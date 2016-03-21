Angularified spectrum color picker
This module bases on the spectrum color picker and can be embedded in any angular project via dependency injection:
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['angularSpectrumColorpicker']);
To use it, put the Angular Spectrum color picker directive in your html code and bind it to your project scope:
<spectrum-colorpicker ng-model="someModel"></spectrum-colorpicker>
bower install angular-spectrum-colorpicker
Include dependencies
jquery.js
angular.js
spectrum.css
spectrum.js
angular-spectrum-colorpicker.js
Add angular spectrum color picker module to your angular app
angular.module('yourFancyApp', ['angularSpectrumColorpicker']);
<spectrum-colorpicker ng-model="yourFancyModel"></spectrum-colorpicker>
<spectrum-colorpicker
ng-model="yourFancyModel"
options="{showInput: true, showAlpha: true}">
</spectrum-colorpicker>
All valid options: http://bgrins.github.io/spectrum/#options
<spectrum-colorpicker format="'hex'"></spectrum-colorpicker>
Changes the format of the final value. A list of formats can be found in the spectrum documentation.
<spectrum-colorpicker
on-change="myOnChange(color)"
on-show="myOnShow(color)"
on-hide="myOnHide(color)"
on-move="myOnMove(color)"
on-before-show="myOnBeforeShow(color)"
>
</spectrum-colorpicker>
<spectrum-colorpicker
palette="colors">
</spectrum-colorpicker>
<spectrum-colorpicker
on-change-options="{ update : false }"
on-show-options="{ update : false }"
on-hide-options="{ update : false }"
on-move-options="{ update : false }"
>
</spectrum-colorpicker>
A description of the events can be found in the spectrum documentation.
<input type="color" spectrum-colorpicker ...>
npm install && npm run setup
grunt demo
http://localhost:8000/demo/index.html
grunt: Execute tests
grunt coverage: Serve coverage report on port 7000
grunt test: Just test
grunt test:e2e: Just test end to end
grunt test:unit: Just test unit
grunt tdd: Watch source and test files and run tests
grunt tdd:e2e: Watch and test just end to end
grunt tdd:unit: Watch and test just unit
grunt build: Just build
grunt release: Test, build, bump patch version, commit, add version tag and push
test tasks have a
--browsers option to specify the browsers you want to use
Browsers can also be set by the following environment-variables
PROTRACTOR_BROWSERS=Firefox,Chrome
KARMA_BROWSERS=Firefox,PhantomJS
See Gruntfile.js and tasks/options for all task details.
$scope.$apply around model value change, because it caused problems
onChange is handled). See #21.
format="hex" to
format="'hex'" in order to allow changing the output format after initializing. See #12.
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2014 Jimdo GmbH http://jimdo.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.