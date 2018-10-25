Pure javascript AngularJS directive to make elements stick when scrolling
Requirements
To install Angular Sticky with Bower use:
bower install angular-sticky-plugin
Or with npm
npm install angular-sticky-plugin
Click here to download the latest version of the plugin. In the
dist folder you'll find the minified and normal JavaScript file. Either one is fine to use, it just depends on your needs.
As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the module:
angular.module('myModule', ['hl.sticky']);
We are always looking for quality contributions!
There are several useful Grunt tasks you can run in order to use/change the project:
serve: Use to demo application in order to develop the scripts from the
js folder.
build: Build the files from the
js folder to the
dist folder
Note: If you make a pull-request, there is no need to build the project as this is done only for a new release.