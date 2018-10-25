Angular Sticky

Pure javascript AngularJS directive to make elements stick when scrolling

Demo

Do you want to see directives in action? Visit http://harm-less.github.io/angular-sticky

Installation

Requirements

AngularJS (requires AngularJS 1.4.x or higher, tested with 1.4.9)

Supports all major browsers and IE9 and up (lower versions might not be supported)

Install with Bower (recommended)

To install Angular Sticky with Bower use:

bower install angular-sticky-plugin

Or with npm

npm install angular-sticky-plugin

Manually

Click here to download the latest version of the plugin. In the dist folder you'll find the minified and normal JavaScript file. Either one is fine to use, it just depends on your needs.

Adding it to your project

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'hl.sticky' ]);

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for quality contributions!

There are several useful Grunt tasks you can run in order to use/change the project:

serve : Use to demo application in order to develop the scripts from the js folder.

: Use to demo application in order to develop the scripts from the folder. build : Build the files from the js folder to the dist folder

Note: If you make a pull-request, there is no need to build the project as this is done only for a new release.

Todo