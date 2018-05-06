openbase logo
angular-spinner

by Uri Shaked
1.0.1 (see all)

Angular directive to show an animated spinner (using spin.js)

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

703

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Copyright (C) 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Uri Shaked, Islam Attrash and contributors

Build Status Coverage Status

Usage

Get angular-spinner

  • via npm: by running $ npm install angular-spinner from your console
  • via bower: by running $ bower install angular-spinner from your console

Include angular-spinner.js in your application.

import 'angular-spinner';

OR:

require('angular-spinner');

OR by picking one of the following file (depends on the package manager): 

<script src="bower_components/angular-spinner/dist/angular-spinner.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-spinner/dist/angular-spinner.min.js"></script>

Add the module angularSpinner as a dependency to your app module:

var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['angularSpinner']);

You can now start using the us-spinner directive to display an animated spinner. For example :

<span us-spinner></span>

You can also pass spinner options, for example:

<span us-spinner="{radius:30, width:8, length: 16}"></span>

Possible configuration options are described in the spin.js homepage.

You can direct the spinner to start and stop based on a scope expression, for example:

<span us-spinner="{radius:30, width:8, length: 16}" spinner-on="showSpinner"></span>

Configuring default spinner options

You can use usSpinnerConfigProvider to configure default options for all spinners globally. Any options passed from a directive still override these.

myapp.config(['usSpinnerConfigProvider', function (usSpinnerConfigProvider) {
    usSpinnerConfigProvider.setDefaults({color: 'blue'});
}]);

Themes

Themes provide named default options for spinners. Any options passed from a directive still override these.

myapp.config(['usSpinnerConfigProvider', function (usSpinnerConfigProvider) {
    usSpinnerConfigProvider.setTheme('bigBlue', {color: 'blue', radius: 20});
    usSpinnerConfigProvider.setTheme('smallRed', {color: 'red', radius: 6});
}]);

<span us-spinner spinner-theme="smallRed"></span>

Using the usSpinnerService to control spinners

<button ng-click="startSpin()">Start spinner</button>
<button ng-click="stopSpin()">Stop spinner</button>

<span us-spinner spinner-key="spinner-1"></span>

The usSpinnerService service let you control spin start and stop by key. Whenever the key is not specified all the spinner will be affected (Start/Stop all spinners): 

app.controller('MyController', ['$scope', 'usSpinnerService', function($scope, usSpinnerService){
    $scope.startSpin = function(){
        usSpinnerService.spin('spinner-1');
    }
    $scope.stopSpin = function(){
        usSpinnerService.stop('spinner-1');
    }
}]);

Note that when you specify a key, the spinner is rendered inactive. You can still render the spinner as active with the spinner-start-active parameter :

<span us-spinner spinner-key="spinner-1" spinner-start-active="true"></span>

spinner-start-active is ignored if spinner-on is specified.

The spinner-key will be used as an identifier (not unique) allowing you to have several spinners controlled by the same key :

<span us-spinner spinner-key="spinner-1"></span>
<span us-spinner spinner-key="spinner-2"></span>

... random html code ...

<!-- This spinner will be triggered along with the first "spinner-1" -->
<span us-spinner spinner-key="spinner-1"></span>

Example

See online example on Plunker.

License

Released under the terms of MIT License.

Contributing

  1. Fork repo.
  2. npm i
  3. Make your changes, add your tests.
  4. npm run test
  5. npm run build once all tests are passing. Commit, push, PR.

