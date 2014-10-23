angular service to connect to the Spotify Web API
angular-spotify makes heavy use of promises throughout the service
Install angular-spotify via bower. Use the --save property to save into your bower.json file.
bower install angular-spotify --save
Also available on npm
npm install angular-spotify --save
Include spotify into your angular module
var app = angular.module('example', ['spotify']);
Most of the functions in Spotify do not require you to authenticate your application. However if you do need to gain access to playlists or a user's data then configure it like this:
app.config(function (SpotifyProvider) {
SpotifyProvider.setClientId('<CLIENT_ID>');
SpotifyProvider.setRedirectUri('<CALLBACK_URI>');
SpotifyProvider.setScope('<SCOPE>');
// If you already have an auth token
SpotifyProvider.setAuthToken('<AUTH_TOKEN>');
});
For example:
app.config(function (SpotifyProvider) {
SpotifyProvider.setClientId('ABC123DEF456GHI789JKL');
SpotifyProvider.setRedirectUri('http://www.example.com/callback.html');
SpotifyProvider.setScope('user-read-private playlist-read-private playlist-modify-private playlist-modify-public');
// If you already have an auth token
SpotifyProvider.setAuthToken('zoasliu1248sdfuiknuha7882iu4rnuwehifskmkiuwhjg23');
});
Inject Spotify into a controller to gain access to all the functions available
app.controller('MainCtrl', function (Spotify) {
});
Get Spotify catalog information for a single album.
Spotify.getAlbum('AlbumID or Spotify Album URI');
Example:
Spotify.getAlbum('0sNOF9WDwhWunNAHPD3Baj').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information for multiple albums identified by their Spotify IDs.
Spotify.getAlbums('Array or comma separated list of Album IDs');
Example:
Spotify
.getAlbums('41MnTivkwTO3UUJ8DrqEJJ,6JWc4iAiJ9FjyK0B59ABb4,6UXCm6bOO4gFlDQZV5yL37')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information about an album’s tracks. Optional parameters can be used to limit the number of tracks returned.
Spotify.getAlbumTracks('AlbumID or Spotify Album URI', options);
Example:
Spotify.getAlbumTracks('6akEvsycLGftJxYudPjmqK').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information for a single artist identified by their unique Spotify ID or Spotify URI.
Spotify.getArtist('Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI');
Example
Spotify.getArtist('0LcJLqbBmaGUft1e9Mm8HV').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information for several artists based on their Spotify IDs.
Spotify.getArtists('Comma separated string or array of Artist Ids');
Example:
Spotify
.getArtists('0oSGxfWSnnOXhD2fKuz2Gy,3dBVyJ7JuOMt4GE9607Qin')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information about an artist’s albums. Optional parameters can be passed in to filter and sort the response.
Spotify.getArtistAlbums('Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI', options);
Example: { album_type: 'album,single' }
Example:
Spotify.getArtistAlbums('1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information about an artist’s top tracks by country.
Spotify.getArtistTopTracks('Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI', 'Country Code');
Example:
Spotify
.getArtistTopTracks('1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6', 'AU')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information about artists similar to a given artist. Similarity is based on analysis of the Spotify community’s listening history.
Spotify.getRelatedArtists('Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI');
Example:
Spotify.getRelatedArtists('1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Discover new releases and featured playlists. User needs to be logged in to gain access to these features.
Get a list of Spotify featured playlists
Spotify.getFeaturedPlaylists(options);
Example:
Spotify
.getFeaturedPlaylists({ locale: "nl_NL", country: "NL" })
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a list of new album releases featured in Spotify
Spotify.getNewReleases(options);
Example:
Spotify.getNewReleases({ country: "NL" }).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a list of categories used to tag items in Spotify (on, for example, the Spotify player’s “Browse” tab).
Spotify.getCategories(options);
limit to get the next set of categories.
Example:
Spotify.getCategories({ country: 'SG' }).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a single category used to tag items in Spotify (on, for example, the Spotify player’s “Browse” tab).
Spotify.getCategory(category_id, options);
Example:
Spotify.getCategory('party').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
})
Get a list of Spotify playlists tagged with a particular category.
Spotify.getCategoryPlaylists(category_id, options);
country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.
limit - number - Optional. The maximum number of items to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.
offset - number - Optional. The index of the first item to return. Default: 0 (the first object). Use with
limit to get the next set of items.
Example:
Spotify.getCategoryPlaylists('party').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
})
Create a playlist-style listening experience based on seed artists, tracks and genres.
Spotify.getRecommendations(options);
Example:
Spotify.getRecommendations({ seed_artists: '4NHQUGzhtTLFvgF5SZesLK' }).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Retrieve a list of available genres seed parameter values for recommendations.
Spotify.getAvailableGenreSeeds();
Example:
Spotify.getAvailableGenreSeeds().then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
These endpoints allow you manage the list of artists and users that a logged in user follows. Following and unfollowing requires the
user-follow-modify scope. Check if Current User Follows requires the
user-follow-read scope.
Get the current user’s followed artists.
Spotify.following('type', options)
artist is supported.
Spotify.following('artists', { limit: 10 }).then(function (artists) {
console.log(artists);
})
Add the current user as a follower of one or more artists or other Spotify users.
Spotify.follow('type', 'ids');
artist or
user
Example:
Spotify.follow('user', 'exampleuser01').then(function () {
// no response from Spotify
});
Remove the current user as a follower of one or more artists or other Spotify users.
Spotify.unfollow('type', 'ids');
artist or
user
Example:
Spotify.unfollow('user', 'exampleuser01').then(function () {
// no response from Spotify
});
Check to see if the current user is following one or more artists or other Spotify users.
Spotify.userFollowingContains('type', 'ids');
artist or
user
Example:
Spotify.userFollowingContains('user', 'exampleuser01').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Add the current user as a follower of a playlist. Requires
playlist-modify-public or
playlist-modify-private scope to work.
Spotify.followPlaylist('owner_id', 'playlist_id', isPublic);
Example:
Spotify
.followPlaylist('jmperezperez', '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT', false)
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Remove the current user as a follower of a playlist. Requires
playlist-modify-public or
playlist-modify-private scope to work.
Spotify.unfollowPlaylist('owner_id', 'playlist_id', isPublic);
Example:
Spotify
.unfollowPlaylist('jmperezperez', '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Check to see if one or more Spotify users are following a specified playlist.Following a playlist can be done publicly or privately. Checking if a user publicly follows a playlist doesn't require any scopes; if the user is publicly following the playlist, this endpoint returns true.
Checking if the user is privately following a playlist is only possible for the current user when that user has granted access to the
playlist-read-private scope.
Spotify
.playlistFollowingContains('owner_id', 'playlist_id', 'comma separated string or array of user ids');
Example:
Spotify.playlistFollowingContains('jmperezperez', '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT', 'possan,elogain').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a list of the songs saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-read scope.
Spotify.getSavedUserTracks(options);
Spotify.getSavedUserTracks().then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Check if one or more tracks is already saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-read scope.
Spotify.userTracksContains('comma separated string or array of spotify track ids');
Example:
Spotify
.userTracksContains('0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Save one or more tracks to the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-modify scope.
Spotify.saveUserTracks('comma separated string or array of spotify track ids');
Example:
Spotify
.saveUserTracks('0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Remove one or more tracks from the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-modify scope.
Spotify.removeUserTracks('comma separated string or array of spotify track ids');
Example:
Spotify
.removeUserTracks('0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Save one or more albums to the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-modify scope.
Spotify.saveUserAlbums('comma separated string or array of spotify album ids');
Example:
Spotify
.saveUserAlbums('4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a list of the albums saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-read scope.
Spotify.getSavedUserAlbums(options);
Spotify.getSavedUserAlbums().then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Remove one or more albums from the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-modify scope.
Spotify.removeUserAlbums('comma separated string or array of spotify album ids');
Example:
Spotify
.removeUserAlbums('4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Check if one or more albums is already saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the
user-library-read scope.
Spotify.userAlbumsContains('comma separated string or array of spotify album ids');
Example:
Spotify
.userAlbumsContains('4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Endpoints for retrieving information about the user’s listening habits.
Get the current user’s top artists based on calculated affinity.
Spotify.getUserTopArtists(options);
Example:
Spotify.getUserTopArtists({ limit: 50 }).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get the current user’s top tracks based on calculated affinity.
Spotify.getUserTopTracks(options);
Example:
Spotify.getUserTopTracks({ limit: 50 }).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
User needs to be logged in to gain access to playlists
Get a list of the playlists owned by a Spotify user. Requires the
playlist-read-private scope
Spotify.getUserPlaylists('user_id', options);
Example:
Spotify.getUserPlaylists('wizzler').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get a playlist owned by a Spotify user.
Spotify.getPlaylist('user_id', 'playlist_id', options);
Spotify
.getPlaylist('1176458919', '6Df19VKaShrdWrAnHinwVO')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get full details of the tracks of a playlist owned by a Spotify user. Requires the
playlist-read-private scope.
Spotify.getPlaylistTracks('user_id', 'playlist_id', options);
Example:
Spotify
.getPlaylistTracks('1176458919', '6Df19VKaShrdWrAnHinwVO')
.then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Create a playlist for a Spotify user. (The playlist will be empty until you add tracks.) Creating a public playlist requires the
playlist-modify-public scope. Creating a private playlist requires the
playlist-modify-private scope.
Spotify.createPlaylist('user_id', options);
Example:
Spotify
.createPlaylist('1176458919', { name: 'Awesome Mix Vol. 1' })
.then(function (data) {
console.log('playlist created');
});
Add one or more tracks to a user’s playlist. Adding tracks to a public playlist requires the
playlist-modify-public scope. Adding tracks to a private playlist requires the
playlist-modify-private scope.
Spotify.addPlaylistTracks('user_id', 'playlist_id', 'comma separated string or array of spotify track uris');
Example:
Spotify
.addPlaylistTracks('1176458919', '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4', 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log('tracks added to playlist');
});
Remove one or more tracks from a user’s playlist. Removing tracks from a public playlist requires the
playlist-modify-public scope. Removing tracks from a private playlist requires the
playlist-modify-private scope.
Spotify.removePlaylistTracks('user_id', 'playlist_id', 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids or uris');
Example:
Spotify
.removePlaylistTracks('1176458919', '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4', 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log('tracks removed from playlist');
});
Reorder a track or a group of tracks in a playlist.
Spotify.reorderPlaylistTracks('user_id', 'playlist_id', options);
Example:
Spotify.reorderPlaylistTracks('1176458919', '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4', {
range_start: 8,
range_length: 5,
insert_before: 0
}).then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Replace all the tracks in a playlist, overwriting its existing tracks. This powerful request can be useful for replacing tracks, re-ordering existing tracks, or clearing the playlist. Replacing tracks in a public playlist requires the
playlist-modify-public scope. Replacing tracks in a private playlist requires the
playlist-modify-private scope.
Spotify.replacePlaylistTracks('user_id', 'playlist_id', 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids or uris');
Example:
Spotify
.replacePlaylistTracks('1176458919', '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4', 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M')
.then(function (data) {
console.log('tracks removed from playlist');
});
Change a playlist’s name and public/private state. (The user must, of course, own the playlist.) Changing a public playlist requires the
playlist-modify-public scope. Changing a private playlist requires the
playlist-modify-private scope.
Spotify.updatePlaylistDetails('user_id', 'playlist_id', options);
Example:
Spotify
.updatePlaylistDetails('1176458919', '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4', { name: 'Updated Playlist Title' })
.then(function (data) {
console.log('Updated playlist details');
});
User needs to be logged in to gain access to user profiles
Get public profile information about a Spotify user.
Spotify.getUser('user_id');
Example:
Spotify.getUser('wizzler').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get detailed profile information about the current user (including the current user’s username).
Spotify.getCurrentUser();
Example:
Spotify.getCurrentUser().then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information about artists, albums, or tracks that match a keyword string.
Spotify.search('Search Query', 'type', options);
Example:
Spotify.search('Nirvana', 'artist').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information for a single track identified by its unique Spotify ID or Spotify URI.
Spotify.getTrack('Track Id or Spotify Track URI');
Example:
Spotify.getTrack('0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get Spotify catalog information for multiple tracks based on their Spotify IDs.
Spotify.getTracks('Comma separated list or array of Track Ids');
Example:
Spotify.getTracks('0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem,1lDWb6b6ieDQ2xT7ewTC3G').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get audio feature information for a single track identified by its unique Spotify ID.
Spotify.getTrackAudioFeatures('Track Id or Spotify Track URI');
Example:
Spotify.getTrackAudioFeatures('0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Get audio features for multiple tracks based on their Spotify IDs.
Spotify.getTracksAudioFeatures('Comma separated list or array of Track Ids');
Example:
Spotify.getTracksAudioFeatures('0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem,1lDWb6b6ieDQ2xT7ewTC3G').then(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
Will open login window. Requires user to initiate as it will open a pop up window. Requires client id, callback uri and scope to be set in config.
Spotify.login();
Example:
$scope.login = function () {
Spotify.login();
};
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<title></title>
<script>
window.onload = function () {
var hash = window.location.hash;
if (window.location.search.substring(1).indexOf("error") !== -1) {
// login failure
window.close();
} else if (hash) {
// login success
var token = window.location.hash.split('&')[0].split('=')[1];
localStorage.setItem('spotify-token', token);
}
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>