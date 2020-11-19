A Storage done right for AngularJS.

If you want to quickly add secure token-based authentication to your Angular projects, feel free to check Auth0's Angular SDK and free plan at auth0.com/developers

Key Features

Uses localStorage or sessionStorage by default but if it's not available, it uses ngCookies .

. Lets you save JS Objects

If you save a Number , you get a Number , not a String

, not a String Uses a caching system so that if you already have a value, it won't get it from the store again.

Installing it

You have several options: Install with either bower or npm and link to the installed file from html using script tag.

bower install a0-angular-storage

npm install angular-storage

Using it

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-storage' ]) .controller( 'Controller' , function ( store ) { var myObj = { name : 'mgonto' }; store.set( 'obj' , myObj); var myNewObject = store.get( 'obj' ); angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); store.remove( 'obj' ); store.set( 'number' , 2 ); typeof (store.get( 'number' )) === 'number' });

Namespaced Storages

You can also create namespaced storages if you want

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-storage' ]) .factory( 'Auth0Store' , function ( store ) { return store.getNamespacedStore( 'auth0' ); }) .controller( 'Controller' , function ( Auth0Store ) { var myObj = { name : 'mgonto' }; Auth0Store.set( 'obj' , myObj); var myNewObject = Auth0Store.get( 'obj' ); angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); });

Changing storage type

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-storage' ]) .config( function ( storeProvider ) { storeProvider.setStore( 'sessionStorage' ); }) .controller( 'Controller' , function ( store ) { var myObj = { name : 'mgonto' }; store.set( 'obj' , myObj); var myNewObject = store.get( 'obj' ); angular.equals(myNewObject, myObj); });

API

Sets the underlying store for the store service. It can be localStorage , sessionStorage or cookieStorage . Defaults to localStorage

Sets a new value to the storage with the key name . It can be any object.

Returns the saved value with they key name . If you saved an object, you get an object.

Deletes the saved value with the key name

Returns a new store service that will use the namespace and delimiter when saving and getting values like the following namespace[delimiter]key . For example auth0.object considering auth0 as namespace and . as a delimiter

Usages

This library is used in auth0-angular

Contributing

Just clone the repo, run npm install , bower install and then gulp to work :).

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.