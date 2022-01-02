Categories
asr
angular-star-rating
●
by Michael Hladky
●
4.0.0-beta.3 (see all)
Star Rating Angular Component written in typescript, based on css only techniques.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i angular-star-rating
Popularity
Downloads/wk
3.1K
GitHub Stars
167
Maintenance
Last Commit
1mo
ago
Contributors
3
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Angular Star Rating
Reviews
Average Rating
2.3
/5
3
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Eli Cohen
●
Israel
●
43 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Poor Documentation
Klerina
●
Tirana,Albania
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
An ambitious, highly motivated computer science student who loves creating awesome programs. Using computers to provide elegant solutions to difficult problems.
6 months ago
reza
●
Germany
●
3 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
6 months ago
