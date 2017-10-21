Exposes a complete DOM implementation to your application and therefore works with
@angular/material, bootstrap, jQuery
Broad compatibility with just about any third-party libraries you are using (including direct DOM manipulation)
On-demand rendering through NodeJS server
Single-command build-time rendering (
ng-render)
Extremely fast: well written applications can be rendered on demand and served in under 100ms
Completely solves the issue of loading a page with nothing but a loading animation inside of it
Render your entire application on the server and return an immediately renderable document as part of the very first HTTP request, instantly
Seamless preboot integration
The simplest possible case: an application with no built-in HTTP server and no need for on-demand rendering
The purpose of this library is to support server-side rendering of your Angular 4+ applications with minimal code changes and mimimal difficulty. It supports both Angular CLI projects and projects that use custom webpack configurations. It works out of the box with
@angular/material with no hot-fixes or workarounds! It also generally requires zero changes to your existing application code: you won't have to create separate
@NgModules, one for the server-side rendered application and one for the regular client application (unless you want to). You can just take your Angular code as-is and follow the steps below to get server-side rendering working.
There are two ways you can use
angular-ssr:
ng build, and then invoke
ng-render from
node_modules/.bin. I should emphasize that this is the simplest use of angular-ssr, but also the least flexible and the most prone to errors. So if you encounter exceptions because you have some unsual configs or webpack settings, please try one of the other options below. But if you are using
ng-render, it will result in several steps being taken:
tsconfig.json,
webpack.server.config.js or
webpack.config.js and some other configuration elements to compile your application to a temporary directory and load the resulting JavaScript code into memory.
/,
/foo,
/bar)
# as part of the path and this is probably not what you want. Just use the regular location strategy instead of
useHash or
HashLocationStrategy.
.html file in
dist (or, if you specified an alternate output directory using
--output, it will write the files there). It instantiates the application using the existing
dist/index.html file that was produced as part of your normal application build as a template. The pre-rendered content will be inserted into that template and written out as a new
.html file based on the route: e.g.,
/foo/index.html.
ng-render) because your application contains a lot of dynamic data or due to some other constraint, no problem. It just means that you will have to build a separate webpack program output: either a NodeJS HTTP server, or a NodeJS application whose sole purpose is to do prerendering. You will follow these rough steps:
angular-ssr as a dependency:
npm install angular-ssr --save
angular-ssr.
webpack.config.js and just add an additional output, or you create an entirely new
webpack-server.config.js which will serve as your SSR webpack configuration. Regardless of how you accomplish it, you will ultimately need to produce two programs from webpack:
angular-ssr will not integrate directly with the HTTP server anyway. It just exposes a very simple API to get pre-rendered HTML documents, and you can integrate this with your server in whichever way makes the most sense for your application.
/a,
/b,
/c, etc.). In this case, since all routes are known in advance and none of them take any URL parameters, we can just pre-render each route at build time and spit out some
.html files.
/blog/post/1,
/blog/user/3, etc. In this case, you will need to do on-demand server-side rendering. No problem! Write a small HTTP server using express (or koa). Then from inside your server, you can demand render (and optionally cache, with a short TTL) particular routes like
/blog/post/1. I will show you some examples of how to do this below.
If it makes sense for you to render your application at build time as a performance optimization (ie., your application does not contain lots of dynamic content that is not available at build time, or which is subject to change after the build), then the
ng-render CLI tool is probably what you want. You simply run
ng build or
npm run build as normal, and then invoke
./node_modules/.bin/ng-render (after
npm install angular-ssr --save of course). This will render your application routes into static
.html files. It is worth emphasizing that this use case is the easiest, but also the least flexible. If you need on-demand rendering, or if you have custom webpack configurations, then you should skip down to the examples below as they will cover your use-case better than this section.
To give
ng-render a shot, just do:
npm install angular-ssr --save
ng build
./node_modules/.bin/ng-render
It should spit out some messages like:
[info] Writing rendered route / to /Users/bond/proj/dist/index.html
[info] Writing rendered route /foo to /Users/bond/proj/dist/foo/index.html
[info] Writing rendered route /bar to /Users/bond/proj/dist/bar/index.html
You can then do
cd dist and run:
npm install -g http-server
http-server .
Then when you load the application by hitting
http://localhost:8080, you should see the pre-rendered document in the initial HTTP response (for each route in your application). To see what the prerendered document looks like, open Chrome Developer Tools and click the
Disable JavaScript option. This way you can see the server-rendered document and prevent the client app from booting.
An example application like the one I have just described is available in the
examples/cli directory. It also uses
@angular/material to prove that Material works with
angular-ssr.
Additional examples are available in the Examples section.
I think this is likely to be the most common usage of
angular-ssr:
We are going to focus on the server application here because there will be zero changes to your client application code.
Your actual HTTP server code will look something like the following:
import {applicationBuilderFromModule} from 'angular-ssr';
import {join} from 'path';
import {AppModule} from '../src/app/app.module';
import express = require('express');
import url = require('url');
const dist = join(process.cwd(), 'dist');
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule(AppModule, join(dist, 'index.html'));
const application = builder.build();
const http = express();
http.get(/.*/, async (request, response) => {
try {
const snapshot = await application.renderUri(absoluteUri(req));
response.send(snapshot.renderedDocument);
}
catch (exception) {
response.send(builder.templateDocument()); // fall back on client document
}
});
http.listen(process.env.PORT);
const absoluteUri = (request: express.Request): string => {
return url.format({
protocol: request.protocol,
host: request.get('host'),
pathname: request.originalUrl
});
};
Pre-rendering is the process of rendering of all routes that do not take parameters at server startup time instead of when thoseroutes are first requested. This may or may not be appropriate for your application, depending on its content and what is rendered inside of those routes. Perhaps you really do want to render them on-demand with a short TTL. You have to choose what makes sense for your application. If you do want to do prerendering, the code in your server will look vaguely like this:
// Pre-render all routes that do not take parameters (angular-ssr will discover them automatically).
// This is completely optional and may not make sense for your application if even parameterless
// routes contain dynamic content. If you don't want prerendering, skip to the next block of code.
// It is best to ignore errors that happen inside this code because it's strictly a performance
// enhancement, so if it fails, you do not want your server to fail as well.
application.prerender().subscribe(
snapshot => {
app.get(snapshot.uri, (req, res) => res.send(snapshot.renderedDocument));
},
exception => {});
This bit is completely optional.
The caching implementations in
angular-ssr are completely optional and are not integral to the product in any way. The library provides two caching implementations: one that is variant-aware (
MemoryVariantCache) and one that is not (
MemoryCache). They are both fixed-size LRU caches that default to 65k items but can accept different sizes in their constructors. But they are very simple abstractions that just sit atop
application.renderUri() and there is absolutely no requirement that you use them. They all share the same basic implementation:
async load(uri: string): Promise<Snapshot<void>> {
let snapshot = this.cache.get(uri);
if (snapshot == null) {
snapshot = await this.application.renderUri(uri);
this.cache.set(uri, snapshot);
}
return snapshot;
}
These cache implementations are being considered for removal or deprecation because they are not appropriate for most applications.
If you want to roll your own caching solution, or just not cache anything, you are absolutely free to do so. Just call
application.renderUri and you will get a freshly rendered document each time. After that, you can cache it or not cache it or do whatever you want with it. Caching is not an integral part of the library;
MemoryCache and
MemoryVariantCache are provided mostly as examples of how to implement basic caching.
If your application does not fall into the categories described above (i.e., you do not need on-demand server-side rendering of all URLs), then perhaps your application falls into another category: single-use server-side rendering as part of the application build process.
In this case, your code will look similar to the HTTP server code above, but instead of integrating with express, you will simply use
ApplicationPrerenderer to pre-render all application routes and write them to static
.html files, which you can then serve with the HTTP server of your choosing. Again: this case only makes sense if you do not need on-demand rendering of all application routes.
In this case, your code will look something like this:
import {
HtmlOutput,
applicationBuilderFromModule,
applicationPrerenderer
} from 'angular-ssr';
import {join} from 'path';
import {AppModule} from '../src/app.module';
const dist = join(process.cwd(), 'dist');
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule(AppModule, join(dist, 'index.html'));
const application = builder.build();
const html = new HtmlOutput(dist);
const renderer = applicationPrerenderer(application);
renderer.renderTo(html)
.catch(exception => {
console.error('Failed to render due to uncaught exception', exception);
});
angular-ssr integrates with preboot seamlessly. Simply call:
builder.preboot(true);
or
builder.preboot({appRoot: 'application}, ...otherOptions});
Then simply call
prebootClient().complete() from your client-side entrypoint (
main.ts).
Note that for applications which use
@angular/router, you do not want to call
complete() until the router has finished rendering your application. Otherwise the server-rendered document will be hidden before the client-rendered document is ready, producing a white flash that is perceptible to users. Whereas if you call
complete() after routing is finished, there is no flash and it is a completely seamless transition, invisible to the user:
@NgModule({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(router: Router) {
const subscription = router.events.subscribe(e => {
switch (true) {
case e instanceof NavigationError:
case e instanceof NavigationComplete:
prebootClient().complete(); // Call complete() here to avoid screen flicker and ensure a seamless transition!
subscription.unsubscribe();
break;
}
});
}
}
If you are not using
@angular/router, you can just call it after client bootstrap completes:
const complete = () => prebootClient().complete();
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule).then(complete, complete);
Now we arrive at the most complex use case. Here we wish to do prerendering and demand rendering inside a NodeJS HTTP server, but we also wish to render variants of each page. For example, our application may support multiple languages.
angular-ssr supports this using a concept called a variant. A variant is essentially a key, a set of unique values, and a transition function which can place the application in the specified state.
To illustrate, let's again use the example of locales / languages. Your application has multiple languages and you want to support server-side rendering for each of them. The first time someone loads your application, we set the current language selection to the value of
navigator.language (eg, "en-US"). We set an application cookie using
document.cookie so that subsequent loads of the application will include as part of the request the language that the user wishes to view the application in. Assume we have some simple code like this somewhere in the application:
import {Component, Injectable, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `<locale-selector [value]="localeService.locale" (select)="onLocaleChanged($event)"></locale-selector>`
})
export class LocaleSelector implements OnInit {
constructor(public localeService: LocaleService) {}
onLocaleChanged(locale: string) {
this.localeService.locale = locale;
}
}
import {Injectable} from '@angular/core';
import {Observable, ReplaySubject} from 'rxjs';
@Injectable()
export class LocaleService {
subject = new ReplaySubject<string>();
constructor(private cookies: CookieService) {
this.update(cookies.get<string>('locale') || navigator.language || 'en-US');
}
locale(locale?: string): Observable<string> {
if (locale) {
this.update(locale);
}
return this.subject;
}
private update(value: string) {
this.subject.next(value);
this.cookies.set('locale', value);
}
}
@Injectable()
export class CookieService {
get map(): Map<string, CookieValue> {
const components = (document.cookie || String()).split(/(;\s?)/g);
const tuples = components.map(pair => [string, string] <any> pair.split(/=/));
return new Map<string, string>(tuples);
}
get<T>(key: string): T {
return this.map.get(key) as any;
}
set(key: string, value: string) {
this.delete(key);
document.cookie = `${key}=${value.toString()}; path=/; domain=${location.hostname};`;
}
delete(key: string) {
const criterion: Array<[string, string | number]> = [
['expires', 'Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT'],
['path', '/'],
['domain', location.hostname],
['max-age', 0]
];
while (criterion.length > 0) {
const serialized = criterion.map(([k, v]) => `${k}=${v}`).join('; ');
document.cookie = `${key}=;${serialized ? ' ' + serialized : String()}`.trim();
criterion.pop();
}
}
}
Essentially what this code is doing is setting a cookie in two events:
navigator.language, to respect their system locale settings.
document.cookie with the new
locale setting. Then subsequent HTTP requests will include a correct
locale value, and we can use that to determine whether to serve them an English or a French page.
The code above means that our HTTP requests will match one of two cases:
navigator.language to select the system-correct locale
locale cookie which we can use to determine which language we should return when we are querying our document store.
We can handle this by rendering different variants of our application. Let's assume that our application supports
en-US,
en-CA and
fr-FR locales. This is how we would configure the server:
import {Injector, Injectable} from '@angular/core';
import {StateTransition} from 'angular-ssr';
@Injectable()
export class LocaleTransition implements StateTransition<string> {
constructor(private localeService: LocaleService) {}
// This is the bit of code that actually executes the transition to set the locale
// to whichever value is being rendered (but value is guaranteed to be one of the
// values from the Set we created when we first described the locale variant below).
// Note that this class can use the ng dependency injection system to retrieve any
// services that it needs in order to execute the state transition.
transition(value: string) {
this.localeService.locale(value);
}
}
type Variants = {locale: string};
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule<Variants>(AppModule, join(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'index.html'));
builder.variants({
locale: {
values: new Set<string>([
'en-CA',
'en-US',
'fr-FR'
]),
transition: LocaleTransition
}
});
const application = builder.build();
app.get(/.*/, async (req, res) => {
try {
// Remember that we set locale in document.cookie, so all requests after the
// first-ever application load will have a locale cookie that we can use to
// decide whether to give the user an English or French pre-rendered page.
const snapshot = await application.renderUri(absoluteUri(req), {locale: req.cookies.locale});
res.send(snapshot.renderedDocument);
}
catch (exception) {
res.send(builder.templateDocument()); // fall back on client-side rendering
}
});
Voila! Now whenever the user reloads our application or comes back to it in a few days, we are going to hand them a pre-rendered document that is in the language of their choosing! Simple.
The example in
examples/demand-express has working code that implements what was just described. Give it a shot!
The main contract that you use to define the behaviour of your application in a server context is called
ApplicationBuilder. It has thorough comments and explains all the ways that you can configure your application when doing server-side rendering.
ApplicationBuilder is an implementation of the Builder pattern. You use it to configure your application and then once you are finished configuring, you call the
build() method to get an instance of
Application<V> (where
V is an object describing the variants your application understands, or
void if you are not using variants).
ApplicationBuilder is an interface. There are three different factory functions, each of which returns an
ApplciationBuilder appropriate for a specific use-case:
applicationBuilderFromModule<Variants = {}>(module: Type<any>, templateDocument?: string): Application<V>
@NgModule definition (obtained through
import or
require()), then this is probably the
ApplicationBuilder factory that you want to use. It takes a module type and a template HTML document:
dist/index.html, the build output
index.html that contains all of the
<script> tags necessary to bootstrap the client application inside the browser. If you use the source
index.html instead, your server will render the application correctly but the client application will fail to boot inside the browser.
applicationBuilderFromModuleFactory<Variants = {}>(moduleFactory: NgModueFactory<any>, templateDocument?: string): Application<V>
ngc and produced
.ngfactory.js files, then you can pass your root
@NgModule's NgFactory type -- not the module definition itself, but its compilation output -- to
applicationFromModuleFactory and you can skip the template compilation process. This results in superior startup performance, but after startup, there is no performance difference between
applicationBuilderFromModuleFactory and any of the other
ApplicationBuilder factories.
applicationBuilderFromSource<Variants = {}>(project: Project, templateDocument?: string): Application<V>
@angular/cli if you wish to use inplace compilation to generate an
NgModuleFactory from raw source code and execute that to render your application on the server. That said, it is probably fairly unlikely that you will ever use this class: its main purpose is for the implementation of the
ng-render command.
The typical usage of
ApplicationBuilder looks something like:
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule(MyModule, index);
const application = builder.build();
const renderedDocument = application.renderUri('http://localhost/');
The entire purpose of
ApplicationBuilder is to produce an
Application<V> object. The
Application<V> interface that you get from
ApplicationBuilder::build() is the primary API that you will use to render your application. It contains several methods:
export interface Application<V> extends Disposable {
// Render the specified absolute URI with optional variant
renderUri(uri: string, variant?: V): Promise<Snapshot<V>>;
// Prerender all of the routes provided from the ApplicationBuilder. If no routes were
// provided, they will be discovered using discoverRoutes() and filtered down to the
// routes that do not require parameters (eg /blog/:id will be excluded, / will not)
prerender(): Observable<Snapshot<V>>;
// Discover all of the routes defined in all the NgModules of this application
discoverRoutes(): Promise<Array<Route>>;
}
Note that because
Application<V> extends the
Disposable interface, you should call
dispose() when you are finished with it. Failing to call
dispose() is likely to result in memory leaks, temporary files not being deleted, and other undesirable behaviour.
Many applications may wish to transfer some state from the server to the client as part of application bootstrap.
angular-ssr makes this easy. Simply tell your
ApplicationBuilder object about your state reader class or function, and any state returned from it will be made available in
window.bootstrapApplicationState in the client application.
On the server, we tell our
ApplicationBuilder about our state reader class:
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule(AppModule, htmlTemplate);
builder.stateReader(MyStateReader);
const application = builder.build();
Your
MyStateReader class implementation might look like this:
import {Injectable} from '@angular/core';
import {Store} from '@ngrx/store';
import {StateReader} from 'angular-ssr';
@Injectable()
export class MyStateReader implements StateReader<any> {
constructor(private store: Store<AppState>) {}
getState() {
return this.store.select().toPromise();
}
}
Note that you can inject any service you wish into your state reader.
angular-ssr will query the constructor arguments using the ng dependency injector the same way it works in application code. Alternatively, you can supply a function which just accepts a bare
Injector and you can query the DI yourself:
builder.stateReader((injector: Injector) => injector.get(Store).select().toPromise());
Both are equivalent, but the class-based solution is probably cleaner and easier to understand.
Note that your state reader will not be called until your application zone becomes stable. That is to say, when all macro and microtasks have finished. For example, if your application has some pending HTTP requests,
angular-ssr will wait for those to finish before asking your state reader for its state. This ensures that your application has finished initializing itself by the time the state reader is invoked.
Snapshot<V>
Another interesting one is
Snapshot. This is the data structure you get back from the server-side rendering process. It takes a type argument that represents the variants your application is aware of, or
void if you are not using variants.
One thing to note about
Snapshot is that it contains far more information than just the final rendered document. It has:
console: Array<ConsoleLog>
console.
exceptions: Array<Error>
exceptions, so you should usually check this in your retrieval methods to ensure that everything worked properly. You don't want to send a mangled document to the user.
renderedDocument: string
variant: V
uri: string
The library provides two extremely simple caching implementations. Both are LRU caches that default to a maximum size of 65k items. They are unlikely to be useful to you if your application contains a lot of dynamic content, but they illustrate how you can implement caching inside of your server application:
MemoryCache is an extremely simple URL-based bounded LRU cache. Each time a URL is requested, it gets bumped to a higher priority. If the cache reaches its maximum size, documents that were last requested a long time ago will be the first to be deleted.
MemoryVariantCache is identical to
MemoryCache except that it works in conjunction with the concept of variants. It uses a trie structure to store and query specific variants of URLs.
Alternatively, you can provide your own caching mechanism and just call
application.renderUri() when there is a miss. This is the solution that is going to be the most flexible and allows you to customize your caching needs to suit your application (for example, you may wish to integrate with an external caching service built with Redis or some such).
The problems you are most likely to run into revolve around zone stability.
If you are familiar with Angular 4+, you know that all application code executes inside of a zone. The same is true of applications running in
angular-ssr. Each render operation causes a new zone to be forked from the
<root> zone. All operations then execute inside of that zone.
angular-ssr also uses zones to map global objects like
document and
window to the correct values even if multiple render operations are executing concurrently. Lastly, the library uses zone.js determine whether your application is stable. Stable means that all macrotasks and microtasks have completed. The library will wait for your zone to become stable before it attempts to do any of the following:
StateReader<T> construct described above
This is fairly easy to understand. There are lots of resources online that can provide additional information and guidance on zone.js:
Many issues can surface if your application zone fails to become stable quickly:
Timed out while waiting for NgZone to become stable after 5000ms! This is a serious performance problem! This likely means that your application is stuck in an endless loop of change detection or some other pattern of misbehaviour In a normal application, a zone becomes stable very quickly
At this point, the SSR library will just assume that the application will never stabilize and will go ahead with the render anyway. This is very dangerous because your application may be in the middle of some kind of state transition or waiting for a network response. Additionally, since it had to wait 5 seconds to determine that your application will never become stable, that time has been added to the overall HTTP response time. So it is very important to ensure that your application becomes stable quickly when running on the server, otherwise you risk poor performance and mangled responses. As a general rule you should try to get your application to become zone stable in 150ms or less. The more you exceed that limit, the worse the perceived performance of the application.
If your application requests large amounts of data on startup and it takes a while, one potential solution is to pre-request the data it needs and store it in some sort of cache with a low TTL. Presumably you would update this cache periodically with new data. You would update the data outside the context of a request handler (for example, on a timer). Then you can inject that data into your application using
ApplicationBuilder:
const cachedState = // some construct that you use to store init state across requests
import {Bootstrap} from 'angular-ssr';
@Injectable()
class InjectStateIntoApplication implements Bootstrap {
constructor(private service: MyService) {}
bootstrap() {
this.service.updateState(cachedState);
}
}
const builder = applicationBuilderFromModule(AppModule, index);
builder.bootstrap(InjectStateIntoApplication);
This means that we will not have to wait for HTTP requests to finish before we render the application, increasing performance.
As a general rule, it is best to avoid making HTTP requests as part of your server-side rendering operation if you are doing on-demand rendering, unless you are certain the request will finish quickly. The data retrieval and caching strategies that make the most sense for you must be decided on a per-application basis.
@angular/material
The
examples/cli folder contains a project that was generated with
ng new, and which also integrates with
@angular/material, and uses the
ng-render command to render itself as part of the build process. This is the simplest possible usage of angular-ssr and covers very basic applications.
A project using express and
angular-ssr lives in the
examples/demand-express directory.
NOTE: This has not been implemented yet but you can easily adapt the express example for koa
A project using koa and
angular-ssr lives in the
examples/demand-koa directory.
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule or any other such imports.
HttpModule?
document or
window? What if I am using a library that accesses
document or
window?
document and
window from inside an Angular application, I recognize that real-world applications often use libraries that manipulate or query the DOM in some way or another. Therefore, you can access and manipulate
document and
window from an angular-ssr application running on the server. Each rendering context gets its own instance of
document and
window and using these objects should generally not produce any issues.
document and
window on the server, any operations designed to get the pixel size or location of any particular elements is likely to fail or return all zeros. This is because there is no rendering happening in the process. You are given a working DOM implementation, but that doesn't make it a browser. So adding, removing and manipulating DOM elements is OK, but if you are trying to query the size of certain elements, that is not a strategy that is going to work on code running on the server. You must avoid that, but mostly everything else is fair game.
angular-ssr.
angular-ssr package will be split into
@angular-ssr/server,
@angular-ssr/client and a couple other packages. This will allow us to build some cool client-side features that will integrate with the server-side rendering functionality.
@angular/platform-server fills out and matures,
angular-ssr will eventually become obsolete. The Angular team is working on a lot of great features (with some inspiration from
angular-ssr -- for instance, a real DOM implementation!). These changes will ultimately make
angular-ssr redundant. But the cost of transitioning from
angular-ssr to
platform-server will be minimal because the API surface of both libraries are tiny. So I would recommend using
angular-ssr today and upgrading to
platform-server in the next 6 months or a year or so.
If you are using
ng-render and your build fails with this error:
ERROR in ./src/app/app.module.ts
Module build failed: TypeError: Cannot read property 'newLine' of undefined
at Object.getNewLineCharacter (/home/bond/project/node_modules/typescript/lib/typescript.js:9514:20)
at Object.createCompilerHost (/home/bond/project/node_modules/typescript/lib/typescript.js:63770:26)
at Object.ngcLoader (/home/bond/project/node_modules/@ngtools/webpack/src/loader.js:380:33)
@ multi ./app/app.module.ts
This is because you are attempting to use the AoT loader,
@ngtools/webpack, with
ng-render. Please do not do this. You should only be using
@ngtools/webpack for production AoT builds, not
ng-render builds. Therefore in your
webpack.config.js, only enable the AoT loader in production mode:
const production = !process.env.NG_RENDER && process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
Then in the loader chain description for TypeScript files:
{
test: /\.ts$/,
use: production ? ['@ngtools/webpack'] : ['ts-helper', 'angular2-template-loader', 'angular-router-loader']
}
Direct your vitriol to cb@clbond.org or post an issue on this GitHub repo!
Please, if you submit an issue, include a link to your repository or some code that reproduces the issue. This is just good
git etiquette and reduces the maintenance burden that the project places on me.