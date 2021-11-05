The angular-svg-icon is an Angular 13 service and component that provides a means to inline SVG files to allow for them to be easily styled by CSS and code.
The service provides an icon registery that loads and caches a SVG indexed by
its url. The component is responsible for displaying the SVG. After getting the
svg from the registry it clones the
SVGElement and the SVG to the component's
inner HTML.
This demo shows this module in action.
$ npm i angular-svg-icon --save
Note on earlier versions of Angular:
See the module's accompanying README.md for instructions.
The angular-svg-icon should work as-is with webpack/angular-cli. Just import the
AngularSvgIconModule and the
HttpClientModule.
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { AngularSvgIconModule } from 'angular-svg-icon';
@NgModule({
imports: [ HttpClientModule, AngularSvgIconModule.forRoot() ],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
BREAKING CHANGE: as of angular-svg-icon@9.0.0, an explicit call to
forRoot()
must be made on the module's import.
Recommened usage pattern is to import
AngularSvgIconModule.forRoot() in only the root AppModule of your application.
In child modules, import only
AngularSvgIconModule.
Recommended usage pattern is to import
AngularSvgIconModule.forRoot() in the root AppModule of your application.
This will allow for one
SvgIconRegistryService to be shared across all modules.
If, for some reason, a lazily loaded module needs encapuslation of the service, then it is possible to load the
AngularSvgIconModule.forRoot() in each lazy loaded module, but such usage precludes loading the package in the root
AppModule.
Basic usage is:
<svg-icon src="images/eye.svg" [svgStyle]="{ 'width.px':90 }"></svg-icon>
Note that without a height or width set, the SVG may not display!
If svg was previously loaded via registry with name it can be used like this:
<svg-icon name="eye" [svgStyle]="{ 'width.px':90 }"></svg-icon>
More complex styling can be applied to the svg, for example:
<svg-icon src="images/eye.svg" [stretch]="true"
[svgStyle]="{'width.px':170,'fill':'rgb(150,50,255)','padding.px':1,'margin.px':3}">
</svg-icon>
The following attributes can be set on svg-icon:
preserveAspectRatio="none" on the SVG. This is useful for setting both the height and width styles to strech or distort the svg.
svg-icon).
class attribute on the
svg-icon and adds it to the SVG.
svg-icon).
viewBox="auto", then
svg-icon will attempt to convert the SVG's width and height attributes to a
viewBox="0 0 w h". Both explicitly setting the viewBox or
auto setting the viewBox will remove the SVG's width and height attributes.
aria-label. If the SVG does not have a pre-existing
aria-label and the
svgAriaLabel is not set, then the SVG will be loaded with
aria-hidden=true. If the SVG has an
aria-label, then the SVG's default will be used. To remove the SVG's
aria-label, assign an empty string
'' to
svgAriaLabel. Doing so will remove any existing
aria-label and set
aria-hidden=true on the SVG.
Deprecated attribute:
Programatic interaction with the registry is also possible.
Include the
private iconReg: SvgIconRegistryService in the constructor:
constructor(private iconReg:SvgIconRegistryService) { }
The registry has three public functions:
loadSvg(string),
addSvg(string, string), and
unloadSvg(string).
To preload a SVG file from a URL into the registry:
{
...
this.iconReg.loadSvg('foo.svg').subscribe();
}
To preload a SVG file from a URL into the registry with predefined name:
{
...
this.iconReg.loadSvg('foo.svg', 'foo').subscribe();
}
To add a SVG from a string:
{
...
this.iconReg.addSvg('box',
'<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 10 10"><path d="M1 1 L1 9 L9 9 L9 1 Z"/></svg>'
);
}
To unload a SVG from the registry.
{
...
this.iconReg.unloadSvg('foo.svg');
}
When rendering on server-side, the SVGs must be loaded via the file system.
This can be achieved by providing an
SvgLoader to the server module:
export function svgLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient, transferState: TransferState) {
return new SvgServerLoader('browser/assets/icons', transferState);
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
AngularSvgIconModule.forRoot({
loader: {
provide: SvgLoader,
useFactory: svgLoaderFactory,
deps: [ HttpClient, TransferState ],
}
}),
AppModule,
ServerModule,
ServerTransferStateModule,
ModuleMapLoaderModule,
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppServerModule {
}
The loader itself is up to you to implement because it depends on where your icons are stored locally. An implementation that additionally saves the icons in the transfer state of your app in order to avoid double requests could look like that:
const fs = require('fs');
const join = require('path').join;
const parseUrl = require('url').parse;
const baseName = require('path').basename;
export class SvgServerLoader implements SvgLoader {
constructor(private iconPath: string,
private transferState: TransferState) {
}
getSvg(url: string): Observable<string> {
const parsedUrl:URL = parseUrl(url);
const fileNameWithHash = baseName(parsedUrl.pathname);
// Remove content hashing
const fileName = fileNameWithHash.replace(/^(.*)(\.[0-9a-f]{16,})(\.svg)$/i, '$1$3');
const filePath = join(this.iconPath, fileName);
return Observable.create(observer => {
const svgData = fs.readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8');
// Here we save the translations in the transfer-state
const key: StateKey<number> = makeStateKey<number>('transfer-svg:' + url);
this.transferState.set(key, svgData);
observer.next(svgData);
observer.complete();
});
}
}
Note that this is executed in a local Node.js context, so the Node.js API is available.
A loader for the client module that firstly checks the transfer state could look like that:
export class SvgBrowserLoader implements SvgLoader {
constructor(private transferState: TransferState,
private http: HttpClient) {
}
getSvg(url: string): Observable<string> {
const key: StateKey<number> = makeStateKey<number>('transfer-svg:' + url);
const data = this.transferState.get(key, null);
// First we are looking for the translations in transfer-state, if none found, http load as fallback
if (data) {
return Observable.create(observer => {
observer.next(data);
observer.complete();
});
} else {
return new SvgHttpLoader(this.http).getSvg(url);
}
}
}
This is executed on browser side. Note that the fallback when no data is
available uses
SvgHttpLoader, which is also the default loader if you don't
provide one.
angular-svg-icon
An Angular Universal example project is also available. The basic steps to get it work is:
package.json file to prevent compilation issues:
"browser": {
"fs": false,
"path": false,
"os": false
}
ServerTransferStateModule to
app.server.module
BrowserTransferStateModule to
app.module
PLATFORM_ID and load the correct class appropriately (this is already added in the example).
The SVG should be modified to remove the height and width attributes from the file per Sara Soueidan's advice in "Making SVGs Responsive With CSS" if size is to be modified through CSS. Removing the height and width has two immedate impacts: (1) CSS can be used to size the SVG, and (2) CSS will be required to size the SVG.
The svg-icon is an Angular component that allows for the continuation of the AngularJS method for easily inlining SVGs explained by Ben Markowitz and others. Including the SVG source inline allows for the graphic to be easily styled by CSS.
The technique made use of ng-include to inline the svg source into the document. Angular 2, however, dropped the support of ng-include, so this was my work-around method.
Note: The icon component from angular/material2 used to have a direct means to load svg similar to this, but this functionality was removed because of security concerns.
MIT