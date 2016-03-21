openbase logo
Readme

Angular Spectrum Colorpicker

Build Status Coverage Status devDependency Status

Angularified spectrum color picker

This module bases on the spectrum color picker and can be embedded in any angular project via dependency injection:

var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['angularSpectrumColorpicker']);

To use it, put the Angular Spectrum color picker directive in your html code and bind it to your project scope:

<spectrum-colorpicker ng-model="someModel"></spectrum-colorpicker>

Dependencies

Installation

bower install angular-spectrum-colorpicker

Usage

  1. Include dependencies

    jquery.js
angular.js
spectrum.css
spectrum.js
angular-spectrum-colorpicker.js

  2. Add angular spectrum color picker module to your angular app

angular.module('yourFancyApp', ['angularSpectrumColorpicker']);
  1. Use the directive wherever you want
<spectrum-colorpicker ng-model="yourFancyModel"></spectrum-colorpicker>
  • (Optional) Customize color picker with spectrum params via the options attribute:
<spectrum-colorpicker
  ng-model="yourFancyModel"
  options="{showInput: true, showAlpha: true}">
</spectrum-colorpicker>

All valid options: http://bgrins.github.io/spectrum/#options

  • (Optional) Choose a output format
<spectrum-colorpicker format="'hex'"></spectrum-colorpicker>

Changes the format of the final value. A list of formats can be found in the spectrum documentation.

  • (Optional) use events
<spectrum-colorpicker
  on-change="myOnChange(color)"
  on-show="myOnShow(color)"
  on-hide="myOnHide(color)"
  on-move="myOnMove(color)"
  on-before-show="myOnBeforeShow(color)"
  >
</spectrum-colorpicker>
  • (Optional) bind palette
<spectrum-colorpicker
  palette="colors">
</spectrum-colorpicker>
  • (Optional) stop eventing
<spectrum-colorpicker
  on-change-options="{ update : false }"
  on-show-options="{ update : false }"
  on-hide-options="{ update : false }"
  on-move-options="{ update : false }"
  >
</spectrum-colorpicker>

A description of the events can be found in the spectrum documentation.

  • Attribute mode (since 1.4.1)
<input type="color" spectrum-colorpicker ...>

Initialize the source project

npm install && npm run setup

Run demo

grunt demo

http://localhost:8000/demo/index.html

Grunt Tasks

  • grunt: Execute tests

  • grunt coverage: Serve coverage report on port 7000

  • grunt test: Just test

  • grunt test:e2e: Just test end to end

  • grunt test:unit: Just test unit

  • grunt tdd: Watch source and test files and run tests

  • grunt tdd:e2e: Watch and test just end to end

  • grunt tdd:unit: Watch and test just unit

  • grunt build: Just build

  • grunt release: Test, build, bump patch version, commit, add version tag and push

    test tasks have a --browsers option to specify the browsers you want to use

    Browsers can also be set by the following environment-variables

      PROTRACTOR_BROWSERS=Firefox,Chrome
  KARMA_BROWSERS=Firefox,PhantomJS

See Gruntfile.js and tasks/options for all task details.

Version history

  • 1.4.1
  • Attribute mode (thanks @fernandopasik)
  • 1.4.0
  • demo fixes (thanks @mprinc)
  • destroy event fixes (thanks @tomaszkrym)
  • palette attribute option (thanks @dmnn)
  • possibility to disable eventing (thanks @dmnn)
  • Update to spectrum 1.7.0
  • 1.3.4
  • re-adds $scope.$apply around model value change, because it caused problems
  • 1.3.3
  • refactor triggers to work with delayed DOM
  • 1.3.2
  • not released (grunt release fup)
  • 1.3.1
  • Add handling of disabled attribute. See #15.
  • 1.3.0
  • reintegrate with Jimdo/angular-directive-seed.
  • Add eventing (partially backwards-incompatible due to how the triggering of onChange is handled). See #21.
  • 1.2.0
  • backwards incompatible change of format="hex" to format="'hex'" in order to allow changing the output format after initializing. See #12.

LICENSE

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jimdo GmbH http://jimdo.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

