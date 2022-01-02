openbase logo
asr

angular-star-rating

by Michael Hladky
4.0.0-beta.3 (see all)

Star Rating Angular Component written in typescript, based on css only techniques.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Star Rating

Reviews

Average Rating

2.3/53
Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Poor Documentation
KlerinaTirana,Albania1 Rating0 Reviews
An ambitious, highly motivated computer science student who loves creating awesome programs. Using computers to provide elegant solutions to difficult problems.
6 months ago
rezaGermany3 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago

Alternatives

nrb
ng-rating-barStar rating component for angular
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
323
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ng-starratingHighly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating library built using Angular
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nbr
ngx-bar-ratingAngular Bar Rating
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
6K
nsr
ngx-star-ratingSimple Angular rating control from angular2 application using fontawesome icon.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
nbr
ng2-bar-ratingAngular Bar Rating
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
72
