Angular directive to show an animated spinner (using spin.js)

Copyright (C) 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Uri Shaked, Islam Attrash and contributors

Usage

Get angular-spinner

via npm: by running $ npm install angular-spinner from your console

from your console via bower: by running $ bower install angular-spinner from your console

Include angular-spinner.js in your application.

import 'angular-spinner' ; OR: require ( 'angular-spinner' );

OR by picking one of the following file (depends on the package manager):

< script src = "bower_components/angular-spinner/dist/angular-spinner.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/angular-spinner/dist/angular-spinner.min.js" > </ script >

Add the module angularSpinner as a dependency to your app module:

var myapp = angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'angularSpinner' ]);

You can now start using the us-spinner directive to display an animated spinner. For example :

< span us-spinner > </ span >

You can also pass spinner options, for example:

< span us-spinner = "{radius:30, width:8, length: 16}" > </ span >

Possible configuration options are described in the spin.js homepage.

You can direct the spinner to start and stop based on a scope expression, for example:

< span us-spinner = "{radius:30, width:8, length: 16}" spinner-on = "showSpinner" > </ span >

Configuring default spinner options

You can use usSpinnerConfigProvider to configure default options for all spinners globally. Any options passed from a directive still override these.

myapp.config([ 'usSpinnerConfigProvider' , function ( usSpinnerConfigProvider ) { usSpinnerConfigProvider.setDefaults({ color : 'blue' }); }]);

Themes

Themes provide named default options for spinners. Any options passed from a directive still override these.

myapp.config([ 'usSpinnerConfigProvider' , function ( usSpinnerConfigProvider ) { usSpinnerConfigProvider.setTheme( 'bigBlue' , { color : 'blue' , radius : 20 }); usSpinnerConfigProvider.setTheme( 'smallRed' , { color : 'red' , radius : 6 }); }]);

< span us-spinner spinner-theme = "smallRed" > </ span >

Using the usSpinnerService to control spinners

< button ng-click = "startSpin()" > Start spinner </ button > < button ng-click = "stopSpin()" > Stop spinner </ button > < span us-spinner spinner-key = "spinner-1" > </ span >

The usSpinnerService service let you control spin start and stop by key. Whenever the key is not specified all the spinner will be affected (Start/Stop all spinners):

app.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , 'usSpinnerService' , function ( $scope, usSpinnerService ) { $scope.startSpin = function ( ) { usSpinnerService.spin( 'spinner-1' ); } $scope.stopSpin = function ( ) { usSpinnerService.stop( 'spinner-1' ); } }]);

Note that when you specify a key, the spinner is rendered inactive. You can still render the spinner as active with the spinner-start-active parameter :

< span us-spinner spinner-key = "spinner-1" spinner-start-active = "true" > </ span >

spinner-start-active is ignored if spinner-on is specified.

The spinner-key will be used as an identifier (not unique) allowing you to have several spinners controlled by the same key :

< span us-spinner spinner-key = "spinner-1" > </ span > < span us-spinner spinner-key = "spinner-2" > </ span > ... random html code ... < span us-spinner spinner-key = "spinner-1" > </ span >

Example

See online example on Plunker.

License

Released under the terms of MIT License.

