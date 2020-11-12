openbase logo
angular-social-links

by fixate
0.0.23 (see all)

Flexible and easy social sharing directives for Twitter, Google plus and Facebook

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

150

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Angular Social Sharing Links

Flexible and easy social sharing directives for Twitter, Google Plus, Facebook, Pinterest, StumbleUpon, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

NOTE: This module is for AngularJS only, not Angular.

Installation

Bower:

bower install angular-social-links

Usage

angular.module('myApp', ['socialLinks']);

Angular social links will automatically use the absolute URL of the current page:

<a social-twitter>share on twitter</a>
<a social-twitter status="My custom status">share on twitter</a>
<a social-facebook>share on facebook</a>
<a social-gplus>share on google plus</a>
<a social-pinterest media="http://lorempixel.com/100/100/nature/1">share on pinterest</a>
<a social-linkedin>share on linkedin</a>
<a social-stumbleupon>share on stumbleupon</a>
<a social-reddit>share on reddit</a>
<a social-vk>share on vk.com</a>
<a social-ok>share on ok.ru</a>
<a social-xing>share on xing</a>

but you can define custom URLs too:

<a social-twitter custom-url="http://google.com">share on twitter</a>
<a social-facebook custom-url="http://google.com">share on facebook</a>
<a social-gplus custom-url="http://google.com">share on google plus</a>
<a social-pinterest media="http://lorempixel.com/100/100/nature/1" custom-url="http://google.com">share on pinterest</a>
<a social-linkedin custom-url="http://google.com">share on linkedin</a>
<a social-stumbleupon custom-url="http://google.com">share on stumbleupon</a>
<a social-reddit custom-url="http://google.com">share on reddit</a>
<a social-vk custom-url="http://google.com">share on vk.com</a>
<a social-ok custom-url="http://google.com">share on ok.ru</a>
<a social-xing custom-url="http://google.com">share on xing</a>

and custom click handlers for all directives:

<a social-twitter custom-handler="$event.preventDefault();controller.doSomething($url)">share on twitter</a>

you could set custom width and height for window:

<a social-twitter social-width="600" social-height="300">share on twitter</a>

You can use $event (click event object) and $url (the share link url). This will prevent the popup window from coming up. If you don't use $event.preventDefault, the link will navigate as usual.

Build

npm install
grunt build

License

MIT: http://fixate.mit-license.org/

