Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar
First you have to install the module through npm:
npm install angular-svg-round-progressbar --save
Afterwards you need to import the
RoundProgressModule in your module:
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {RoundProgressModule} from 'angular-svg-round-progressbar';
@NgModule({
imports: [RoundProgressModule]
})
export class YourModule {};
If you're using SystemJS as your module loader, there is also a UMD bundle at
./node_modules/angular-svg-round-progressbar/bundles/angular-svg-round-progressbar.umd.js.
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default value
|Possible values
current
|The current progress. Limited by the
max option.
|Yes
undefined
number
max
|The progress' maximum value.
|Yes
undefined
number
radius
|Radius of the circle.
|No
125
number
color
|The color of the
current value on the circle.
|No
#45ccce
string
background
|Color of the circle's background.
|No
#eaeaea
string
stroke
|Specifies the circle's thickness.
|No
15
number
semicircle
|Whether the progressbar should be a full circle or a semicircle.
|No
false
boolean
clockwise
|Whether the progressbar should rotate clockwise or counter-clockwise.
|No
true
boolean
responsive
|Whether the progressbar should fit inside its parent container. Note Turning this option on will override the specified radius in order to make the circle fit in its parent. The radius to stroke ratio won't change.
|No
false
boolean
rounded
|Whether the current progress ending should be rounded or straight.
|No
false
boolean
duration
|The duration of the animation. Pass 0 for no animation.
|No
800
number
animationDelay
|Milliseconds to wait before starting an animation.
|No
0
number
onRender
|Callback function that gets executed every time the circle is animated. The function gets called with the current progress as it is being animated.
|No
undefined
Function
animation
|The easing function that will be used when animating.
|No
|easeOutCubic
|linearEase
easeInQuad
easeOutQuad
easeInOutQuad
easeInCubic
easeOutCubic
easeInOutCubic
easeInQuart
easeOutQuart
easeInOutQuart
easeInQuint
easeOutQuint
easeInOutQuint
easeInSine
easeOutSine
easeInOutSine
easeInExpo
easeOutExpo
easeInOutExpo
easeInCirc
easeOutCirc
easeInOutCirc
easeInElastic
easeOutElastic
easeInOutElastic
easeInBack
easeOutBack
easeInOutBack
easeInBounce
easeOutBounce
easeInOutBounce
<round-progress [current]="current" [max]="max"></round-progress>
<round-progress
[current]="current"
[max]="max"
[color]="'#45ccce'"
[background]="'#eaeaea'"
[radius]="125"
[stroke]="20"
[semicircle]="true"
[rounded]="true"
[clockwise]="false"
[responsive]="false"
[duration]="800"
[animation]="'easeInOutQuart'"
[animationDelay]="0"
(onRender)="doSomethingWithCurrentValue($event)"></round-progress>
The module comes with some pre-configured options for things like colors, size, stroke etc. If these
don't match your app's design, you can change the global defaults by providing a new value for the
ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS injection token. Whenever an option isn't defined on a
round-progress
element, it's value will be taken from the defaults.
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {
RoundProgressModule,
RoundProgressConfig,
ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS
} from 'angular-svg-round-progressbar';
@NgModule({
imports: [RoundProgressModule],
providers: [{
provide: ROUND_PROGRESS_DEFAULTS,
useValue: {
color: '#f00',
background: '#0f0'
}
}]
})
export class YourModule {};
Note: Some older browsers may require (a polyfill for
requestAnimationFrame).
Read more about the
requestAnimationFrame browser support.
The project uses
yarn to manage dependencies to make sure that you have it installed.
yarn to install development dependencies.
yarn lint to lint the source files.
yarn start to run a development server. Go to
localhost:4200 to see the demo.
yarn build-lib to build the library in production mode.
yarn build-demo to build the demo in production mode.
yarn release-lib to build the library and release it to npm.
yarn release-demo to build the demo and deploy it to GitHub Pages.