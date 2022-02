angular-stripe-checkout is a thin wrapper around Stripe Checkout that adds a few useful features:

Defers loading of checkout.js until needed

Promisifies the handler object API

Provides a version of the "simple integration" API that lets you control the appearance of the button, and provides the token object to a function of your choice

Check out the examples for more details.

Install

bower install angular-stripe-checkout

npm install angular-stripe-checkout

Or just download a copy of angular-stripe-checkout.js.