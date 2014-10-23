angular service to connect to the Spotify Web API

angular-spotify makes heavy use of promises throughout the service

Usage

Install angular-spotify via bower. Use the --save property to save into your bower.json file.

bower install angular-spotify --save

Also available on npm

npm install angular-spotify --save

Include spotify into your angular module

var app = angular.module( 'example' , [ 'spotify' ]);

Most of the functions in Spotify do not require you to authenticate your application. However if you do need to gain access to playlists or a user's data then configure it like this:

app.config( function ( SpotifyProvider ) { SpotifyProvider.setClientId( '<CLIENT_ID>' ); SpotifyProvider.setRedirectUri( '<CALLBACK_URI>' ); SpotifyProvider.setScope( '<SCOPE>' ); SpotifyProvider.setAuthToken( '<AUTH_TOKEN>' ); });

For example:

app.config( function ( SpotifyProvider ) { SpotifyProvider.setClientId( 'ABC123DEF456GHI789JKL' ); SpotifyProvider.setRedirectUri( 'http://www.example.com/callback.html' ); SpotifyProvider.setScope( 'user-read-private playlist-read-private playlist-modify-private playlist-modify-public' ); SpotifyProvider.setAuthToken( 'zoasliu1248sdfuiknuha7882iu4rnuwehifskmkiuwhjg23' ); });

Inject Spotify into a controller to gain access to all the functions available

app.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( Spotify ) { });

Albums

Get an Album

Get Spotify catalog information for a single album.

Spotify.getAlbum( 'AlbumID or Spotify Album URI' );

Example:

Spotify.getAlbum( '0sNOF9WDwhWunNAHPD3Baj' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Several Albums

Get Spotify catalog information for multiple albums identified by their Spotify IDs.

Spotify.getAlbums( 'Array or comma separated list of Album IDs' );

Example:

Spotify .getAlbums( '41MnTivkwTO3UUJ8DrqEJJ,6JWc4iAiJ9FjyK0B59ABb4,6UXCm6bOO4gFlDQZV5yL37' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get an Album’s Tracks

Get Spotify catalog information about an album’s tracks. Optional parameters can be used to limit the number of tracks returned.

Spotify.getAlbumTracks( 'AlbumID or Spotify Album URI' , options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - Optional. The maximum number of tracks to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - Optional. The index of the first track to return. Default: 0 (the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of tracks.

Example:

Spotify.getAlbumTracks( '6akEvsycLGftJxYudPjmqK' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Artists

Get an Artist

Get Spotify catalog information for a single artist identified by their unique Spotify ID or Spotify URI.

Spotify.getArtist( 'Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI' );

Example

Spotify.getArtist( '0LcJLqbBmaGUft1e9Mm8HV' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Several Artists

Get Spotify catalog information for several artists based on their Spotify IDs.

Spotify.getArtists( 'Comma separated string or array of Artist Ids' );

Example:

Spotify .getArtists( '0oSGxfWSnnOXhD2fKuz2Gy,3dBVyJ7JuOMt4GE9607Qin' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get an Artist’s Albums

Get Spotify catalog information about an artist’s albums. Optional parameters can be passed in to filter and sort the response.

Spotify.getArtistAlbums( 'Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI' , options);

Options Object (Optional)

album_type - Optional A comma-separated list of keywords that will be used to filter the response. If not supplied, all album types will be returned. Valid values are: album single appears_on compilation



Example: { album_type: 'album,single' }

country - Optional. An ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Supply this parameter to limit the response to one particular country. Note if you do not provide this field, you are likely to get duplicate results per album, one for each country in which the album is available!

limit - The number of album objects to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50. For example: { limit: 2 }

offset - Optional. The index of the first album to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first album). Use with limit to get the next set of albums.

Example:

Spotify.getArtistAlbums( '1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get an Artist’s Top Tracks

Get Spotify catalog information about an artist’s top tracks by country.

Spotify.getArtistTopTracks( 'Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI' , 'Country Code' );

The country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code.

Example:

Spotify .getArtistTopTracks( '1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6' , 'AU' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get an Artist’s Related Artists

Get Spotify catalog information about artists similar to a given artist. Similarity is based on analysis of the Spotify community’s listening history.

Spotify.getRelatedArtists( 'Artist Id or Spotify Artist URI' );

Example:

Spotify.getRelatedArtists( '1vCWHaC5f2uS3yhpwWbIA6' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Browse

Discover new releases and featured playlists. User needs to be logged in to gain access to these features.

Get the featured playlists

Get a list of Spotify featured playlists

Spotify.getFeaturedPlaylists(options);

Options Object (Optional)

locale - string - Optional. The desired language, consisting of a lowercase ISO 639 language code and an uppercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code, joined by an underscore. For example: es_MX, meaning "Spanish (Mexico)". Provide this parameter if you want the results returned in a particular language (where available).

country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.

timestamp - string - Optional. A timestamp in ISO 8601 format: yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ss. Use this parameter to specify the user's local time to get results tailored for that specific date and time in the day. If not provided, the response defaults to the current UTC time. Example: "2014-10-23T09:00:00" for a user whose local time is 9AM.

Example:

Spotify .getFeaturedPlaylists({ locale : "nl_NL" , country : "NL" }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get new releases

Get a list of new album releases featured in Spotify

Spotify.getNewReleases(options);

Options Object (Optional)

country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.

Example:

Spotify.getNewReleases({ country : "NL" }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get categories

Get a list of categories used to tag items in Spotify (on, for example, the Spotify player’s “Browse” tab).

Spotify.getCategories(options);

Options Object (Optional)

country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.

locale - string - Optional. The desired language, consisting of an ISO 639 language code and an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code, joined by an underscore. For example: es_MX, meaning "Spanish (Mexico)". Provide this parameter if you want the category metadata returned in a particular language.

limit - number - Optional. The maximum number of categories to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - number - Optional. The index of the first item to return. Default: 0 (the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of categories.

Example:

Spotify.getCategories({ country : 'SG' }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get category

Get a single category used to tag items in Spotify (on, for example, the Spotify player’s “Browse” tab).

Spotify.getCategory(category_id, options);

Required

category_id - The Spotify category ID for the category.

Options Object (Optional)

country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.

locale - string - Optional. The desired language, consisting of an ISO 639 language code and an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code, joined by an underscore. For example: es_MX, meaning "Spanish (Mexico)". Provide this parameter if you want the category metadata returned in a particular language.

Example:

Spotify.getCategory( 'party' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); })

Get category playlists

Get a list of Spotify playlists tagged with a particular category.

Spotify.getCategoryPlaylists(category_id, options);

Required

category_id - The Spotify category ID for the category.

Options Object (Optional)

country - string - Optional. A country: an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want the list of returned items to be relevant to a particular country. If omitted, the returned items will be relevant to all countries.

limit - number - Optional. The maximum number of items to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - number - Optional. The index of the first item to return. Default: 0 (the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of items. Example: Spotify.getCategoryPlaylists( 'party' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); })

Get Recommendations

Create a playlist-style listening experience based on seed artists, tracks and genres.

Spotify.getRecommendations(options);

Options Object

limit - number - Optional. The target size of the list of recommended tracks. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 100.

market - string - Optional. An ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code.

max_* - number - Optional. Multiple values. For each tunable track attribute, a hard ceiling on the selected track attribute’s value can be provided. See tunable track attributes below for the list of available options. For example, max_instrumentalness=0.35 would filter out most tracks that are likely to be instrumental.

min_* - number Optional. Multiple values. For each tunable track attribute, a hard floor on the selected track attribute’s value can be provided. See tunable track attributes below for the list of available options. For example, min_tempo=140 would restrict results to only those tracks with a tempo of greater than 140 beats per minute.

seed_artists - A comma separated list of Spotify IDs for seed artists. Up to 5 seed values may be provided in any combination of seed_artists, seed_tracks and seed_genres.

seed_genres - A comma separated list of any genres in the set of available genre seeds. Up to 5 seed values may be provided in any combination of seed_artists, seed_tracks and seed_genres.

seed_tracks - A comma separated list of Spotify IDs for a seed track. Up to 5 seed values may be provided in any combination of seed_artists, seed_tracks and seed_genres.

target_* - Optional. Multiple values. For each of the tunable track attributes (below) a target value may be provided. Tracks with the attribute values nearest to the target values will be preferred. For example, you might request target_energy=0.6 and target_danceability=0.8. All target values will be weighed equally in ranking results.

Example:

Spotify.getRecommendations({ seed_artists : '4NHQUGzhtTLFvgF5SZesLK' }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Available Genre Seeds

Retrieve a list of available genres seed parameter values for recommendations.

Spotify.getAvailableGenreSeeds();

Example:

Spotify.getAvailableGenreSeeds().then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Follow

These endpoints allow you manage the list of artists and users that a logged in user follows. Following and unfollowing requires the user-follow-modify scope. Check if Current User Follows requires the user-follow-read scope.

Get User’s Followed Artists

Get the current user’s followed artists.

Spotify.following( 'type' , options)

type: Required. currently only artist is supported.

Spotify.following( 'artists' , { limit : 10 }).then( function ( artists ) { console .log(artists); })

Follow Artists or Users

Add the current user as a follower of one or more artists or other Spotify users.

Spotify.follow( 'type' , 'ids' );

type: Required. either artist or user

Example:

Spotify.follow( 'user' , 'exampleuser01' ).then( function ( ) { });

Unfollow Artists or Users

Remove the current user as a follower of one or more artists or other Spotify users.

Spotify.unfollow( 'type' , 'ids' );

type: Required. either artist or user

Example:

Spotify.unfollow( 'user' , 'exampleuser01' ).then( function ( ) { });

Check if Current User Follows

Check to see if the current user is following one or more artists or other Spotify users.

Spotify.userFollowingContains( 'type' , 'ids' );

type: Required. either artist or user

or ids: Required. comma-separated list.

Example:

Spotify.userFollowingContains( 'user' , 'exampleuser01' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Follow a Playlist

Add the current user as a follower of a playlist. Requires playlist-modify-public or playlist-modify-private scope to work.

Spotify.followPlaylist( 'owner_id' , 'playlist_id' , isPublic);

owner_id: The Spotify user ID of the person who owns the playlist.

playlist_id: The Spotify ID of the playlist. Any playlist can be followed, regardless of its public/private status, as long as you know its playlist ID.

isPublic: Boolean (Optional), default true. If true the playlist will be included in user's public playlists, if false it will remain private.

Example:

Spotify .followPlaylist( 'jmperezperez' , '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT' , false ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Unfollow a Playlist

Remove the current user as a follower of a playlist. Requires playlist-modify-public or playlist-modify-private scope to work.

Spotify.unfollowPlaylist( 'owner_id' , 'playlist_id' , isPublic);

owner_id: The Spotify user ID of the person who owns the playlist.

playlist_id: The Spotify ID of the playlist that is to be no longer followed.

Example:

Spotify .unfollowPlaylist( 'jmperezperez' , '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Check if Users Follow a Playlist

Check to see if one or more Spotify users are following a specified playlist.Following a playlist can be done publicly or privately. Checking if a user publicly follows a playlist doesn't require any scopes; if the user is publicly following the playlist, this endpoint returns true.

Checking if the user is privately following a playlist is only possible for the current user when that user has granted access to the playlist-read-private scope.

Spotify .playlistFollowingContains( 'owner_id' , 'playlist_id' , 'comma separated string or array of user ids' );

Example:

Spotify.playlistFollowingContains( 'jmperezperez' , '2v3iNvBX8Ay1Gt2uXtUKUT' , 'possan,elogain' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Library (may have name changes in next version)

Get Current User’s Saved Tracks

Get a list of the songs saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-read scope.

Spotify.getSavedUserTracks(options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - Optional. The maximum number of objects to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - Optional. The index of the first object to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of objects.

Spotify.getSavedUserTracks().then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Check Current User’s Saved Tracks

Check if one or more tracks is already saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-read scope.

Spotify.userTracksContains( 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids' );

Example:

Spotify .userTracksContains( '0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Save Tracks for Current User

Save one or more tracks to the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-modify scope.

Spotify.saveUserTracks( 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids' );

Example:

Spotify .saveUserTracks( '0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Remove Tracks for Current User

Remove one or more tracks from the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-modify scope.

Spotify.removeUserTracks( 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids' );

Example:

Spotify .removeUserTracks( '0udZHhCi7p1YzMlvI4fXoK,3SF5puV5eb6bgRSxBeMOk9' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Save Albums for Current User

Save one or more albums to the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-modify scope.

Spotify.saveUserAlbums( 'comma separated string or array of spotify album ids' );

Example:

Spotify .saveUserAlbums( '4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Current User’s Saved Albums

Get a list of the albums saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-read scope.

Spotify.getSavedUserAlbums(options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - Optional. The maximum number of objects to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - Optional. The index of the first object to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of objects.

market - Optional. An ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Provide this parameter if you want to apply Track Relinking.

Spotify.getSavedUserAlbums().then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Remove Albums for Current User

Remove one or more albums from the current user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-modify scope.

Spotify.removeUserAlbums( 'comma separated string or array of spotify album ids' );

Example:

Spotify .removeUserAlbums( '4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Check User’s Saved Albums

Check if one or more albums is already saved in the current Spotify user’s “Your Music” library. Requires the user-library-read scope.

Spotify.userAlbumsContains( 'comma separated string or array of spotify album ids' );

Example:

Spotify .userAlbumsContains( '4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh,1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Personalization

Endpoints for retrieving information about the user’s listening habits.

Get a User’s Top Artists

Get the current user’s top artists based on calculated affinity.

Spotify.getUserTopArtists(options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - number - Optional. The number of entities to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - number - Optional. The index of the first entity to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first track). Use with limit to get the next set of entities.

time_range - Optional. Over what time frame the affinities are computed. Valid values: long_term (calculated from several years of data and including all new data as it becomes available), medium_term (approximately last 6 months), short_term (approximately last 4 weeks). Default: medium_term.

Example:

Spotify.getUserTopArtists({ limit : 50 }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get a User’s Top Tracks

Get the current user’s top tracks based on calculated affinity.

Spotify.getUserTopTracks(options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - number - Optional. The number of entities to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - number - Optional. The index of the first entity to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first track). Use with limit to get the next set of entities.

time_range - Optional. Over what time frame the affinities are computed. Valid values: long_term (calculated from several years of data and including all new data as it becomes available), medium_term (approximately last 6 months), short_term (approximately last 4 weeks). Default: medium_term.

Example:

Spotify.getUserTopTracks({ limit : 50 }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Playlists

User needs to be logged in to gain access to playlists

Get a List of a User’s Playlists

Get a list of the playlists owned by a Spotify user. Requires the playlist-read-private scope

Spotify.getUserPlaylists( 'user_id' , options);

Options Object (Optional)

limit - Optional. The maximum number of playlists to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - Optional. The index of the first playlist to return. Default: 0 (the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of playlists.

Example:

Spotify.getUserPlaylists( 'wizzler' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get a Playlist

Get a playlist owned by a Spotify user.

Spotify.getPlaylist( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , options);

Options Object (Optional)

fields - Optional. Filters for the query: a comma-separated list of the fields to return. If omitted, all fields are returned. Sub-fields can be excluded by prefixing them with an exclamation mark. More Info

Spotify .getPlaylist( '1176458919' , '6Df19VKaShrdWrAnHinwVO' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get a Playlist’s Tracks

Get full details of the tracks of a playlist owned by a Spotify user. Requires the playlist-read-private scope.

Spotify.getPlaylistTracks( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , options);

Example:

Spotify .getPlaylistTracks( '1176458919' , '6Df19VKaShrdWrAnHinwVO' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Create a Playlist

Create a playlist for a Spotify user. (The playlist will be empty until you add tracks.) Creating a public playlist requires the playlist-modify-public scope. Creating a private playlist requires the playlist-modify-private scope.

Spotify.createPlaylist( 'user_id' , options);

Options Object

name - string - Required. The name for the new playlist, for example "Your Coolest Playlist". This name does not need to be unique; a user may have several playlists with the same name.

public - boolean - Optional, default true. If true the playlist will be public, if false it will be private. To be able to create private playlists, the user must have granted the playlist-modify-private scope.

Example:

Spotify .createPlaylist( '1176458919' , { name : 'Awesome Mix Vol. 1' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'playlist created' ); });

Add Tracks to a Playlist

Add one or more tracks to a user’s playlist. Adding tracks to a public playlist requires the playlist-modify-public scope. Adding tracks to a private playlist requires the playlist-modify-private scope.

Spotify.addPlaylistTracks( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , 'comma separated string or array of spotify track uris' );

Options Object (Optional)

position - integer - Optional. The position to insert the tracks, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the tracks in the first position: position=0; to insert the tracks in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the tracks will be appended to the playlist. Tracks are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body.

Example:

Spotify .addPlaylistTracks( '1176458919' , '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4' , 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'tracks added to playlist' ); });

Remove Tracks from a Playlist

Remove one or more tracks from a user’s playlist. Removing tracks from a public playlist requires the playlist-modify-public scope. Removing tracks from a private playlist requires the playlist-modify-private scope.

Spotify.removePlaylistTracks( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids or uris' );

Example:

Spotify .removePlaylistTracks( '1176458919' , '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4' , 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'tracks removed from playlist' ); });

Reorder a Playlist's Tracks

Reorder a track or a group of tracks in a playlist.

Spotify.reorderPlaylistTracks( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , options);

Options Object (Required)

range_start - integer - Required. The position of the first track to be reordered.

range_length - integer - Optional. The amount of tracks to be reordered. Defaults to 1 if not set.

insert_before - integer - Required. The position where the tracks should be inserted.

snapshot_id - string - Optional. The playlist's snapshot ID against which you want to make the changes.

Example:

Spotify.reorderPlaylistTracks( '1176458919' , '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4' , { range_start : 8 , range_length : 5 , insert_before : 0 }).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Replace a Playlist’s Tracks

Replace all the tracks in a playlist, overwriting its existing tracks. This powerful request can be useful for replacing tracks, re-ordering existing tracks, or clearing the playlist. Replacing tracks in a public playlist requires the playlist-modify-public scope. Replacing tracks in a private playlist requires the playlist-modify-private scope.

Spotify.replacePlaylistTracks( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , 'comma separated string or array of spotify track ids or uris' );

Example:

Spotify .replacePlaylistTracks( '1176458919' , '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4' , 'spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh, spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'tracks removed from playlist' ); });

Change a Playlist’s Details

Change a playlist’s name and public/private state. (The user must, of course, own the playlist.) Changing a public playlist requires the playlist-modify-public scope. Changing a private playlist requires the playlist-modify-private scope.

Spotify.updatePlaylistDetails( 'user_id' , 'playlist_id' , options);

Options Object (Optional)

name - string - Optional. The new name for the playlist, for example "My New Playlist Title".

public - Boolean - Optional. If true the playlist will be public, if false it will be private.

Example:

Spotify .updatePlaylistDetails( '1176458919' , '2TkWjGCu8jurholsfdWtG4' , { name : 'Updated Playlist Title' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Updated playlist details' ); });

User Profiles

User needs to be logged in to gain access to user profiles

Get a User’s Profile

Get public profile information about a Spotify user.

Spotify.getUser( 'user_id' );

Example:

Spotify.getUser( 'wizzler' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Current User’s Profile

Get detailed profile information about the current user (including the current user’s username).

Spotify.getCurrentUser();

Example:

Spotify.getCurrentUser().then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Search

Search for an Item

Get Spotify catalog information about artists, albums, or tracks that match a keyword string.

Spotify.search( 'Search Query' , 'type' , options);

type - Required. A comma-separated list of item types to search across. Valid types are: album, artist, playlist, and track.

Options Object (Optional)

limit - Optional. The maximum number of objects to return. Default: 20. Minimum: 1. Maximum: 50.

offset - Optional. The index of the first object to return. Default: 0 (i.e., the first object). Use with limit to get the next set of objects.

Example:

Spotify.search( 'Nirvana' , 'artist' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Tracks

Get a Track

Get Spotify catalog information for a single track identified by its unique Spotify ID or Spotify URI.

Spotify.getTrack( 'Track Id or Spotify Track URI' );

Example:

Spotify.getTrack( '0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Several Tracks

Get Spotify catalog information for multiple tracks based on their Spotify IDs.

Spotify.getTracks( 'Comma separated list or array of Track Ids' );

Example:

Spotify.getTracks( '0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem,1lDWb6b6ieDQ2xT7ewTC3G' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Audio Features for a Track

Get audio feature information for a single track identified by its unique Spotify ID.

Spotify.getTrackAudioFeatures( 'Track Id or Spotify Track URI' );

Example:

Spotify.getTrackAudioFeatures( '0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Get Audio Features for Several Tracks

Get audio features for multiple tracks based on their Spotify IDs.

Spotify.getTracksAudioFeatures( 'Comma separated list or array of Track Ids' );

Example:

Spotify.getTracksAudioFeatures( '0eGsygTp906u18L0Oimnem,1lDWb6b6ieDQ2xT7ewTC3G' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Authentication

Login

Will open login window. Requires user to initiate as it will open a pop up window. Requires client id, callback uri and scope to be set in config.

Spotify.login();

Example:

$scope.login = function ( ) { Spotify.login(); };

Example callback html