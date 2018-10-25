openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
asp

angular-sticky-plugin

by Harm van der Werf
0.5.0 (see all)

Pure javascript AngularJS directive to make elements stick when scrolling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status devDependency Status

Angular Sticky

Pure javascript AngularJS directive to make elements stick when scrolling

Demo

Do you want to see directives in action? Visit http://harm-less.github.io/angular-sticky

Installation

Requirements

  • AngularJS (requires AngularJS 1.4.x or higher, tested with 1.4.9)
  • Supports all major browsers and IE9 and up (lower versions might not be supported)

To install Angular Sticky with Bower use:

bower install angular-sticky-plugin

Or with npm

npm install angular-sticky-plugin

Manually

Click here to download the latest version of the plugin. In the dist folder you'll find the minified and normal JavaScript file. Either one is fine to use, it just depends on your needs.

Adding it to your project

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the module:

angular.module('myModule', ['hl.sticky']);

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for quality contributions!

There are several useful Grunt tasks you can run in order to use/change the project:

  • serve: Use to demo application in order to develop the scripts from the js folder.
  • build: Build the files from the js folder to the dist folder

Note: If you make a pull-request, there is no need to build the project as this is done only for a new release.

Todo

  • Configurable z-index (preferably in each stack)
  • Media queries based on predefined breakpoints (e.g. min-width: lg-max) so the code is DRYer in combination with Bootstrap or other grid frameworks
  • There seems to be a weird bug were an element becoming sticky starts shaking a little
  • I strongly suspect that performance can be improved at various parts in the code. For example by caching more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nis
ngx-infinite-scrollInfinite Scroll Directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
183K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
tua-body-scroll-lock🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ngx-scrollbarCustom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
25K
nus
ngx-ui-scrollInfinite/virtual scroll for Angular
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigationsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
See 64 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial