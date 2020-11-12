Flexible and easy social sharing directives for Twitter, Google Plus, Facebook, Pinterest, StumbleUpon, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

NOTE: This module is for AngularJS only, not Angular.

Installation

Bower:

bower install angular-social-links

Usage

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'socialLinks' ]);

Angular social links will automatically use the absolute URL of the current page:

< a social-twitter > share on twitter </ a > < a social-twitter status = "My custom status" > share on twitter </ a > < a social-facebook > share on facebook </ a > < a social-gplus > share on google plus </ a > < a social-pinterest media = "http://lorempixel.com/100/100/nature/1" > share on pinterest </ a > < a social-linkedin > share on linkedin </ a > < a social-stumbleupon > share on stumbleupon </ a > < a social-reddit > share on reddit </ a > < a social-vk > share on vk.com </ a > < a social-ok > share on ok.ru </ a > < a social-xing > share on xing </ a >

but you can define custom URLs too:

< a social-twitter custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on twitter </ a > < a social-facebook custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on facebook </ a > < a social-gplus custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on google plus </ a > < a social-pinterest media = "http://lorempixel.com/100/100/nature/1" custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on pinterest </ a > < a social-linkedin custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on linkedin </ a > < a social-stumbleupon custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on stumbleupon </ a > < a social-reddit custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on reddit </ a > < a social-vk custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on vk.com </ a > < a social-ok custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on ok.ru </ a > < a social-xing custom-url = "http://google.com" > share on xing </ a >

and custom click handlers for all directives:

< a social-twitter custom-handler = "$event.preventDefault();controller.doSomething($url)" > share on twitter </ a >

you could set custom width and height for window:

< a social-twitter social-width = "600" social-height = "300" > share on twitter </ a >

You can use $event (click event object) and $url (the share link url). This will prevent the popup window from coming up. If you don't use $event.preventDefault , the link will navigate as usual.

Build

npm install grunt build

License

MIT: http://fixate.mit-license.org/