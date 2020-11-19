A Storage done right for AngularJS.
localStorage or
sessionStorage by default but if it's not available, it uses
ngCookies.
Number, you get a
Number, not a String
You have several options: Install with either bower or npm and link to the installed file from html using script tag.
bower install a0-angular-storage
npm install angular-storage
angular.module('app', ['angular-storage'])
.controller('Controller', function(store) {
var myObj = {
name: 'mgonto'
};
store.set('obj', myObj);
var myNewObject = store.get('obj');
angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); // return true
store.remove('obj');
store.set('number', 2);
typeof(store.get('number')) === 'number'
});
You can also create namespaced storages if you want
angular.module('app', ['angular-storage'])
.factory('Auth0Store', function(store) {
return store.getNamespacedStore('auth0');
})
.controller('Controller', function(Auth0Store) {
var myObj = {
name: 'mgonto'
};
// This will be saved in localStorage as auth0.obj
Auth0Store.set('obj', myObj);
// This will look for auth0.obj
var myNewObject = Auth0Store.get('obj');
angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); // return true
});
angular.module('app', ['angular-storage'])
.config(function(storeProvider) {
// Store defaults to localStorage but we can set sessionStorage or cookieStorage.
storeProvider.setStore('sessionStorage');
})
.controller('Controller', function(store) {
var myObj = {
name: 'mgonto'
};
// This will be saved in sessionStorage as obj
store.set('obj', myObj);
// This will look for obj in sessionStorage
var myNewObject = store.get('obj');
angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); // return true
});
Sets the underlying store for the
store service. It can be
localStorage,
sessionStorage or
cookieStorage. Defaults to
localStorage
Sets a new
value to the storage with the key
name. It can be any object.
Returns the saved
value with they key
name. If you saved an object, you get an object.
Deletes the saved
value with the key
name
Returns a new
store service that will use the
namespace and
delimiter when saving and getting values like the following
namespace[delimiter]key. For example
auth0.object considering
auth0 as
namespace and
. as a
delimiter
This library is used in auth0-angular
Just clone the repo, run
npm install,
bower install and then
gulp to work :).
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.