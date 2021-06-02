Fully declarative (multi)sortable for AngularJS

Demo: http://kamilkp.github.io/angular-sortable-view/

You can find the source code for this demo on branch "gh-pages".

Also see the changelog here

This is a simple library written as a module for AngularJS for sorting elements in the UI. It supports both single elements list, and multiple connected lists, where an element can be moved from one to another.

This library requires no dependencies whatsoever (except angular.js of course), so you no longer need to include jQuery and jQueryUI and angularUI which altogether gives the size of around 340kB minified. Whereas the angular-sortable-view is only 5kB minified!.

The API is declarative. There are four directives (hooked on attributes) that need to be nested properly:

sv-root - this is where all the logic is happening. If multiple lists should be connected with each other so that elements can be moved between them and they have a common ancestor, put this attribute on that element. If not and you still want the multi-sortable behaviour a value for that attribue must be provided. That value will be used as an identifier to connect those roots together. Optional attributes: sv-on-sort - The expression passed as a value of that attribute will be evaluated when elements order has changed after sorting. Several parameters can be injected there like: sv-on-sort="foo($item, $partFrom, $partTo, $indexFrom, $indexTo)" where: <ul> <li>` $item ` is the item in model which has been moved</li> <li>` $partFrom ` is the part from which the $item originated</li> <li>` $partTo ` is the part to which the $item has been moved</li> <li>` $indexFrom ` is the previous index of the $item in $partFrom </li> <li>` $indexTo ` is the index of the $item in $partTo </li> </ul> </li> <li>`sv-on-start` - The expression passed as a value of that attribute will be evaluated when a user starts moving an element. Several parameters can be injected there like: `sv-on-start= "bar( $item , $part , $index , $helper )" ` where : <ul> <li>` $item ` is the item in model which started being moved</li> <li>` $part ` is the part from which the $item originates</li> <li>` $index ` is the index of the $item in $part </li> <li>` $helper ` is the jqLite/jQuery object of an element that is being dragged around</li> </ul> </li> <li>`sv-on-stop` - The expression passed as a value of that attribute will be evaluated when a user stops moving an element (drops it). This will be called regardless of the fact whether elements have been reordered or now. Several parameters can be injected there like: `sv-on-stop= "baz( $item , $part , $index )" ` where : <ul> <li>` $item ` is the item in model which started being moved</li> <li>` $part ` is the part from which the $item originates</li> <li>` $index ` is the index of the $item in $part </li> </ul> </li>

- this is where all the logic is happening. If multiple lists should be connected with each other so that elements can be moved between them and they have a common ancestor, put this attribute on that element. If not and you still want the multi-sortable behaviour a value for that attribue must be provided. That value will be used as an identifier to connect those roots together. sv-part - this attribute should be placed on an element that is a container for the ngRepeat 'ed elements. Its value should be the same as the right hand side expression in ng-repeat attribute. Optional attributes: sv-copy - default false . If true then elementes dragged out of this container will be copied instead of moved is-grid - dafault false . If true then it means that elements on this container are aligned horizontally (multiline possible) sv-no-revert - default false . If true then elements dropped into this container will not be animated sv-center - to set how the "center" of the container (for dropping into empty container purposes) should be comprehended (more in readme). Allowed values: both (default) - a point in both vertical and horizontal center vertical - a point in vertical center on the left edge of the container horizontal - a point in horizontal center on the top edge of the container

- this attribute should be placed on an element that is a container for the 'ed elements. Its value should be the same as the right hand side expression in attribute. sv-element - this attribute should be placed on the same element as ng-repeat attribute. Its (optional) value should be an expression that evaluates to the options object.

- this attribute should be placed on the same element as attribute. Its (optional) value should be an expression that evaluates to the options object. sv-handle - this attribute is optional. If needed it can be placed on an element within the sortable element. This element will be the handle for sorting operations.

- this attribute is optional. If needed it can be placed on an element within the sortable element. This element will be the handle for sorting operations. sv-helper - the element with this attribute will serve as a custom helper for sorting operations

- the element with this attribute will serve as a custom helper for sorting operations sv-placeholder - the element with this attribute will serve as a custom placeholder for sorting operations

You can place a sv-handle-disabled on sv-element (or sv-handle if you use it to the corresponding element). If the expression set as a value of this attribute evaluates to true then it won't be possible to drag this element.

Example of single sortable list

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > </ div > </ div >

Example of multiple sortable lists with common ancestor

< div sv-root > < div sv-part = "modelArray1" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray1" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > </ div > </ div > < div sv-part = "modelArray2" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray2" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Example of multiple sortable lists without common ancestor

< div > < div sv-root = "someUniqueId" sv-part = "modelArray1" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray1" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > </ div > </ div > < div sv-root = "someUniqueId" sv-part = "modelArray2" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray2" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Example of using handles

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > < div > {{item}} </ div > < span sv-handle > ` </ div > </ div >

Example of using custom helpers per part

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div sv-helper > custom helper </ div > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > {{item}} </ div > </ div >

Example of using custom helpers per element

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > < div sv-helper > custom helper {{item}} </ div > {{item}} </ div > </ div >

Example of using custom placeholders per part

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div sv-placeholder > custom placeholder </ div > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > {{item}} </ div > </ div >

Example of using custom placeholders per element

< div sv-root sv-part = "modelArray" > < div ng-repeat = "item in modelArray" sv-element > < div sv-placeholder > custom placeholder {{item}} </ div > {{item}} </ div > </ div >

Example of sorting with images

Because images are draggable by default the browser will trigger the default behavior of showing an image's ghost on a drag event rather than the mousedown event listener relied on by this module, disabling that drag behavior leaves the element free to move immediately.