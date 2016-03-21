Angular Spectrum Colorpicker

Angularified spectrum color picker

This module bases on the spectrum color picker and can be embedded in any angular project via dependency injection:

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angularSpectrumColorpicker' ]);

To use it, put the Angular Spectrum color picker directive in your html code and bind it to your project scope:

< spectrum-colorpicker ng-model = "someModel" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

Dependencies

Installation

bower install angular-spectrum-colorpicker

Usage

Include dependencies jquery .js angular .js spectrum .css spectrum .js angular-spectrum-colorpicker .js Add angular spectrum color picker module to your angular app

angular.module( 'yourFancyApp' , [ 'angularSpectrumColorpicker' ]);

Use the directive wherever you want

< spectrum-colorpicker ng-model = "yourFancyModel" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

(Optional) Customize color picker with spectrum params via the options attribute:

< spectrum-colorpicker ng-model = "yourFancyModel" options = "{showInput: true, showAlpha: true}" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

All valid options: http://bgrins.github.io/spectrum/#options

(Optional) Choose a output format

< spectrum-colorpicker format = "'hex'" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

Changes the format of the final value. A list of formats can be found in the spectrum documentation.

(Optional) use events

< spectrum-colorpicker on-change = "myOnChange(color)" on-show = "myOnShow(color)" on-hide = "myOnHide(color)" on-move = "myOnMove(color)" on-before-show = "myOnBeforeShow(color)" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

(Optional) bind palette

< spectrum-colorpicker palette = "colors" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

(Optional) stop eventing

< spectrum-colorpicker on-change-options = "{ update : false }" on-show-options = "{ update : false }" on-hide-options = "{ update : false }" on-move-options = "{ update : false }" > </ spectrum-colorpicker >

A description of the events can be found in the spectrum documentation.

Attribute mode (since 1.4.1)

< input type = "color" spectrum-colorpicker ... >

Initialize the source project

npm install && npm run setup

Run demo

grunt demo

http://localhost:8000/demo/index.html

Grunt Tasks

grunt : Execute tests

grunt coverage : Serve coverage report on port 7000

grunt test : Just test

grunt test:e2e : Just test end to end

grunt test:unit : Just test unit

grunt tdd : Watch source and test files and run tests

grunt tdd:e2e : Watch and test just end to end

grunt tdd:unit : Watch and test just unit

grunt build : Just build

grunt release : Test, build, bump patch version, commit, add version tag and push test tasks have a --browsers option to specify the browsers you want to use Browsers can also be set by the following environment-variables PROTRACTOR_BROWSERS=Firefox,Chrome KARMA_BROWSERS=Firefox,PhantomJS

See Gruntfile.js and tasks/options for all task details.

Version history

1.4.1

Attribute mode (thanks @fernandopasik)

1.4.0

demo fixes (thanks @mprinc)

destroy event fixes (thanks @tomaszkrym)

palette attribute option (thanks @dmnn)

possibility to disable eventing (thanks @dmnn)

Update to spectrum 1.7.0

1.3.4

re-adds $scope.$apply around model value change, because it caused problems

refactor triggers to work with delayed DOM

1.3.2

not released (grunt release fup)

1.3.1

Add handling of disabled attribute. See #15.

1.3.0

reintegrate with Jimdo/angular-directive-seed.

Add eventing (partially backwards-incompatible due to how the triggering of onChange is handled). See #21.

backwards incompatible change of format="hex" to format="'hex'" in order to allow changing the output format after initializing. See #12.

LICENSE