, it's value will be taken from the defaults.

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import { RoundProgressModule, RoundProgressConfig, ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS } from 'angular-svg-round-progressbar' ; ({ imports: [RoundProgressModule], providers: [{ provide: ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS, useValue: { color: '#f00' , background: '#0f0' } }] }) export class YourModule {};

Browser support

Internet Explorer 9+

Firefox 28.0+

Chrome 31+

Safari 5.1+

and pretty much any browser that supports SVG

Note: Some older browsers may require (a polyfill for requestAnimationFrame ). Read more about the requestAnimationFrame browser support.

Development

The project uses yarn to manage dependencies to make sure that you have it installed.

yarn to install development dependencies.

to install development dependencies. yarn lint to lint the source files.

to lint the source files. yarn start to run a development server. Go to localhost:4200 to see the demo.

to run a development server. Go to to see the demo. yarn build-lib to build the library in production mode.

to build the library in production mode. yarn build-demo to build the demo in production mode.

to build the demo in production mode. yarn release-lib to build the library and release it to npm.

to build the library and release it to npm. yarn release-demo to build the demo and deploy it to GitHub Pages.

Credits