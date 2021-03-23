Angular provider for easy interaction with Stripe.js. angular-stripe wraps Stripe.js's async operations in $q promises, making response handling easier and eliminating $scope.$apply calls and other repetitive boilerplate in your application. Check out angular-credit-cards for validating your credit card forms.

Installing

npm install --save angular-stripe

Usage

angular-stripe will load Stripe.js when it's first called. You don't need to directly include Stripe.js via a <script> tag.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-stripe' ) ]) angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-stripe' ])

API

stripeProvider

angular-stripe exposes stripeProvider for configuring Stripe.js.

The URL that will be used to fetch the Stripe.js library.

stripeProvider.setPublishableKey(key) -> undefined

Sets your Stripe publishable key.

angular .module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-stripe' ]) .config( function ( stripeProvider ) { stripeProvider.setPublishableKey( 'my_key' ) })

stripe

Inject stripe into your services or controllers to access the API methods. createToken returns a $q promise. If Stripe responds with an error, the promise will be rejected.

stripe.setPublishableKey(key) -> undefined

Same as stripeProvider.setPublishableKey

stripe.card.createToken(card [, params]) -> promise

Tokenizes a card using Stripe.card.createToken . You can optionally pass a key property under params to use a different publishable key than the default to create that token. This is especially useful for applications using Stripe Connect.

The following utility methods are also exposed:

stripe.bankAccount.createToken(bankAccount [, params]) -> promise

Tokenizes a card using Stripe.bankAccount.createToken .

The following utility methods are also exposed:

stripe.bitcoinReceiver.createReceiver -> promise

Creates a bitcoin receiver using Stripe.bitcoinReceiver.createReceiver .

stripe.bitcoinReceiver.pollReceiver -> promise

Polls a bitcoin receiver using Stripe.bitcoinReceiver.pollReceiver . Note that you'll need to implement additional logic if you need to cancel receivers.

The following utility methods are also exposed:

Examples

Charging a card